Italiaonline : Savings Shareholders' Special Meeting – filing documentation

ITALIAONLINE: SAVINGS SHAREHOLDERS' SPECIAL MEETING

FILING OF DOCUMENTATION

Assago (MI), 23 August 2019 - Italiaonline S.p.A. announces that the minutes of the Special Meeting of Savings Shareholders held on 7 August 2019 has been filed, and is available at, the Company's registered office in Assago (MI), Via del Bosco Rinnovato 8, Palazzo U4, Milanofiori Nord, at the centralized storage mechanism "eMarketStorage", authorized by Consob with resolution no. 19879 of 15 February 2017, available on www.emarketstorage.comand managed by Spafid Connect S.p.A., as well as on the Company's website www.italiaonline.itand on the corporate website of Borsa Italiana S.p.A., www.borsaitaliana.it.

ITALIAONLINE

Italiaonline - a company listed on the electronic equity market (MTA) of Borsa Italiana - is the leading Italian Internet company with 4.8 million unique users* that navigate its web property every day, of which 3.2 million from mobile devices, and with a 63%** market reach. Italiaonline offers web marketing and digital advertising services, including management of advertising campaigns and the generation of leads through the social networks and search engines. The company's strategic objective is to consolidate its Italian leadership role in the market of digital advertising for large accounts and in local marketing services - with the mission of digitalising the country's SMEs. Italiaonline offers the SMEs - the country's real backbone - a portfolio complete with products integrated with the entire value chain of digital services, including online presence, digital advertising, web design, web marketing and cloud solutions. Part of Italiaonline today are the portals Libero, Virgilio and superEva, the services for companies and citizens Pagine Gialle, Pagine Bianche and Tuttocittà , the online advertising sales house iOL Advertising and 55 media agencies scattered throughout the peninsula that with about 700 agents form the largest Italian network of services and products consultants for large and small enterprises.

* Source: Audiweb 2.0, powered by Nielsen, TDA DAUs December 2018. ** Source: Audiweb 2.0, powered by Nielsen December 2018

ISIN code: IT0005187940 - MTA:IOL

