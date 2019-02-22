PRESS RELEASE

ITALIAONLINE: SUPPLEMENT TO PRESS RELEASE ISSUED ON 21 FEBRUARY 2019 (SPECIAL

MEETING OF SAVINGS SHAREHOLDERS)

Assago (MI), 22 February 2019 - In addition to, and to further clarify, the announcement issued yesterday, 21 February 2019, Italiaonline S.p.A. hereby communicates that, with respect to the resolution passed by the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of Seat Pagine Gialle S.p.A. on 8

March 2016, on 21 February 2019 the Special Meeting of the savings shareholders of Italiaonline S.p.A. granted the common representative of the savings shareholders with the broadest powers to ascertain the rights of, and any damages suffered by, the category of savings shareholders, and to take any consequent appropriate legal action.

ITALIAONLINE

Italiaonline - a company listed on the electronic equity market (MTA) of Borsa Italiana - is the leading Italian Internet company with 5.3 million unique users* that navigate its web property every day, of which 3.3 million from mobile devices, and with a 64% market reach. Italiaonline offers web marketing and digital advertising services, including management of advertising campaigns and the generation of leads through the social networks and search engines. The company's strategic objective is to consolidate its Italian leadership role in the market of digital advertising for large accounts and in local marketing services - with the mission of digitalising the country's SMEs. Italiaonline offers the SMEs - the country's real backbone - a portfolio complete with products integrated with the entire value chain of digital services, including online presence, digital advertising, web design, web marketing and cloud solutions. Part of Italiaonline today are the portals Libero, Virgilio and superEva, the services for companies and citizens Pagine Gialle, Pagine Bianche and Tuttocittà, the online advertising agency iOL Advertising and 48 media agencies scattered throughout the peninsula that with their more than 680 agents form the largest Italian network of services and products consultants for large and small enterprises, serving over 200,000 SMEs and 700 large Customers.

ISIN code: IT0005187940 - MTA:IOL

* Source: Audiweb 2.0, powered by Nielsen, TDA DAUs July 2018. **Source: Audiweb 2.0, powered by Nielsen 3M Avg (Aug-June 2018).

Contacts:

Investor Relations Italiaonline Chiara Locati chiara.locati@italiaonline.it Tel. +39.349.8636553

Affari societari Italiaonline ufficio.societario@italiaonline.it

Media Relations Italiaonline Image Building

Simona Raffaelli, Emilia Pezzini, Lidy Casati italiaonline@imagebuilding.it

Tel. +39.02.89011300