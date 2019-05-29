PRESS RELEASE

ITALIAONLINE, BOOM OF THE VERTICAL PORTALS

The latest Audiweb data for March 2019 show DiLei, SiViaggia, Virgilio Motori and QuiFinanza making

a big leap forward in their category rankings.

Quality of content and user experience, from an increasingly mobile and omni-channel point of view: this is the recipe for Italiaonline's verticals, which are confirmed as reference partners for brands and advertiser customers who want to manage a premium and brand-safe positioning

Milan, 29th May 2019

Italiaonline, the largest Italian internet company, strengthens its leadership in vertical brands, which reach a total audience of almost 17 million unique monthly users (Audiweb data, March 2019). The exploit of the month of March is the result of a path of constant growth that has accompanied the properties in recent years and the result of an editorial strategy focused on product quality and the creation and distribution of content in an increasingly mobile and omni-channel logic. Audiweb data for March 2019 include the certification of AMP mobile pages, which are now correctly attributed to their respective vertical brands.

In the ranking of women's brands, DiLeireaches 7.5 million unique users with an increase of more than 50% compared to February, which allow to overcome leaders such as Vanityfair.it and Alfemminile.com and push two places higher the women's CRU of Italiaonline, now firmly second.

In the travel sector ranking, the absolute leadership of SiViaggiais further strengthened with 2.6 million unique users (+52% compared to February), but it is in the car and motorcycle ranking the most sensational escalation, with Virgilio Motorithat in March becomes the leading portal of its category in Italy, doubling its users, which reach 2.8 million and exceed the historical top players Quattroruote.it and Alvolante.it. QuiFinanzaalso performed well, increasing its unique users by 60% in March to a total of 4.4 million and is second only to Sole24Ore.it in the ranking of the verticals of the economy and finance sector.

Considering the whole world of Italiaonline's verticals, which includes, in addition to the mentioned DiLei, SiViaggia, QuiFinanza and Virgilio Motori, also Buonissimo, SuperEva, Virgilio Notizie, Virgilio Sport and Virgilio Video, the sum of unique unduplicated users is close to 17 million, a great achievement that