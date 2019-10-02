Italiaonline S p A : The Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting and the Special Shareholders' Meeting approve the mandatory conversion of savings shares into ordinary shares

PRESS RELEASE

THE EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING AND THE SPECIAL MEETING APPROVE THE MANDATORY CONVERSION OF SAVINGS SHARES INTO ORDINARY SHARES

Assago (MI), 2 October 2019 - The extraordinary shareholders' meeting of Italiaonline S.p.A. ("Italiaonline" or the "Company") and the special meeting of the savings shareholders of Italiaonline (the "Meetings"), chaired, respectively, by Roberto Giacchi, CEO of the Company, and Stella D'Atri, Common Representative of the savings shareholders, was held today in a single call.

With regard to the first and sole item on the Agenda of both Meetings:

"Mandatory conversion of savings shares into ordinary shares. Amendments to Articles 5 and 6 of the Company's By-laws. Related and consequent resolutions",

the Meetings have approved the mandatory conversion of the outstanding savings shares of the Company into ordinary shares, with regular dividend rights and the same features as the ordinary shares outstanding as at the date of conversion, at a ratio of No. 312 ordinary shares per each savings share (the "Mandatory Conversion"), and the consequent amendments to Articles 5 and 6 of the Company's By-laws.

The minutes of the Meetings will be made available to the public in the form and within the terms provided for by law.

As already announced to the market on 24 September 2019, Sunrise Investments S.p.A. ("Sunrise" or the "Offeror") has entered into an agreement with a group of Italiaonline savings shareholders (the "Proponents") providing for the purchase by Sunrise of No. 3595 savings shares, equal to 52.84% of the outstanding Italiaonline savings shares, at a price of Euro 1,400 per share, subject to the condition precedent of the approval of the Mandatory Conversion by the special meeting of the savings shareholders of Italiaonline (the "Agreement with the Proponents").

With the approval of the Mandatory Conversion, the condition precedent included in the Agreement with the Proponents has been fulfilled and, therefore, the related purchase is effective. The aforementioned sale will be carried out on 15 October 2019 (the "Payment Date").

As already announced to the market on 27 September 2019, the Offeror has decided - on a voluntary basis and as agreed with Borsa Italiana and Consob - to grant the savings shareholders who had not tendered their shares to the voluntary tender offer promoted by Sunrise for a maximum of No. 6.803 savings shares of Italiaonline (the "Voluntary Tender Offer on Savings Shares"), other than those which have already transferred their own shares or have already disposed of them outside the Voluntary Tender Offer on Savings Shares, the possibility of transferring to the Offeror their own savings shares of Italiaonline at a price equal to Euro 1,400 per share, subject to the condition precedent of the approval of the Mandatory Conversion by the special meeting of the savings shareholders of Italiaonline (the "Supplementary Offer").

With the approval of the Mandatory Conversion, the condition precedent included in the Supplementary Offer has been fulfilled and, therefore, the Mandatory Conversion will be implemented.

The Supplementary Offer shall end at 17:30 (Italian time) on 8 October 2019.