Italgas : rsquo; Shareholders' meeting approves the 2019 financial statements and dividend proposal

Italgas' Shareholders' meeting approves the 2019 financial statements and dividend

proposal

Approved 2019 Financial Statements

Dividend of 0.256 € per share (+9.4% compared to the previous year)

Positive resolution on the 2020 remuneration policy and compensation paid

Appointed Deloitte & Touche S.p.A. to audit the accounts for the period 2020-2028.

Milan, 12 May 2020 -Italgas' Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting was held today in Milan under the chairmanship of Alberto Dell'Acqua, recording an attendance figure of 77.17% of the share capital.

"In the health emergency we are going through- Italgas President Alberto Dell'Acqua underlined

I want to take the opportunity of this meeting to ideally thank all Shareholders for having shared our choice to play an active role in supporting the structures invested by the unpredictable shock wave of the Covid-19. We have granted aid to a number of hospitals, from North to South of the country, and to the Civil Protection Dept. conscious that each one of us - employees, company, management and Shareholders - is called to do its best to help protect and rebuild the future of the communities that we have been privileged to serve for over 180 years".

Paolo Gallo, CEO of Italgas, commented as follows:

"I would like to express my appreciation, that of the Board of Directors, as well as my thanks to the Italgas Shareholders for their large participation in today's Shareholders' Meeting despite the unusual way it had to be held. Having deliberated in accordance with the proposals presented confirms a unity of intent and a shared vision of the company and its objectives. The economic and financial strength of the Group and its growth prospects have evidently allowed the approval of the proposed dividend of €0.256 per share, up by more than 9% compared to the previous year, whereas the hard times the country is going through have led other companies to revise some objectives and especially the remuneration policy for shareholders".