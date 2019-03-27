UBI BANCA AND ITALIAONLINE: AGREEMENT TO SUPPORT
THE DIGITALIZATION OF ITALIAN SMEs
The bank, in collaboration with the Internet Company, acts as a partner for artisans, shopkeepers, professionals and SMEs to facilitate the digitization of their activities and grow the business in the global market thanks to the opportunities offered by digital.
Milan, March 27, 2019 - UBI Banca, one of the country's leading commercial banks, and Italiaonline, Italy's largest internet company, which includes well-known brands such as Libero, Virgilio, Pagine Gialle and Pagine Bianche, are allying to support businesses in meeting the ever-changing challenges posed by digitalisation.
UBI Banca and online services for businesses
To support SMEs in the digital environment, UBI Banca offers a range of diversified services. These include ad hoc financing designed to facilitate digitisation processes and to contribute to staff training. An example is PrestiShop, an innovative loan, repayable in full on maturity or little by little, including through POS receipts.
In the insurance field, UBI Banca offers the Blue-enterprise Multirisk Policy, which provides Full Digital assistance in the event of problems with printers, computers, smartphones and tablets.
Here UBI Affari and Digital Banking Imprese solutions are designed to manage in total autonomy, remotely and without time limits, operations such as: requests for advance invoices, SEPA and Ri.Ba transfers, purchase and sale of securities on the financial markets, reports open at all Italian banks participating in Interbank Corporate Banking.
Moreover, thanks to the Virtual POS, companies are offered the possibility of collecting securely via the web, avoiding payments on delivery.
The Italiaonline services
In the context of the partnership, Italiaonline, leader in digital marketing solutions for SMEs, offers a series of services to be found on the web (iOL Connect), present themselves at their best with professional websites (iOL Website), receive traffic and contacts with digital advertising campaigns (iOL Audience) and implement, at the request of the customer, communication and digital marketing projects tailored.
For UBI Banca customers, Italiaonline also offers 14 hours of free online courses on digital marketing by IAB Italia, by signing a contract.
"UBI Banca's commitment to supporting small and medium-sized businesses is reflected in the fact that it is enabling the realities of our territories to take up the challenges and opportunities offered by digital", says Natascia Noveri, Head of Marketing at UBI Banca. "This partnership allows us to combine the typical
products offered by the Bank with a series of Italiaonline solutions to accompany both companies that have yet to seize the first opportunities typical of digitisation and those that, having already taken their first steps, want to consolidate their presence and their offer in the digital ecosystem, relying on new channels both for the promotion of their products and services and for direct sales to new customers, potentially all over the world".
As the leading group in the Italian digital sector, we believe that our primary task is to support national companies in their digitisation process, an essential step towards remaining on the market today and taking full advantage of its possibilities," says Michelangelo Tursi, Sales Effectiveness Director of Italiaonline. "For years now, we have been building and promoting the online presence of thousands of companies and giving SMEs the opportunity to access products and services previously reserved only for large companies. Thanks to the support of a partner like UBI Banca, these opportunities are now even closer and easier to grasp so that the digitization of small and medium-sized Italian companies can quickly become a concrete reality.
(n.b. This is a translation of the Italian press release)
UBI Banca
UBI Banca è una delle principali banche commerciali in Italia, con una quota di mercato di circa il 7%, 1.838 sportelli sul territorio nazionale, principalmente ubicati nelle regioni più ricche del Paese, ed oltre 21.400 dipendenti. Nel 2013 sono stati assegnati a UBI Banca il premio per l'innovazione nei servizi bancari nella categoria "La banca solidale" dell'Associazione Bancaria Italiana e il Premio Nazionale per l'Innovazione conferito dal Presidente della Repubblica. Nel 2015 UBI Banca ha ricevuto il Premio ABI per l'innovazione nei servizi bancari nella categoria "Innovare per la famiglia e i giovani". Nel 2016 Easy City di UBI Banca viene premiata agli MF Innovazione Award 2016. Il gruppo bancario ottiene il riconoscimento nella categoria servizi non finanziari, digitali e non, grazie al servizio che reinventa il modo di fare shopping attraverso lo smartphone.
ITALIAONLINE
Italiaonline - società quotata sul MTA di Borsa Italiana - è la prima internet company italiana con 4,8 milioni di utenti unici* che navigano ogni giorno sulle sue web property, di cui 3,2 milioni da mobile, ed una market reach del 63%**. Italiaonline offre servizi di web marketing e di digital advertising, inclusi la gestione di campagne pubblicitarie e la generazione di leads attraverso i social network ed i motori di ricerca. L'obiettivo strategico dell'azienda è consolidare la leadership italiana nel mercato del digital advertising per grandi account e nei servizi di marketing locale - con la mission di digitalizzare le PMI nazionali. Alle PMI, vera ossatura del paese, Italiaonline offre un portafoglio completo di prodotti integrato sull'intera catena del valore di servizi digitali, dalla presenza on line al digital advertising, al web design, al web marketing e alle soluzioni cloud.
Fanno oggi parte di Italiaonline i portali Libero, Virgilio e superEva, i servizi per imprese e cittadini Pagine Gialle, Pagine Bianche e Tuttocittà , la concessionaria di pubblicità online IOL Advertising e oltre 660 agenti che costituiscono la più grande rete italiana di consulenti di servizi e prodotti per le grandi e piccole imprese.
ISIN code: IT0005187940 - MTA:IOL
*Fonte: Audiweb View 2.0, powered by Nielsen, TDA DAUs dicembre 2018
**Fonte: Audiweb View 2.0, powered by Nielsen, dicembre 2018
Per ulteriori informazioni:
UBI Banca Media Relations
Tel +39 027781 4213 - 4932 - 4936
media.relations@ubibanca.it
ITALIAONLINE Media Contact
Tel: +39 02 2904 7788
pressarea@italiaonline.it
Disclaimer
Italiaonline S.p.A. published this content on 27 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2019 11:54:02 UTC