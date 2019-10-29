Italiaonline S p A : Special meeting of Saving Shareholders and change in calendar of corporate events

Log in
0
10/29/2019 | 07:22pm EDT

PRESS RELEASE

ITALIAONLINE: SPECIAL MEETING OF SAVINGS

SHAREHOLDERS AND AMENDMENT OF THE CALENDAR OF

CORPORATE EVENTS

Assago (MI), 29 October 2019 - The special meeting of the savings shareholders of Italiaonline S.p.A. ("Italiaonline" or the "Company"), chaired by Dr. Stella D'Atri, Common Representative of savings shareholders, was held today in a single call (the "Meeting").

The Meeting resolved:

  • to approve the settlement of disputes pending against the Company or in any case concerning the category of savings shareholders of Italiaonline, which waive any pending or future legal action that may arise as a result of facts related to the Company;
  • to grant the Common Representative of savings shareholders a mandate to file the relevant waiver of claims and settlement deeds by 11 November 2019; and
  • to approve the final accounts of the common fund established to cover the expenses that may be incurred to protect of the interests of the category.

The minutes of the Meeting will be made available to the public in the form and within the terms prescribed by applicable law.

Amendment of the Calendar of Corporate Events

For organizational reasons, the meeting of the Board of Directors of Italiaonline for the approval of the financial data as at 30 September 2019, originally scheduled in the calendar of corporate events on 7 November 2019, will be brought forward to 4 November 2019.

ITALIAONLINE

Italiaonline - a company listed on the MTA of the Italian Stock Exchange - is the first Italian internet company with 4.8 million unique users* who surf its web properties every day, of which 3.2 million from smartphones, and a market reach of 63%**. Italiaonline offers web marketing and digital advertising services, including the management of advertising campaigns and the generation of leads through social networks and search engines. The company's strategic objective is to consolidate Italy's leadership in the digital advertising market for large accounts and local marketing services - with the mission of digitizing national SMEs. For SMEs, the real backbone of the country, Italiaonline offers a complete portfolio of products integrated along the entire value chain of digital services, from online presence to digital advertising, web design, web marketing and cloud solutions.

Today Italiaonline includes the portals Libero, Virgilio and superEva, services for businesses and citizens Pagine Gialle, Pagine Bianche and Tuttocittà , the online advertising agency IOL Advertising and 55 Media Agencies spread throughout the peninsula, which, with about 700 agents, make up Italy's largest network of service and product consultants for large and small businesses.

  • Fonte: Audiweb 2.0, powered by Nielsen, TDA DAUs dicembre 2018. ** Fonte: Audiweb 2.0, powered by Nielsen dicembre 2018
    ISIN code: IT0005187940 - MTA:IOL

Contacts:

Investor Relations Italiaonline

Chiara Locati

Italiaonline S.p.A. company subject to the management and coordination of Libero Acquisition S.à r.l.

Reg. Imp.: 03970540963 of Milan

Registered office: Via del Bosco Rinnovato 8 - Palazzo U4 - 20090 Assago (MI), Milanofiori Nord C.F. and VAT number:

03970540963Secondary office

: Corso Mortara 22 - 10149 Torino R.E.A. in Milan: MI-2070674 Casella PEC: i

taliaonline@pec-

italiaonline.it Share capital euro 20,000,409.64 subscribed and paid up

chiara.locati@italiaonline.it

Tel. +39.349.8636553

Corporate affairs Italyonline ufficio.societario@italiaonline.it

Media Relations Italiaonline Image Building

Simona Raffaelli, Emilia Pezzini italiaonline@imagebuilding.it

Tel. +39.02.89011300

Italiaonline S.p.A. company subject to the management and coordination of Libero Acquisition S.à r.l.

Reg. Imp.: 03970540963 of Milan

Registered office: Via del Bosco Rinnovato 8 - Palazzo U4 - 20090 Assago (MI), Milanofiori Nord C.F. and VAT number:

03970540963Secondary office

: Corso Mortara 22 - 10149 Torino R.E.A. in Milan: MI-2070674 Casella PEC: i

taliaonline@pec-

italiaonline.it Share capital euro 20,000,409.64 subscribed and paid up

Disclaimer

Italiaonline S.p.A. published this content on 29 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
