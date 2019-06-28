Italiaonline : Press release pursuant to art. 102 of D.lgs. n. 58/98 relating to the public tender offer over all the ordinary and savings shares of Italiaonline S.p.A. launched by Libero Acquisition S.à.r.l. and Sunrise Investments S.p.A.
06/28/2019 | 06:43pm EDT
Press release
Pursuant to Article 102 of Legislative Decree No. 58 of 24 February 1998 and Article 37 of CONSOB Regulation No. 11971/1999
LAUNCH OF A VOLUNTARY TENDER OFFER ON THE ENTIRETY OF THE OUTSTANDING ORDINARY AND SAVING SHARES OF ITALIAONLINE S.P.A.
Milan, 28 June 2019 - Libero Acquisition S.à r.l. ("Libero Acquisition"), together with Sunrise Investment S.p.A., a company controlled by Libero Acquisition and appointed as buyer for the transaction ("Sunrise Investments" and together with Libero Acquisition, the "Offerors"), give notice of their intention to launch pursuant to Article 102, 1st paragraph, of the Legislative Decree no. 58 of 24th February 1998, as amended ("Italian Financial Act"), a voluntary tender offer on (i) all of Italiaonline S.p.A. ("Target" or "Issuer") ordinary shares ISIN IT0005187940 ("Target Ordinary Shares") excluding (A) the Shares held by Libero Acquisition and the Persons Acting in Concert (as defined below) as well as (B) no. 66,130 Target's treasury shares and including maximum no. 255,556Target Ordinary Shares to be possibly issued by Target pursuant to the stock option plan ("VTO Ordinary Shares"); and (ii) all of Issuer's saving shares ISIN IT0005070641 ("Saving Shares" and, together with the VTO Ordinary Shares, the "Target Shares"), both traded on the Mercato Telematico Azionario organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A. (the "Voluntary Tender Offer on Ordinary Shares" and the "Voluntary Tender Offer on Saving Shares", respectively, and, together, the "VTOs").
As of today, the Offerors, GL Europe Luxembourg S.à r.l. ("Avenue") and GoldenTree Asset Management Lux S.à r.l. ("GTAM"), (Avenue and GTAM, the "Persons Acting in Concert") have entered into an investment agreement ("Investment Agreement"), pursuant to which they have agreed to consummate a transaction, which encompasses the VTOs, aiming at simplifying Target's ownership structure, delisting Target Ordinary Shares from the Italian Stock Exchange organized and managed by Borsa Italiana ("Delisting") and optimising Target's capital structure, on the terms and subject to the conditions set out under the Investment Agreement ("Transaction").
Under the Investment Agreement, the Offerors and the Persons Acting in Concert have agreed, inter alia, on certain governance provisions included in Sunrise Investments' by-laws which would survive in the company resulting from the merger referred to under paragraph (f) below ("Resulting Company").
As of the date hereof (i) Sunrise Investments does not own any of Target Ordinary Shares, (ii) Libero Acquisition, Avenue and GTAM own no. 102,038,575 Target Ordinary Shares, representing in aggregate approximately 89% of the ordinary share capital of Target (the "Shares held by Libero Acquisitionand the Persons Acting inConcert"),as detailed under paragraph 2.2 below, while (iii) neither the Offerors or the Persons Acting in Concert own Saving Shares.
In particular, pursuant to the Investment Agreement:
the Offerors shall launch the VTOs pursuant to terms and conditions of Article 102, 1st paragraph, of the Italian Financial Act;
Sunrise Investments shall acquire Target Shares tendered to the VTOs, pay the VTOs consideration to the shareholders tendering their Target Shares and, in general, take any action and consummate any transaction required or appropriate in connection with the VTOs.
on the settlement date of the Voluntary Tender Offer on Ordinary Shares, conditionally upon its successful completion and any condition thereto having been satisfied or waived, or at such other date that the parties of the Investment Agreement may agree upon ("Completion Date"):
Libero Acquisition, Avenue and GTAM will contribute to Sunrise Investments respectively no. 32,877,532, no. 5,142,134 and no. 7,357,445 Ordinary Shares owned, representing in aggregate approximately 39.540% of Target Ordinary Shares, and, as a consideration, Sunrise Investments will issue and allot to Libero, Avenue and GTAM respectively no. 32,877,532, no. 5,142,134 and no. 7,357,445 new Sunrise Investments shares, which shall represent in aggregate 99.890% of Sunrise Investments' issued share capital on the Completion Date. Consequently, Sunrise Investments' share capital will result composed as detailed under paragraph 2.1 below;
Libero Acquisition, Avenue and GTAM will sell to Sunrise Investments at the VTO Consideration for Ordinary Shares (as defined below) respectively no. 34,622,467, no. 10,788,298 and no. 11,250,699 Target Ordinary Shares, representing in aggregate approximately 49.373% of the ordinary share capital of Target;
upon successful completion of the Voluntary Tender Offer on Ordinary Shares, Libero and each of Avenue and GTAM shall continue holding the entire share capital of Sunrise Investments, equal to no. 45,427,111 shares, as detailed under paragraph 2.1 below;
Target Ordinary Shares will be delisted from the Italian Stock Exchange and, following the successful completion of the Voluntary Tender Offer on Saving Shares, the Offerors and the Persons Acting in Concert will carry out all reasonable efforts to cause the mandatory conversion of Saving Shares into Target Ordinary Shares before the Delisting becomes effective;
Sunrise Investments shall carry out the sell out and/or the squeeze out procedures pursuant to Articles 108 and/or 111 of the Italian Financial Act, as the case may be, following which the Offerors, Avenue and GTAM will cooperate to merge Sunrise Investments in the Target.
This Notice prepared pursuant to Article 37 of CONSOB Regulation No. 11971/1999 ("Issuers' Regulations") describes the essential elements of the VTOs.
1. LEGAL PREREQUISITES OF THE VTOs
The VTOs are performed pursuant to Article 102 of the Italian Financial Act and the Issuers' Regulations and are promoted by the Offerors.
The Voluntary Tender Offer on Ordinary Shares is not conditional upon nor anyway affected by, the successful outcome of the Voluntary Tender Offer on Saving Shares.
Pursuant to Article 102, 3rd paragraph, of the Italian Financial Act, within 20 days of this Notice the Offerors shall file with CONSOB the offer document (the "VTOs Document") which shall be published following CONSOB's clearance. The reader shall refer to the VTOs Document for a complete description and assessment of the VTOs.
As of the date hereof, Libero Acquisition is the direct controlling shareholder of Sunrise Investments and Target and, upon successful completion of the VTOs and notwithstanding the governance
provisions of Sunrise Investments' and/or the Resulting Company's by-laws, it will continue to be the sole controlling shareholder of Sunrise Investments and Target.
Based on the foregoing, pursuant to letter c) of Article 101-bis, 3rd paragraph, of the Italian Financial Act, the Offerors are not subject to the disclosure obligations toward employees or their representatives referred to under Article 101-bis, 3rd paragraph, of the Italian Financial Act.
2. MAIN TERMS OF THE VTOs 2.1 Entities participating in the VTOs 2.1.1 The Offerors
The Offerors are:
Sunrise Investments S.p.A, a company controlled acquired by Libero Acquisition and
participated by Avenue and GTAM, incorporated as joint stock company pursuant to the laws of Italy with registered number 09896130961 share capital entirely subscribed and paid in Euro 50,000 and registered office at via Cesare Cantù, 20123, Milan, Italy.
Libero Acquisition S.à r.l., asociété à responsabilité limitée incorporated under the law of Luxembourg having its registered office at 31-33, Avenue Pasteur, 2311, Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg.
2.1.2 The Persons Acting in Concert
The following entities qualify as Persons Acting in Concert with the Offerors pursuant to Article 101- bis, par. 4-bis, of the Italian Financial Act, having executed the Investment Agreement:
GL Europe Luxembourg S.à r.l., asociété à responsabilité limitée incorporated under the law of Luxembourg having its registered office at 25A, Boulevard Royal, L-2449, Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg.
GoldenTree Asset Management Lux S.à r.l., a company incorporated under the law of Luxembourg having its registered office at 26, Boulevard Royal, L-2449, Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg.
As of the date hereof Sunrise Investments' share capital is divided as follows:
The issuer is Italiaonline S.p.A., a joint stock company incorporated under Italian law having its registered office in Assago, via del Bosco Rinnovato 8 - Palazzo U4, registered with the companies' register of Milan under no. 03970540963.
The Issuer's subscribed and paid up share capital amounts to EUR 20,000,409.64, divided into no. 114,761,225 Ordinary Shares and no. 6,803 Savings Shares, all without expressed nominal value.
The Issuer share capital is divided as follows:
