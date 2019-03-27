Italian Wine Brands : Avviso convocazione assemblea soci aprile 2019

COMUNICATO STAMPA
PRESS RELEASE
ITALIAN WINE BRANDS S.p.A.
NOTICE OF CALL OF THE ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING PUBLISHED
Milan, 27March 2019 - Italian Wine Brands S.p.A. announces that the notice of call of the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of the Company on 11 April 2019, at 8 p.m., at the law firm Gatti Pavesi Bianchi Studio Legale Associato, Piazza Borromeo no. 8, Milan, on first call, and, if need be, on 12 April 2019, at 10 a.m., on second call, at the same place, to discuss the following agenda:
1.Financial statements of Italian Wine Brands S.p.A. at 31 December 2018; reports of the Independent Auditors and the Board of Statutory Auditors; proposed allocation of profit; presentation of the consolidated financial statements at 31 December 2018 of the IWB Group; related and consequent resolutions.
2.Proposal to authorise the purchase and disposal of own shares pursuant to articles 2357 and 2357- ter of the Italian Civil Code, as well as article 132 of Legislative Decree 58/1998 and related implementing provisions. Related and consequent resolutions.
was published in the daily newspaper "il Sole 24 Ore" of 27 March 2019 and on the Company's website (www.italianwinebrands.it, section "Investors - Shareholders' Meetings").
As of today, the following documents are available to the public on the Company's website (www.italianwinebrands.it, section "Investors - Shareholders' Meetings") and at the Company's registered office (Via Brera no. 16, Milan): (i) form for granting proxy; (ii) the reports of the Board of Directors on each of the items on the agenda of the Shareholders' Meeting; (iii) the abridged draft financial statements at 31 December 2018 pursuant to Article 2435-bis of the Italian Civil Code and in accordance with Italian accounting standards, accompanied by the documentation required by law; and (iv) the consolidated financial statements at 31 December 2018 prepared in accordance with IFRS international accounting standards.
