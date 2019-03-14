Italiaonline : AXA and Italiaonline start a partnership

PRESS RELEASE

AXA AND ITALIAONLINE START A PARTNERSHIP

The new Go Digital service dedicated to Small and Medium Enterprises is launched, to support them in their development of online business.

Innovative and high value-added products for SMEs that want to improve their online positioning, make themselves known and retain end users

Milan, March 14th 2019

The AXA Italia insurance group, in collaboration with Italiaonline, the main Italian internet player, presents Go Digital, a new service for small and medium-sized Italian companies engaged in a process of digital transformation.

The service is the result of an activity of listening to the needs of the market and customers and meets a growing demand in the field of digital transformation: 62% of Small and Medium Enterprises that have focused on digitization has increased revenues on average [1] by 25%, while the turnover of SMEs on the web is 5.7% higher than that of offline companies [2].

Specifically for the project, for AXA customers, the services and products provided by Italiaonline are accessible at an exclusive price. A series of useful solutions to build or strengthen your digital presence: the creation of a responsive and latest generation site, the ability to be found on the web and to strengthen your digital presence with targeted campaigns. The partnership with Italiaonline was born in a natural way, being the leading company in digital marketing services for small and large companies, with a widespread and widespread presence on the territory and a unique expertise in the country.

A free e-learning course in digital marketing provided by IAB Italia, an association dedicated to the development of online advertising communication, is also available to the SMEs that will join.

"Small and Medium Enterprises are the engine of the Italian economy, and we at AXA want to make a difference in serving and helping them to grow. - commented Patrick Cohen, CEO of AXA Italia Group. "With Go Digital we offer SMEs the opportunity to access, through our market-leading partners, a range of innovative services to accelerate their digital transformation path, helping them to create a website, an e-commerce or to be found more easily on the web. With these high value-added services we want to become real partners in their growth path.

As the largest Italian internet company, we have a duty to become partners in the digitization process of Italian companies, in particular SMEs whose value and development opportunities we are well aware of," said Roberto Giacchi, CEO of Italiaonline S.p.A., "and we strongly feel the responsibility to help them

face this process with the experience and skills that distinguish us. The alliance with large companies, leaders in their field, such as AXA, makes access to our products and services even easier and more effective and makes us sure that the challenges of the future will find our companies ready to face them.

For more information: http://pmi.axa.it/servizi-online

[1] Pictet 2018.

[2] Casaleggio Associati 2018.

N.B. This is a translation of the Italian press release

Italiaonline - società quotata sul MTA di Borsa Italiana - è la prima internet company italiana con 5,3 milioni di utenti unici* che navigano ogni giorno sulle sue web property, di cui 3,3 milioni da mobile, ed una market reach del 65%**. Italiaonline offre servizi di web marketing e di digital advertising, inclusi la gestione di campagne pubblicitarie e la generazione di leads attraverso i social network ed i motori di ricerca. L'obiettivo strategico dell'azienda è consolidare la leadership italiana nel mercato del digital advertising per grandi account e nei servizi di marketing locale - con la mission di digitalizzare le PMI nazionali. Alle PMI, vera ossatura del paese, Italiaonline offre un portafoglio completo di prodotti integrato sull'intera catena del valore di servizi digitali, dalla presenza on line al digital advertising, al web design, al web marketing e alle soluzioni cloud.

Fanno oggi parte di Italiaonline i portali Libero, Virgilio e superEva, i servizi per imprese e cittadini Pagine Gialle, Pagine Bianche e Tuttocittà, la concessionaria di pubblicità online IOL Advertising e oltre 680 agenti su tutta la penisola, che costituiscono la più grande rete italiana di consulenti di servizi e prodotti per le grandi e piccole imprese.

ISIN code: IT0005187940 - MTA:IOL

* Fonte: Audiweb 2.0, powered by Nielsen, TDA DAUs luglio 2018.

** Fonte: Audiweb 2.0, powered by Nielsen media 4M (settembre 2018- giugno 2018)

AXA - Con 160.000 collaboratori e 105 milioni di clienti in 64 Paesi, il Gruppo AXA è tra i leader mondiali nel settore della protezione e primo brand assicurativo al mondo per il 10° anno consecutivo secondo la classifica Interbrand 2018.

La missione di AXA è aiutare i propri clienti a vivere meglio: per questo collaboratori e distributori presenti sul territorio lavorano ogni giorno per creare prodotti e servizi innovativi e diventare veri partner delle persone e della società.

In Italia 4.000.000 di clienti si affidano ad AXA, forte di una rete altamente professionale di circa 650 agenzie, e primario partner bancassicurativo, a partire dal Gruppo Montepaschi.

Per ulteriori informazioni consultare il sito internet:www.axa.it.

