Italiaonline : Request to convene the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of Italiaonline S.p.A pursuant to article 2367 Italian Civil Code

PRESS RELEASE

Request to convene the Extraordinary Shareholder's Meeting of

Italiaonline S.p.A. pursuant to article 2367 Italian Civil Code

Assago (MI), 16 July 2019 - Italiaonline S.p.A. (the "Company") announces that today it has received from the shareholder Libero Acquisition S.à r.l. a request, formulated pursuant to art. 2367 of the Italian Civil Code, to call the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of the Company to discuss and resolve on the following agenda:

1. Mandatory conversion of savings shares into ordinary shares. Amendment of Articles 5 and 6 of the Articles of Association. Relevant and subsequent resolutions.

The Board of Directors will be convened in the next days to carry out any assessments on the request, in accordance with the provisions of art. 125-ter, paragraph 3, of Legislative Decree 58/1998, and adopt the relevant decisions, following which the request for convocation, accompanied by the explanatory report on the item of the agenda also delivered by the shareholder Libero Acquisition S.à. r.l as of today, as well as any assessments of the Company's Board of Directors, will be made available to the public through the modalities provided by applicable laws.

ITALIAONLINE

Italiaonline - a company listed on the electronic equity market (MTA) of Borsa Italiana - is the leading Italian Internet company with 4.8 million unique users* that navigate its web property every day, of which 3.2 million from mobile devices, and with a 63%** market reach. Italiaonline offers web marketing and digital advertising services, including management of advertising campaigns and the generation of leads through the social networks and search engines. The company's strategic objective is to consolidate its Italian leadership role in the market of digital advertising for large accounts and in local marketing services - with the mission of digitalising the country's SMEs. Italiaonline offers the SMEs - the country's real backbone - a portfolio complete with products integrated with the entire value chain of digital services, including online presence, digital advertising, web design, web marketing and cloud solutions. Part of Italiaonline today are the portals Libero, Virgilio and superEva, the services for companies and citizens Pagine Gialle, Pagine Bianche and Tuttocittà, the online advertising agency iOL Advertising and 55 media agencies scattered throughout the peninsula that with their more than 700 agents form the largest Italian network of services and products consultants for large and small enterprises.

ISIN code: IT0005187940 - MTA:IOL

* Source: Audiweb 2.0, powered by Nielsen, TDA DAUs December 2018. ** Source: Audiweb 2.0, powered by Nielsen December 2018

