Italiaonline : Press release pursuant to art. 102 of D.lgs. n. 58/98 relating to the public tender offer over all the ordinary and savings shares of Italiaonline S.p.A. launched by Libero Acquisition S.à.r.l. and Sunrise Investments S.p.A.

NOT FOR PUBLICATION IN THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, JAPAN OR

AUSTRALIA, OR IN ANY OTHER COUNTRY IN WHICH SUCH COMMUNICATION IS

NOT PERMITTED IN ABSENCE OF AUTHORIZATION BY COMPETENT

AUTHORITIES

Press release

Pursuant to Article 102 of Legislative Decree No. 58 of 24 February 1998 and Article 37 of CONSOB Regulation No. 11971/1999

LAUNCH OF A VOLUNTARY TENDER OFFER ON THE ENTIRETY OF THE OUTSTANDING ORDINARY AND SAVING SHARES OF ITALIAONLINE S.P.A.

Milan, 28 June 2019 - Libero Acquisition S.à r.l. ("Libero Acquisition"), together with Sunrise Investment S.p.A., a company controlled by Libero Acquisition and appointed as buyer for the transaction ("Sunrise Investments" and together with Libero Acquisition, the "Offerors"), give notice of their intention to launch pursuant to Article 102, 1st paragraph, of the Legislative Decree no. 58 of 24th February 1998, as amended ("Italian Financial Act"), a voluntary tender offer on (i) all of Italiaonline S.p.A. ("Target" or "Issuer") ordinary shares ISIN IT0005187940 ("Target Ordinary Shares") excluding (A) the Shares held by Libero Acquisition and the Persons Acting in Concert (as defined below) as well as (B) no. 66,130 Target's treasury shares and including maximum no. 255,556Target Ordinary Shares to be possibly issued by Target pursuant to the stock option plan ("VTO Ordinary Shares"); and (ii) all of Issuer's saving shares ISIN IT0005070641 ("Saving Shares" and, together with the VTO Ordinary Shares, the "Target Shares"), both traded on the Mercato Telematico Azionario organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A. (the "Voluntary Tender Offer on Ordinary Shares" and the "Voluntary Tender Offer on Saving Shares", respectively, and, together, the "VTOs").

As of today, the Offerors, GL Europe Luxembourg S.à r.l. ("Avenue") and GoldenTree Asset Management Lux S.à r.l. ("GTAM"), (Avenue and GTAM, the "Persons Acting in Concert") have entered into an investment agreement ("Investment Agreement"), pursuant to which they have agreed to consummate a transaction, which encompasses the VTOs, aiming at simplifying Target's ownership structure, delisting Target Ordinary Shares from the Italian Stock Exchange organized and managed by Borsa Italiana ("Delisting") and optimising Target's capital structure, on the terms and subject to the conditions set out under the Investment Agreement ("Transaction").

Under the Investment Agreement, the Offerors and the Persons Acting in Concert have agreed, inter alia, on certain governance provisions included in Sunrise Investments' by-laws which would survive in the company resulting from the merger referred to under paragraph (f) below ("Resulting Company").

As of the date hereof (i) Sunrise Investments does not own any of Target Ordinary Shares, (ii) Libero Acquisition, Avenue and GTAM own no. 102,038,575 Target Ordinary Shares, representing in aggregate approximately 89% of the ordinary share capital of Target (the "Shares held by Libero Acquisitionand the Persons Acting inConcert"),as detailed under paragraph 2.2 below, while (iii) neither the Offerors or the Persons Acting in Concert own Saving Shares.

In particular, pursuant to the Investment Agreement:

the Offerors shall launch the VTOs pursuant to terms and conditions of Article 102, 1 st paragraph, of the Italian Financial Act; Sunrise Investments shall acquire Target Shares tendered to the VTOs, pay the VTOs consideration to the shareholders tendering their Target Shares and, in general, take any action and consummate any transaction required or appropriate in connection with the VTOs.

1