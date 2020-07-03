Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Italgas SpA    IG   IT0005211237

ITALGAS SPA

(IG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Italgas : First quarter 2020 results prove the resilience of Italgas business model

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/03/2020 | 02:04pm EDT

More than three-quarters of the investments were concentrated in distribution, with the aim of maintaining the high quality of the network and continuing its extension. During the first three months of 2020 c.310 km of new pipes have been laid down. In more detail, during Q1 in Sardinia Italgas laid down approximately 165 km of new networks. With a total of more than 630 km of 'smart pipes' built to date.

During this quarter, even the meter replacement program continued, despite in March the lockdown to avoid the Covid-19 spread affected the pace of replacement. Metering investments reached 30.1 million euro. In the first quarter of 2020, the company installed 274.5 thousand new meters, of which 218.3 thousand to replace traditional meters and 56.2 thousand to restore digital meters with anomalies. The smart meter installation plan is expected to be concluded in 2020.

Net investments for the first quarter of 2020 have been largely funded by Cash Flow from Operations, which stood at 174.2 million euro, with a negative Free Cash Flow before M&A activities of 22.6 million euro.

Net Financial Debt as of 31 March 2020 amounts to 4,450.5 million euro, with an increase of 39.9 million euro compared to 4,410.6 million euro at 2019 year-end, excluding the effects ex IFRS 16 (1.6 million euro).

At the end of March 2020, Italgas therefore continues to boast a solid and efficient debt structure, with an 88% weight of fixed-rate debt and no significant refinancing need before 2020. The cost of debt is at a very low level, around 1.1%. Moreover, Italgas has bank deposits of around 208 million euro and can rely on undrawn committed credit facilities of 500 million euro, maturing in October 2021.

Disclaimer

Italgas S.p.A. published this content on 05 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2020 18:03:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on ITALGAS SPA
02:04pITALGAS : shares continue to leverage on a set of solid fundamentals
PU
02:04pITALGAS : First quarter 2020 results prove the resilience of Italgas business mo..
PU
06/11ITALGAS : BoD examines the operating performance
PU
06/03ITALGAS : is awarded the concession of gas distribution service in the “Be..
PU
06/03Italy's watchdog opens market abuse investigation into Italgas
RE
06/02Greece shortlists six investors in gas distribution network sale
RE
05/26ITALGAS : acquires a 15% share of Reti Distribuzione
PU
05/18Ordinary Joe no cure for Italy's debt disease
RE
05/15ITALGAS : 2020 Shareholders' Meeting
PU
05/12ITALGAS : rsquo; Shareholders' meeting approves the 2019 financial statements an..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 339 M 1 504 M 1 504 M
Net income 2020 333 M 374 M 374 M
Net Debt 2020 4 645 M 5 219 M 5 219 M
P/E ratio 2020 12,5x
Yield 2020 4,99%
Capitalization 4 288 M 4 821 M 4 819 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 6,67x
Nbr of Employees 4 096
Free-Float 55,7%
Chart ITALGAS SPA
Duration : Period :
Italgas SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ITALGAS SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 5,62 €
Last Close Price 5,30 €
Spread / Highest target 32,1%
Spread / Average Target 5,96%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paolo Gallo Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Alberto Dell Acqua Chairman
Antonio Paccioretti General Manager-Finance & Services
Maurizio Dainelli Non-Executive Director
Yunpeng He Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ITALGAS SPA-2.65%4 821
THE HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS COMPANY LIMITED-16.52%27 745
ENN ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED5.40%13 008
CHINA RESOURCES GAS GROUP LIMITED-10.05%11 495
KUNLUN ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-26.60%5 642
INDRAPRASTHA GAS LIMITED3.82%4 160
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group