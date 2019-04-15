Italian Wine Brands : Acquisto azioni proprie – informativa settimanale 15 04 2019

PRESS RELEASE

NOTE ON PURCHASE OF OWN SHARES

Milan, 15 April 2019- Italian Wine Brands S.p.A. announces that it has acquired, in the period from 8 to 12 April 2019 inclusive, 600 of its own shares for an average price of EUR 11.58 per share, for an overall amount of EUR 6,945.00, within the frame of the authorization resolved by the General Shareholders' Meeting of 13 April 2018.

Please find below the details of the transactions carried out on a daily basis:

Date No. of shares purchased Average price (EUR) Amount (EUR) 09-04-2019 600 11.575 6,945.00

Upon completion of the above operations, Italian Wine Brands S.p.A. owns 161,894 own shares in aggregate, equal to 2.19% of the share capital.