Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Italiaonline SpA    IOL   IT0005187940

ITALIAONLINE SPA

(IOL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Italiaonline: Supplement to press release issued on 21 February 2019 (Special Meeting of Savings Shareholders)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/22/2019 | 05:12pm EST

PRESS RELEASE

ITALIAONLINE: SUPPLEMENT TO PRESS RELEASE ISSUED ON 21 FEBRUARY 2019 (SPECIAL

MEETING OF SAVINGS SHAREHOLDERS)

Assago (MI), 22 February 2019 - In addition to, and to further clarify, the announcement issued yesterday, 21 February 2019, Italiaonline S.p.A. hereby communicates that, with respect to the resolution passed by the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of Seat Pagine Gialle S.p.A. on 8

March 2016, on 21 February 2019 the Special Meeting of the savings shareholders of Italiaonline S.p.A. granted the common representative of the savings shareholders with the broadest powers to ascertain the rights of, and any damages suffered by, the category of savings shareholders, and to take any consequent appropriate legal action.

ITALIAONLINE

Italiaonline - a company listed on the electronic equity market (MTA) of Borsa Italiana - is the leading Italian Internet company with 5.3 million unique users* that navigate its web property every day, of which 3.3 million from mobile devices, and with a 64% market reach. Italiaonline offers web marketing and digital advertising services, including management of advertising campaigns and the generation of leads through the social networks and search engines. The company's strategic objective is to consolidate its Italian leadership role in the market of digital advertising for large accounts and in local marketing services - with the mission of digitalising the country's SMEs. Italiaonline offers the SMEs - the country's real backbone - a portfolio complete with products integrated with the entire value chain of digital services, including online presence, digital advertising, web design, web marketing and cloud solutions. Part of Italiaonline today are the portals Libero, Virgilio and superEva, the services for companies and citizens Pagine Gialle, Pagine Bianche and Tuttocittà, the online advertising agency iOL Advertising and 48 media agencies scattered throughout the peninsula that with their more than 680 agents form the largest Italian network of services and products consultants for large and small enterprises, serving over 200,000 SMEs and 700 large Customers.

ISIN code: IT0005187940 - MTA:IOL

* Source: Audiweb 2.0, powered by Nielsen, TDA DAUs July 2018. **Source: Audiweb 2.0, powered by Nielsen 3M Avg (Aug-June 2018).

Contacts:

Investor Relations Italiaonline Chiara Locati chiara.locati@italiaonline.it Tel. +39.349.8636553

Affari societari Italiaonline ufficio.societario@italiaonline.it

Media Relations Italiaonline Image Building

Simona Raffaelli, Emilia Pezzini, Lidy Casati italiaonline@imagebuilding.it

Tel. +39.02.89011300

Italiaonline S.p.A. company subject to the direction and coordination activity of Libero Acquisition S.à r.l.

Business Register: 03970540963 of Milan

Registered office: Via del Bosco Rinnovato 8 - Palazzo U4 - 20090 Assago (MI), Milanofiori Nord

Tax code and VAT number: 03970540963

Secondary registered office: Corso Mortara 22 -10149 Torino

Economic and Administrative Index no. of Milan:

PEC certified email:italiaonline@pec-italiaonline.it

MI-2070674

Share capital € 20,000,409.64 subscribed and paid up

Disclaimer

Italiaonline S.p.A. published this content on 22 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2019 22:11:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ITALIAONLINE SPA
05:12pITALIAONLINE : Supplement to press release issued on 21 February 2019 (Special M..
PU
02/21ITALIAONLINE : Special Meeting of Savings Shareholders
PU
2018ITALIAONLINE : Roberto Giacchi appointed CEO of Italiaonline
PU
2018ITALIAONLINE : attends the event IT&TECH Day
PU
2018ITALIAONLINE : launches the buy-back of own shares
PU
2018ITALIAONLINE : Roberto Giacchi next CEO of Italiaonline
PU
2018ITALIAONLINE : Rumors from the press
PU
2018ITALIAONLINE : Termination of Antonio Converti's role as Chief Executive Officer
PU
2018ITALIAONLINE : attends the Mid & Small in Milan
PU
2018ITALIAONLINE : attends the European Midcap Event, Madrid
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 326 M
EBIT 2018 28,2 M
Net income 2018 12,8 M
Finance 2018 65,9 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 15,96
P/E ratio 2019 9,51
EV / Sales 2018 0,59x
EV / Sales 2019 0,56x
Capitalization 260 M
Chart ITALIAONLINE SPA
Duration : Period :
Italiaonline SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 3,57 €
Spread / Average Target 60%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Roberto Giacchi Chief Executive Officer & General Manager
Tarek Aboualam Chairman
Maurizio Mongardi Chief Operating Officer
Gabriella Fabotti CFO, Head-Finance & Administration
Gianluca Pancaccini Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ITALIAONLINE SPA-0.89%294
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD9.02%415 804
NETFLIX33.37%155 853
NASPERS LIMITED10.71%97 015
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA30.85%26 874
IAC/INTERACTIVECORP18.56%18 123
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.