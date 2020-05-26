Log in
Italgas : acquires a 15% share of Reti Distribuzione

05/26/2020 | 05:53pm EDT

Italgas acquires a 15% share of Reti Distribuzione from AEG Coop and strengthens its presence in Piedmont.

Milan, 26 May 2020 - Italgas strengthens its presence in Piedmont thanks to the agreement signed today with AEG Coop (Azienda Energia e Gas Società Cooperativa), active in the sale and distribution of natural gas based in Ivrea, for the acquisition of 15% of the subsidiary Reti Distribuzione.

Reti Distribuzione, whose share capital is entirely owned by AEG Coop, operates at the service of 49 municipalities for 32,000 redelivery points distributed mainly in Ivrea and the surrounding areas.

The amount agreed for 15% of the share capital of Reti Distribuzione is equal to 4.56 million euro.

Disclaimer

Italgas S.p.A. published this content on 26 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2020 21:52:01 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 1 323 M
EBIT 2020 519 M
Net income 2020 324 M
Debt 2020 4 786 M
Yield 2020 5,38%
P/E ratio 2020 12,1x
P/E ratio 2021 10,9x
EV / Sales2020 6,57x
EV / Sales2021 6,39x
Capitalization 3 911 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 5,62 €
Last Close Price 4,83 €
Spread / Highest target 44,8%
Spread / Average Target 16,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,2%
Managers
NameTitle
Paolo Gallo Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Alberto Dell Acqua Chairman
Antonio Paccioretti General Manager-Finance & Services
Maurizio Dainelli Non-Executive Director
Yunpeng He Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ITALGAS SPA-10.73%4 285
THE HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS COMPANY LIMITED-13.53%27 897
ENN ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED3.46%12 501
CHINA RESOURCES GAS GROUP LIMITED-5.61%12 057
KUNLUN ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-32.70%5 104
INDRAPRASTHA GAS LIMITED9.82%4 159
