Italian Wine Brands : Acquisto azioni proprie – informativa settimanale 15 04 2019

COMUNICATO STAMPA
INFORMATIVA ACQUISTO AZIONI PROPRIE
Milano, 15 aprile 2019- Italian Wine Brands S.p.A. comunica di aver acquistato, nel periodo dall' 8 al 12 aprile 2019 inclusi, complessive n. 600 azioni proprie al prezzo medio ponderato di Euro 11,58 per azione, per un controvalore titoli complessivo pari ad Euro 6.945,00, nell'ambito dell'autorizzazione all'acquisto deliberata dall'Assemblea ordinaria degli Azionisti in data 13 aprile 2018.
Di seguito si riportano i dettagli delle operazioni di acquisto su base giornaliera:
|
Data
|
N. azioni acquistate
|
Prezzo medio (Euro)
|
Controvalore (Euro)
|
|
|
|
|
09-04-2019
|
600
|
11,575
|
6.945,00
|
|
|
|
A seguito delle suddette operazioni, considerando le azioni già in portafoglio, Italian Wine Brands S.p.A. possiede n. 161.894 azioni proprie, pari al 2,19% del capitale sociale.
|
PRESS RELEASE
NOTE ON PURCHASE OF OWN SHARES
Milan, 15 April 2019- Italian Wine Brands S.p.A. announces that it has acquired, in the period from 8 to 12 April 2019 inclusive, 600 of its own shares for an average price of EUR 11.58 per share, for an overall amount of EUR 6,945.00, within the frame of the authorization resolved by the General Shareholders' Meeting of 13 April 2018.
Please find below the details of the transactions carried out on a daily basis:
|
Date
|
No. of shares purchased
|
Average price (EUR)
|
Amount (EUR)
|
|
|
|
|
09-04-2019
|
600
|
11.575
|
6,945.00
|
|
|
|
Upon completion of the above operations, Italian Wine Brands S.p.A. owns 161,894 own shares in aggregate, equal to 2.19% of the share capital.
|
