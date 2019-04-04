Log in
Italiaonline : lands on Amazon Alexa with Virgilio Skills

04/04/2019 | 01:07pm EDT

PRESS RELEASE

ITALIAONLINE LANDS ON AMAZON ALEXA WITH VIRGILIO SKILLS

The operation involves the creation of Skills based on the format "Virgilio grandi e piccoli perché" on Alexa: two contents a day (for adults and children) that respond to a thousand because in terms of science, nature, history, curiosity, ways of saying

The contents are created by Italiaonline exclusively for Alexa, Amazon's cloud-based voice service.

Users can enable them on all their Amazon Echo devices

T

Milan, April 4th 2019

Why do stars form? Why do the leaves fall? Why do your ears whistle? Many questions that adults and children ask themselves and that now have an answer thanks to Virgilio.it. Italiaonline has in fact created the two official Skills "Virgilio grandi e piccoli perché" and "Virgilio grandi e piccoli perché (kids)" in the Skill Store (amazon.it/skills) Amazon and which can be activated on all Amazon Echo devices. Two new contents every day (one for adults, one for children) created by Italiaonline 365 days a year, 100% original, to respond to the thousands because in science, nature, history, curiosity, ways of saying.

The format and the selection of the contents are the work of the staff of Virgilio Video, which has identified the most curious themes to create videos, audio and original texts, specifically designed to enrich the use of its Daily Summary. The "Virgilio grandi e piccoli perché" work on all the devices of the Amazon Echo family. In just one minute, young and old can learn something new every day, watching, listening or reading Virgilio's answers.

You can enable Skills directly through the Skill Store on Amazon.it by visiting the page of Virgilio grandi e piccoli perché" and "Virgilio grandi e piccoli perché (kids)" or through the Alexa App from Impostazioni -> Sommario Quotidiano -> Aggiungi contenuto, to have every day the answer to a big or small question.

"Content is increasingly becoming the key element in creating and strengthening links with its users, who now have a customer journey distributed across different devices and platforms," said Domenico Pascuzzi, Marketing Director of Italiaonline's Large Account Business Unit. "Our goal as publishers is to be present on

the devices that our users use every day with useful and relevant content. That's why we decided to launch a new line of voice content, specifically designed for this growing channel and aimed at a target of adults and children who want to learn and have fun.

(N.B. This is a translation of the Italian press release)

ITALIAONLINE

Italiaonline - società quotata sul MTA di Borsa Italiana - è la prima internet company italiana con 4,8 milioni di utenti unici* che navigano ogni giorno sulle sue web property, di cui 3,2 milioni da mobile, ed una market reach del 63%**. Italiaonline offre servizi di web marketing e di digital advertising, inclusi la gestione di campagne pubblicitarie e la generazione di leads attraverso i social network ed i motori di ricerca. L'obiettivo strategico dell'azienda è consolidare la leadership italiana nel mercato del digital advertising per grandi account e nei servizi di marketing locale

-con la mission di digitalizzare le PMI nazionali. Alle PMI, vera ossatura del paese, Italiaonline offre un portafoglio completo di prodotti integrato sull'intera catena del valore di servizi digitali, dalla presenza on line al digital advertising, al web design, al web marketing e alle soluzioni cloud. Fanno oggi parte di Italiaonline i portali Libero, Virgilio e superEva, i servizi per imprese e cittadini Pagine Gialle, Pagine Bianche e Tuttocittà, la concessionaria di pubblicità online IOL Advertising e oltre 660 agenti che costituiscono la più grande rete italiana di consulenti di servizi e prodotti per le grandi e piccole imprese.

ISIN code: IT0005187940 - MTA:IOL

*Fonte: Audiweb View 2.0, powered by Nielsen, TDA DAUs dicembre 2018

**Fonte: Audiweb View 2.0, powered by Nielsen, dicembre 2018- giugno 2018)

MEDIA CONTACT

Marinella Mola - Davide Valenti

Via del Bosco Rinnovato 8, 20090 Assago (Milano)

Tel: +39 02 2904 7788

E-mail: pressarea@italiaonline.it

Disclaimer

Italiaonline S.p.A. published this content on 04 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2019 17:06:04 UTC
About