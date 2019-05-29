PRESS RELEASE
ITALIAONLINE, BOOM OF THE VERTICAL PORTALS
The latest Audiweb data for March 2019 show DiLei, SiViaggia, Virgilio Motori and QuiFinanza making
a big leap forward in their category rankings.
Quality of content and user experience, from an increasingly mobile and omni-channel point of view: this is the recipe for Italiaonline's verticals, which are confirmed as reference partners for brands and advertiser customers who want to manage a premium and brand-safe positioning
Milan, 29th May 2019
Italiaonline, the largest Italian internet company, strengthens its leadership in vertical brands, which reach a total audience of almost 17 million unique monthly users (Audiweb data, March 2019). The exploit of the month of March is the result of a path of constant growth that has accompanied the properties in recent years and the result of an editorial strategy focused on product quality and the creation and distribution of content in an increasingly mobile and omni-channel logic. Audiweb data for March 2019 include the certification of AMP mobile pages, which are now correctly attributed to their respective vertical brands.
In the ranking of women's brands, DiLeireaches 7.5 million unique users with an increase of more than 50% compared to February, which allow to overcome leaders such as Vanityfair.it and Alfemminile.com and push two places higher the women's CRU of Italiaonline, now firmly second.
In the travel sector ranking, the absolute leadership of SiViaggiais further strengthened with 2.6 million unique users (+52% compared to February), but it is in the car and motorcycle ranking the most sensational escalation, with Virgilio Motorithat in March becomes the leading portal of its category in Italy, doubling its users, which reach 2.8 million and exceed the historical top players Quattroruote.it and Alvolante.it. QuiFinanzaalso performed well, increasing its unique users by 60% in March to a total of 4.4 million and is second only to Sole24Ore.it in the ranking of the verticals of the economy and finance sector.
Considering the whole world of Italiaonline's verticals, which includes, in addition to the mentioned DiLei, SiViaggia, QuiFinanza and Virgilio Motori, also Buonissimo, SuperEva, Virgilio Notizie, Virgilio Sport and Virgilio Video, the sum of unique unduplicated users is close to 17 million, a great achievement that
increasingly accredits Italiaonline among the reference players in the Italian media landscape, both in terms of coverage and quality of advertising inventory.
The growth of Italiaonline verticals is the result of several winning combinations, as Domenico Pascuzzi, Director of Consumer Marketing and Digital Properties, explains: "Our editorial strategy is focused on the quality of content and user experience, and this in an increasingly mobile and cross-channel perspective, as demonstrated by the important mention received at the recent Google I/0 in California for the speed of loading our sites on mobile and the launch of a new line of voice content for smart speakers. In terms of advertising offer, brands and advertisers customers are offered a wide range of solutions to communicate with their target audience, with ad hoc design initiatives, profiled data, native solutions, mobile formats and a video basin of great editorial value. The aim is to provide premium advertising placements in an absolutely brand-safe editorial context".
"This extraordinary result fills us with pride - continued Pascuzzi - and is the result of the work of our team of professionals who deal with the product in its entirety, from the editorial aspects, to those of the advertising product and software development; we will continue to offer original content and quality with a cross-channel approach, enhancing the production and presence on social channels and constantly innovating the properties, to continue to be the digital group awarded every day by more than one out of two Italian surfers.
ITALIAONLINE
Italiaonline - società quotata sul MTA di Borsa Italiana - è la prima internet company italiana con 5,3 milioni di utenti unici* che navigano ogni giorno sulle sue web property, di cui 3,5 milioni da mobile, ed una market reach del 63%**. Italiaonline offre servizi di web marketing e di digital advertising, inclusi la gestione di campagne pubblicitarie e la generazione di leads attraverso i social network ed i motori di ricerca. L'obiettivo strategico dell'azienda è consolidare la leadership italiana nel mercato del digital advertising per grandi account e nei servizi di marketing locale
-
con la mission di digitalizzare le PMI nazionali. Alle PMI, vera ossatura del paese, Italiaonline offre un portafoglio completo di prodotti integrato sull'intera catena del valore di servizi digitali, dalla presenza on line al digital advertising, al web design, al web marketing e alle soluzioni cloud. Fanno oggi parte di Italiaonline i portali Libero, Virgilio e superEva, i servizi per imprese e cittadini Pagine Gialle, Pagine Bianche e Tuttocittà, la concessionaria di pubblicità online IOL Advertising e oltre 660 agenti che costituiscono la più grande rete italiana di consulenti di servizi e prodotti per le grandi e piccole imprese.
ISIN code: IT0005187940 - MTA:IOL
-
Fonte: Audiweb View 2.0, powered by Nielsen, TDA DAUs febbraio 2019
-
Fonte: Audiweb View 2.0, powered by Nielsen, TDA MAUs febbraio 2019
