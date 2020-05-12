Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Italgas SpA    IG   IT0005211237

ITALGAS SPA

(IG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Italgas : rsquo; Shareholders' meeting approves the 2019 financial statements and dividend proposal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/12/2020 | 08:05am EDT

Italgas' Shareholders' meeting approves the 2019 financial statements and dividend

proposal

  • Approved 2019 Financial Statements
  • Dividend of 0.256 € per share (+9.4% compared to the previous year)
  • Positive resolution on the 2020 remuneration policy and compensation paid
  • Appointed Deloitte & Touche S.p.A. to audit the accounts for the period2020-2028.

Milan, 12 May 2020 -Italgas' Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting was held today in Milan under the chairmanship of Alberto Dell'Acqua, recording an attendance figure of 77.17% of the share capital.

"In the health emergency we are going through- Italgas President Alberto Dell'Acqua underlined

  • I want to take the opportunity of this meeting to ideally thank all Shareholders for having shared our choice to play an active role in supporting the structures invested by the unpredictable shock wave of theCovid-19. We have granted aid to a number of hospitals, from North to South of the country, and to the Civil Protection Dept. conscious that each one of us - employees, company, management and Shareholders - is called to do its best to help protect and rebuild the future of the communities that we have been privileged to serve for over 180 years".

Paolo Gallo, CEO of Italgas, commented as follows:

"I would like to express my appreciation, that of the Board of Directors, as well as my thanks to the Italgas Shareholders for their large participation in today's Shareholders' Meeting despite the unusual way it had to be held. Having deliberated in accordance with the proposals presented confirms a unity of intent and a shared vision of the company and its objectives. The economic and financial strength of the Group and its growth prospects have evidently allowed the approval of the proposed dividend of €0.256 per share, up by more than 9% compared to the previous year, whereas the hard times the country is going through have led other companies to revise some objectives and especially the remuneration policy for shareholders".

Il presente comunicato stampa è disponibile all'indirizzo www.italgas.it

Investor Relations Italgas +39 02 8187 2175 investor.relations@italgas.it

Ufficio Stampa Italgas +39 02 8187 2020 ufficio.stampa@italgas.it

Pursuant to Article 106, paragraph 4, of Decree Law no. 18 of March 17, 2020, the Shareholders' Meeting was attended exclusively by the Designated Representative pursuant to Article 135- undecies of Legislative Decree no. 58 of February 24, 1998 ("TUF").

The Shareholders' Meeting:

  • examined the consolidated financial statements of the Italgas Group at 31 December 2019, ended with a net profit attributable to the Group of € 417.2 million (€ 313.7 million as at 31 December 2018) and an adjusted net profit attributable to the Group of € 345.2 million (€ 315.5 million as at 31 December 2018);
  • approved the Financial Statements as at 31 December 2019, ended with profits of € 223.6 million; (€ 193.7 million di euro as at 31 December 2018;
  • resolved to distribute 0.256 euro per share (+9.4% compared to the previous year) as a dividend for a total of 207,138,688.51 euro and to carry forward the remaining amount of 16,485,355.94 euro. The payment of the dividend due on each share from 20 May 2020, with coupon no. 3 on 18 May 2020 and a record date of 19 May 2020.

The Shareholders' Meeting also approved the consensual resolution to appoint the independent auditors PricewaterhouseCoopers S.p.A. and to appoint Deloitte & Touche S.p.A. as independent auditors for nine financial years, specifically for the financial years ended 31 December 2020 to 2028.

With reference to the 2020 remuneration policy and compensation paid, the Shareholders' Meeting approved Section I called "Remuneration Policy 2020", pursuant to Article 123-ter, paragraph 3-ter, of the TUF, with a binding vote, and expressed a favourable opinion with a consultative and non-binding vote on Section II, pursuant to Article 123-ter, paragraph 6, of the TUF.

The Long-term Monetary Incentive Plan 2020-2022 was also approved, under the terms and conditions described in the Information Document made available to the public in the manner prescribed by law. This is a tool designed to promote further alignment of management to the interests of shareholders and the sustainability of long-term value creation.

Finally, at today's Shareholders' Meeting, Italgas has also presented its 2019 Non-Financial Statement, the document describing the Company's commitment to CSR issues, its business model and the policies applied with regard to environmental, social and personnel-related activities, respect for human rights and the fight against active and passive corruption. In compliance with the indications set out in the Legislative Decree no. 254/2016, the Non- Financial Statement was drawn up in a separate and autonomous document, submitted to the audit of the independent auditors PWC S.p.A., presented by the Sustainability Committee and approved by Italgas Board of Directors.

Disclaimer

Italgas S.p.A. published this content on 12 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2020 12:04:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ITALGAS SPA
08:05aITALGAS : rsquo; Shareholders' meeting approves the 2019 financial statements an..
PU
04/30ITALGAS : 1Q 2020 Consolidated Results
PU
04/29ITALGAS : Consolidated results as at 31 March 2020 approved
PU
04/28CONFERENCE CALL : 2020 First Quarter Results
PU
04/10ITALGAS : Call Notice convening the Ordinary Shareholders Meeting – 12 May..
PU
04/10ITALGAS : Board of Directors calls the Shareholders' Meeting on 12 May 2020
PU
04/02Peugeot and FCA Likely to Renegotiate Merger Terms, Say Analysts
DJ
03/11ITALGAS : Consolidated results as at 31 december 2019 approved
PU
03/10ITALGAS : Conference Call 2019 Full Year Results
PU
02/19EUROPEAN PRESS ROUNDUP : Blackhall Studios Expands to U.K., Greek Gas Network At..
DJ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 1 324 M
EBIT 2020 523 M
Net income 2020 324 M
Debt 2020 4 693 M
Yield 2020 5,26%
P/E ratio 2020 12,4x
P/E ratio 2021 11,2x
EV / Sales2020 6,57x
EV / Sales2021 6,41x
Capitalization 3 999 M
Chart ITALGAS SPA
Duration : Period :
Italgas SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ITALGAS SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 5,62  €
Last Close Price 4,94  €
Spread / Highest target 41,6%
Spread / Average Target 13,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paolo Gallo Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Alberto Dell Acqua Chairman
Antonio Paccioretti General Manager-Finance & Services
Maurizio Dainelli Non-Executive Director
Yunpeng He Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ITALGAS SPA-8.41%4 324
THE HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS COMPANY LIMITED-0.29%30 136
ENN ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED-1.74%13 064
CHINA RESOURCES GAS GROUP LIMITED1.97%12 612
KUNLUN ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED0.00%5 698
INDRAPRASTHA GAS LIMITED5.03%4 574
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group