UBI BANCA AND ITALIAONLINE: AGREEMENT TO SUPPORT

THE DIGITALIZATION OF ITALIAN SMEs

The bank, in collaboration with the Internet Company, acts as a partner for artisans, shopkeepers, professionals and SMEs to facilitate the digitization of their activities and grow the business in the global market thanks to the opportunities offered by digital.

Milan, March 27, 2019 - UBI Banca, one of the country's leading commercial banks, and Italiaonline, Italy's largest internet company, which includes well-known brands such as Libero, Virgilio, Pagine Gialle and Pagine Bianche, are allying to support businesses in meeting the ever-changing challenges posed by digitalisation.

UBI Banca and online services for businesses

To support SMEs in the digital environment, UBI Banca offers a range of diversified services. These include ad hoc financing designed to facilitate digitisation processes and to contribute to staff training. An example is PrestiShop, an innovative loan, repayable in full on maturity or little by little, including through POS receipts.

In the insurance field, UBI Banca offers the Blue-enterprise Multirisk Policy, which provides Full Digital assistance in the event of problems with printers, computers, smartphones and tablets.

Here UBI Affari and Digital Banking Imprese solutions are designed to manage in total autonomy, remotely and without time limits, operations such as: requests for advance invoices, SEPA and Ri.Ba transfers, purchase and sale of securities on the financial markets, reports open at all Italian banks participating in Interbank Corporate Banking.

Moreover, thanks to the Virtual POS, companies are offered the possibility of collecting securely via the web, avoiding payments on delivery.

The Italiaonline services

In the context of the partnership, Italiaonline, leader in digital marketing solutions for SMEs, offers a series of services to be found on the web (iOL Connect), present themselves at their best with professional websites (iOL Website), receive traffic and contacts with digital advertising campaigns (iOL Audience) and implement, at the request of the customer, communication and digital marketing projects tailored.

For UBI Banca customers, Italiaonline also offers 14 hours of free online courses on digital marketing by IAB Italia, by signing a contract.

"UBI Banca's commitment to supporting small and medium-sized businesses is reflected in the fact that it is enabling the realities of our territories to take up the challenges and opportunities offered by digital", says Natascia Noveri, Head of Marketing at UBI Banca. "This partnership allows us to combine the typical