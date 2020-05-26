Italgas acquires a 15% share of Reti Distribuzione from AEG Coop and strengthens its presence in Piedmont.

Milan, 26 May 2020 - Italgas strengthens its presence in Piedmont thanks to the agreement signed today with AEG Coop (Azienda Energia e Gas Società Cooperativa), active in the sale and distribution of natural gas based in Ivrea, for the acquisition of 15% of the subsidiary Reti Distribuzione.

Reti Distribuzione, whose share capital is entirely owned by AEG Coop, operates at the service of 49 municipalities for 32,000 redelivery points distributed mainly in Ivrea and the surrounding areas.

The amount agreed for 15% of the share capital of Reti Distribuzione is equal to 4.56 million euro.