Italian Wine Brands : Acquisto azioni proprie – informativa settimanale 15 04 2019

0
04/15/2019 | 11:18am EDT

COMUNICATO STAMPA

INFORMATIVA ACQUISTO AZIONI PROPRIE

Milano, 15 aprile 2019- Italian Wine Brands S.p.A. comunica di aver acquistato, nel periodo dall' 8 al 12 aprile 2019 inclusi, complessive n. 600 azioni proprie al prezzo medio ponderato di Euro 11,58 per azione, per un controvalore titoli complessivo pari ad Euro 6.945,00, nell'ambito dell'autorizzazione all'acquisto deliberata dall'Assemblea ordinaria degli Azionisti in data 13 aprile 2018.

Di seguito si riportano i dettagli delle operazioni di acquisto su base giornaliera:

Data

N. azioni acquistate

Prezzo medio (Euro)

Controvalore (Euro)

09-04-2019

600

11,575

6.945,00

A seguito delle suddette operazioni, considerando le azioni già in portafoglio, Italian Wine Brands S.p.A. possiede n. 161.894 azioni proprie, pari al 2,19% del capitale sociale.

PER INFORMAZIONI

Italian Wine Brands

UBI Banca (Nomad)

Uff. Stampa Spriano Communication & Partners

Via Brera 16 - Milano

Corso Europa, 16 - Milano

Via Monte Cervino 6, Milano

T. +39 02 7214231

T. +39 02 77811

T. +39 02 83635708

investors@italianwinebrands.it

nomad@ubibanca.it

mrusso@sprianocommunication.com

www.italianwinebrands.it

ctronconi@sprianocommunication.com

PRESS RELEASE

NOTE ON PURCHASE OF OWN SHARES

Milan, 15 April 2019- Italian Wine Brands S.p.A. announces that it has acquired, in the period from 8 to 12 April 2019 inclusive, 600 of its own shares for an average price of EUR 11.58 per share, for an overall amount of EUR 6,945.00, within the frame of the authorization resolved by the General Shareholders' Meeting of 13 April 2018.

Please find below the details of the transactions carried out on a daily basis:

Date

No. of shares purchased

Average price (EUR)

Amount (EUR)

09-04-2019

600

11.575

6,945.00

Upon completion of the above operations, Italian Wine Brands S.p.A. owns 161,894 own shares in aggregate, equal to 2.19% of the share capital.

FOR INFORMATION

Italian Wine Brands

UBI Banca (Nomad)

Ufficio Stampa Spriano Communication & Partners

Via Brera 16 - Milan

Corso Europa, 16 - Milan

Via Monte Cervino 6, Milan

T. +39 02 7214231

T. +39 02 77811

T. +39 02 83635708

investors@italianwinebrands.it

nomad@ubibanca.it

mrusso@sprianocommunication.com

www.italianwinebrands.it

ctronconi@sprianocommunication.com

Disclaimer

IWB - Italian Wine Brands S.p.A. published this content on 15 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2019 15:17:07 UTC
Chart ITALIAN WINE BRANDS SPA
Duration : Period :
Italian Wine Brands SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 18,8 €
Spread / Average Target 62%
Managers
NameTitle
Alessandro Mutinelli Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Simone Strocchi Vice Chairman
Angela Oggionni Director
Massimiliano Mutinelli Director
Pier Paolo Quaranta Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ITALIAN WINE BRANDS SPA97
CONSTELLATION BRANDS18.47%36 258
TREASURY WINE ESTATES LTD5.20%7 847
YANTAI CHANGYU PIONEER WINE COMPANY LTD--.--%2 695
VINA CONCHA Y TORO SA--.--%1 607
C&C GROUP22.02%1 178
