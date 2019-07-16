Log in
ITALIAONLINE SPA

(IOL)
Italiaonline : Request to convene the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of Italiaonline S.p.A pursuant to article 2367 Italian Civil Code

07/16/2019 | 04:05pm EDT

PRESS RELEASE

Request to convene the Extraordinary Shareholder's Meeting of

Italiaonline S.p.A. pursuant to article 2367 Italian Civil Code

Assago (MI), 16 July 2019 - Italiaonline S.p.A. (the "Company") announces that today it has received from the shareholder Libero Acquisition S.à r.l. a request, formulated pursuant to art. 2367 of the Italian Civil Code, to call the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of the Company to discuss and resolve on the following agenda:

1. Mandatory conversion of savings shares into ordinary shares. Amendment of Articles 5 and 6 of the Articles of Association. Relevant and subsequent resolutions.

The Board of Directors will be convened in the next days to carry out any assessments on the request, in accordance with the provisions of art. 125-ter, paragraph 3, of Legislative Decree 58/1998, and adopt the relevant decisions, following which the request for convocation, accompanied by the explanatory report on the item of the agenda also delivered by the shareholder Libero Acquisition S.à. r.l as of today, as well as any assessments of the Company's Board of Directors, will be made available to the public through the modalities provided by applicable laws.

ITALIAONLINE

Italiaonline - a company listed on the electronic equity market (MTA) of Borsa Italiana - is the leading Italian Internet company with 4.8 million unique users* that navigate its web property every day, of which 3.2 million from mobile devices, and with a 63%** market reach. Italiaonline offers web marketing and digital advertising services, including management of advertising campaigns and the generation of leads through the social networks and search engines. The company's strategic objective is to consolidate its Italian leadership role in the market of digital advertising for large accounts and in local marketing services - with the mission of digitalising the country's SMEs. Italiaonline offers the SMEs - the country's real backbone - a portfolio complete with products integrated with the entire value chain of digital services, including online presence, digital advertising, web design, web marketing and cloud solutions. Part of Italiaonline today are the portals Libero, Virgilio and superEva, the services for companies and citizens Pagine Gialle, Pagine Bianche and Tuttocittà, the online advertising agency iOL Advertising and 55 media agencies scattered throughout the peninsula that with their more than 700 agents form the largest Italian network of services and products consultants for large and small enterprises.

ISIN code: IT0005187940 - MTA:IOL

* Source: Audiweb 2.0, powered by Nielsen, TDA DAUs December 2018. ** Source: Audiweb 2.0, powered by Nielsen December 2018

Contacts:

Investor Relations Italiaonline Chiara Locati chiara.locati@italiaonline.itTel. +39.349.8636553

Affari societari Italiaonline ufficio.societario@italiaonline.it

Media Relations Italiaonline

Image Building

Simona Raffaelli, Emilia Pezzini, Lidy Casati italiaonline@imagebuilding.it

Tel. +39.02.89011300

Italiaonline S.p.A. società soggetta all'attività di direzione e coordinamento di Libero Acquisition S.à r.l.

Reg. Imp.: 03970540963 di Milano

Sede legale: Via del Bosco Rinnovato 8 - Palazzo U4 - 20090 Assago (MI), Milanofiori Nord

C.F. e Partita IVA: 03970540963

Sede secondaria: Corso Mortara 22 - 10149 Torino

R.E.A. di Milano: MI-2070674

Casella PEC: italiaonline@pec-italiaonline.it

Cap. sociale euro 20.000.409,64 sottoscritto e versato

Disclaimer

Italiaonline S.p.A. published this content on 16 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2019 20:04:01 UTC
