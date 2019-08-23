Log in
Italiaonline : Savings Shareholders' Special Meeting – filing documentation

08/23/2019 | 03:46pm EDT

PRESS RELEASE

ITALIAONLINE: SAVINGS SHAREHOLDERS' SPECIAL MEETING

  • FILING OF DOCUMENTATION

Assago (MI), 23 August 2019 - Italiaonline S.p.A. announces that the minutes of the Special Meeting of Savings Shareholders held on 7 August 2019 has been filed, and is available at, the Company's registered office in Assago (MI), Via del Bosco Rinnovato 8, Palazzo U4, Milanofiori Nord, at the centralized storage mechanism "eMarketStorage", authorized by Consob with resolution no. 19879 of 15 February 2017, available on www.emarketstorage.comand managed by Spafid Connect S.p.A., as well as on the Company's website www.italiaonline.itand on the corporate website of Borsa Italiana S.p.A., www.borsaitaliana.it.

ITALIAONLINE

Italiaonline - a company listed on the electronic equity market (MTA) of Borsa Italiana - is the leading Italian Internet company with 4.8 million unique users* that navigate its web property every day, of which 3.2 million from mobile devices, and with a 63%** market reach. Italiaonline offers web marketing and digital advertising services, including management of advertising campaigns and the generation of leads through the social networks and search engines. The company's strategic objective is to consolidate its Italian leadership role in the market of digital advertising for large accounts and in local marketing services - with the mission of digitalising the country's SMEs. Italiaonline offers the SMEs - the country's real backbone - a portfolio complete with products integrated with the entire value chain of digital services, including online presence, digital advertising, web design, web marketing and cloud solutions. Part of Italiaonline today are the portals Libero, Virgilio and superEva, the services for companies and citizens Pagine Gialle, Pagine Bianche and Tuttocittà , the online advertising sales house iOL Advertising and 55 media agencies scattered throughout the peninsula that with about 700 agents form the largest Italian network of services and products consultants for large and small enterprises.

* Source: Audiweb 2.0, powered by Nielsen, TDA DAUs December 2018. ** Source: Audiweb 2.0, powered by Nielsen December 2018

ISIN code: IT0005187940 - MTA:IOL

Contatti:

Investor Relations Italiaonline Chiara Locati chiara.locati@italiaonline.itTel. +39.349.8636553

Affari societari Italiaonline

ufficio.societario@italiaonline.it

Media Relations Italiaonline

Image Building

Simona Raffaelli, Emilia Pezzini, Lidy Casati italiaonline@imagebuilding.it

Tel. +39.02.89011300

Italiaonline S.p.A. società soggetta all'attività di direzione e coordinamento di Libero Acquisition S.à r.l.

Reg. Imp.: 03970540963 di Milano

Sede legale: Via del Bosco Rinnovato 8 - Palazzo U4 - 20090 Assago (MI), Milanofiori Nord

C.F. e Partita IVA: 03970540963

Sede secondaria: Corso Mortara 22 - 10149 Torino

R.E.A. di Milano: MI-2070674

Casella PEC: italiaonline@pec-italiaonline.it

Cap. sociale euro 20.000.409,64 sottoscritto e versato

Disclaimer

Italiaonline S.p.A. published this content on 23 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2019 19:45:02 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 314 M
EBIT 2019 26,0 M
Net income 2019 12,3 M
Finance 2019 79,4 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 26,2x
P/E ratio 2020 19,0x
EV / Sales2019 0,78x
EV / Sales2020 0,70x
Capitalization 323 M
Chart ITALIAONLINE SPA
Duration : Period :
Italiaonline SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ITALIAONLINE SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 2,82  €
Last Close Price 2,82  €
Spread / Highest target 0,00%
Spread / Average Target 0,00%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Roberto Giacchi Chief Executive Officer & General Manager
Tarek Aboualam Chairman
Maurizio Mongardi Chief Operating Officer
Gabriella Fabotti CFO, Head-Finance & Administration
Gianluca Pancaccini Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ITALIAONLINE SPA25.06%359
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD5.15%400 745
NETFLIX10.94%130 006
NASPERS LIMITED22.49%97 432
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA24.19%25 334
COSTAR GROUP INC82.61%22 515
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
