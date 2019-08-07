Italiaonline : Saving Shareholders' Special Meeting of 07 August 2019

PRESS RELEASE

ITALIAONLINE: SAVINGS SHAREHOLDERS' SPECIAL MEETING

Assago (MI), 7 August 2019 - The Special Meeting of Savings Shareholders of Italiaonline S.p.A. was held today in Assago.

The Special Meeting of Savings Shareholders resolved:

to agree with the conclusions presented by the common representative in his report as integrated during the speech evaluating the price proposed in the context of the public tender offer promoted on Italiaonline S.p.A. savings shares which is not appropriate (for further details on the above report, see the website wwww.italiaonline.it); that the common fund referred to in art. ex art. 146 TUF for the defence of the interests of the category be set at € 300,000.00 (three hundred thousand and zero cents) on an annual rotating basis starting from the present financial year and that it be brought forward by the company as required by law, making it available to the pro tempore representative with the obligation to report; to propose the conversion of savings shares into ordinary shares at a ratio of not less than 1:1000; and to invite and authorise the common representative to act as an intermediary for the exchange of references between savings shareholders in order to find a solution agreed with the control group.

For the sake of clarity, as already communicated on 25 July 2019, it should be noted that the Shareholders' Meetings convened on 2 October 2019 will be the venues in which resolutions concerning the mandatory conversion of savings shares into ordinary shares will be submitted for the approval of ordinary and savings shareholders on the basis of the conditions proposed by Libero Acquisition S. à r.l.; such resolutions may be taken in accordance with the provisions of law and regulations applicable only in those venues. For further information, please refer to the documentation available on the Company's website www.italiaonline.it.

