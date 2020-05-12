Italmobiliare S p A : Company Presentation

Information reported in this document (the "Document") has been compiled by Italmobiliare S.p.A. ("Italmobiliare" or the "Company") from public sources and no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made, given or accepted by or on behalf of Italmobiliare as to the accuracy, completeness or fairness of the information or opinions contained herein. Neither Italmobiliare nor any other person accepts any liability whatsoever for any loss arising from any use of, or otherwise in connection with, the Document.
INDEX
Italmobiliare: Overview
Investment Portfolio
Focus on portfolio companies
Closing remarks
Appendix
Identity & mission and strategic approach
IDENTITY
"Italmobiliare is an Investment Holding focusing on a portfolio of diversified participations and investments, with a strategic vision underpinned by a
financial and industrial history dating
back more than 150 years"
MISSION
"Playing a pro-active and continuous role in the growth and enhancement of its investments portfolio by developing, innovating, and diversifying internationally its investments, with an effective governance and risk management model, and providing its core portfolio companies access to a unique business ecosystem"
Focus
Value
creation
and network
Governance
INVESTMENT STRATEGY
Focus on Italian champions operating in resilient industrial, services, and consumer sectors
with strong brands, distinctive capabilities, and international presence
Flexible approach on investments, usually focused on entrepreneurs skills and talent
Contribution to value creation of portfolio companies with strategic and financial support for organic and M&A growth, as well as identification of synergies between portfolio companies and Italmobiliare itself
Private equity investments provide Italmobiliare and its direct investee companies a global footprint for business opportunities
Leverage on Italmobiliare's long history of listed holding of multinational companies to provide support to investee companies on matters as governance, sustainability, code of ethics, etc.
Italmobiliare at a glance
Investment holding since 1946
Majority shareholder: Pesenti family, active in the Italian business community for over 150 years
Focus on equity investments
NAV: Euro 1.6 bn(1)
Listed on STAR segment of Borsa Italiana
Market cap: approx. Euro 1.1 bn(2)
Total shareholders return last 5 years: 106%(2)
Ordinary dividend yield of €0.6 per share (2.4%yeld)(2)
Extraordinary dividend in 2020 of €1.2 per share(2)
As of March 31, 2020, net of treasury shares
As of May 12, 2020, share price of Euro 25.5 per share, market cap net of treasury shares, ordinary dividend 2019 of €0.6 per share
Our History
Sale of Italcementi for a mix of cash and assets incl. Italgen, BravoSolution and HeidelbergCement shares
Asset diversification:
Focus on talcementi
Portfolio
RAS, IBI, Falck, Bastogi,
and sale of financial
diversification
etc.
participations (RAS, IBI)
Purchase of 60% in
Acquisition of a
20% stake in
Caffè Borbone
Officina Profumo
and of 40% in Iseo
Farmaceutica di
Santa Maria
Novella
1946
1962-78
1979
1984
1992
1993-05
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
Italcementi, founded in 1864, carves out into newly created Italmobiliare the non- building materials related assets
In 1979 Italmobiliare acquires the control of Italcementi and in 1980 is listed on the Milan Stock Exchange
Italcementi acquires
Conversion of
Italmobiliare
Ciments Français
saving shares
Share buy back for
becoming a world
€100m
leading player in the
Acquisition of
cement industry
Clessidra SGR
Purchase of stake in
Tecnica Group
Sale of BravoSolution
and acquisition of a
stake in Jaggaer
Acquisition of a 30% stake in Autogas Nord
Cancellation of 90% of treasury shares
Sale of stake in Jaggaer
Tecnica acquisition of Riko Sport and Lowa's minorities
Listing on STAR segment of Borsa Italiana
Acquisition of 80% in Capitelli
Investment Portfolio
Deployment of a new portfolio of strategic participations after the disposal of Italcementi in 2016
Italmobiliare manages a diversified investment portfolio with a NAV of over Euro 1.6 bn(1)
NAV Euro 1.64 bn(1)
Investments
Financial assets,
Investments in
listed companies
trading and
99
cash
6%
Real Estate
515
31%
and
related
activities
49
3%
Private
equity
143
Portfolio
9%
Other
companies
786
investments
48%
45
3%
(1) As of March 31, 2020
Listed companies
and other
financial
investments
Portfolio companies
2018
2017
20202019
2019
2018
2016
19902016
Italmobiliare core
business
Private Equity Funds
2016
Portfolio companies
CRF
Fund II 2016
Fund III 2019
2018
2019
2019
2019
Net Asset Value development
Transition towards target capital allocation in progress
€1,421m
€1,741 m
€1,638 m
TARGET
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2019
March 31, 2020
Real Estate &
OtherReal Estate &
Listed
Financial investments,
Real Estate &
Other
trading & liquidity
Other
Other
investments
Other
Listed
investments Other Participations
>10%
investments
4%
Listed
3%
3%Participations
3%
3%
6%
Private Equity
5%
Participations
9%
>10%
23%
Financial
Financial
investments,
Other assets
trading &
<20%
investments,
Financial
liquidity
trading &
investments,
Portfolio
31%
liquidity
trading &
Companies
Portfolio
Portfolio
24%
liquidity
43%
Companies
33%
Companies
48%
Portfolio
>50%
Private Equity
Companies
Private Equity
9%
35%
Private Equity
9%
9%
Decrease for mark-to-
market of stake in
Heidelberg
(€ m)
(€ m)
(€ m)
Increase for investment in
Listed participations
326
Listed participations
165
Listed participations
99
Portfolio companies
497
Portfolio companies
745
Portfolio companies
786
Santa Maria Novella
Private Equity
129
Private Equity
158
Private Equity
143
Financial investments, trading & liquidity
345
Financial investments, trading & liquidity
570
Financial investments, trading & liquidity
515
Decrease for investment
Other investments
73
Other investments
54
Other investments
45
Real estate & other
51
Real estate & other
49
Real estate & other
49
in Santa Maria Novella
NAV as of 31.12.2018
1,421
NAV as of 31.12.2019
1,741
NAV as of 31.03.2020
1,638
and mark-to-market of
trading portfolio
NAV per Share
38.8€
NAV per Share
33.9€
NAV per Share
41.5€
NAV Discount
46,3%
NAV Discount
41,8%
NAV Discount
38.4%
Note: NAV net of treasury shares, discount calculated as of NAV's date
Net Asset Value development in the first quarter 2020
Effect of negative price
Increase for investment in
performance of remaining
Santa Maria Novella
Decrease for
Mainly mark-to-market of
Heidelberg shares in Q1 2020
divestments and
Fin.Priv. (Mediobanca stake)
capital
partially offset by investment
distributions
in Cold Chain Capital
(66)
41
(54)
(15)
(9)
Investment in Santa Maria
Novella (€40m) and negative
performance of trading
portfolio in Q1 2020
1.741
1.638
NAV @31/12/2019 Investments in
Portfolio
Financial assets,
Private equity Other investments NAV @31/03/2020
listed companies
companies
trading and cash
Note: data in €M; NAV net of treasury shares
Q1 2020 results and key highlights
NAV
dynamics
Resilient
performance
of Portfolio Companies
NAV of Euro 1,638 m as of March 31, 2020 with a decrease of Euro 103 m from December 31, 2019 (Euro 1,741 m) mainly effect of negative performance of financial markets following the global outbreak of Covid 19 which impacted the value of Heidelberg shares (Euro -66 m) and other listed investments
Portfolio Companies results in Q1 2020:
Overall EBITDA improvement YoY (+12% on the basis of the pro forma aggregated performances of the single companies) and cash generation
Positive results of Caffè Borbone (revenues +15% YoY, EBITDA +27% YoY) and Capitelli (revenues +17% YoY)
Covid 19 impacted mainly Tecnica Group (revenues -10% YoY) and Iseo (revenues -17% YoY) due to the lockdown of production plants and distribution channels
Limited impact on other portfolio companies all reporting an EBITDA increase
Investments and cash-ins
Dividend
distribution
In January 2020 Italmobiliare invested Euro 40 m for a 20% stake in Officina Profumo Farmaceutica di Santa Maria Novella, a premium perfumes and skincare company with a turnover of than € 32 million and €12 m of EBITDA
Net cash in of Euro 21 m from Private Equity funds
In April 2020, AGM approved the distribution of an ordinary DPS of 0.60 euro (0.55 euro in 2018) and an extraordinary DPS of 1.2 euro, euro 76 m in total, paid on May 6, 2020
NAV @March 31, 2020
Pro-formaex-dividend
Other
Real Estate &
Listed
investments
Other
Participations
3%
3%
7%
Financial
investments,
trading &
liquidity
28%
Private Equity
Portfolio
Companies
9%
50%
Italmobiliare shareholding structure
Major shareholder is Efiparind B.V., 100% owned by the Pesenti family
Italmobiliare Board of Directors composed by 12 members, majority of independent directors, in office until the approval of 2022 results
Shareholding structure(1)
Of which shareholders with >1% stake:
Norges Bank (2.3%)
Briarwood Capital Partners. (2.0%)
Antonio Fenaroli (2.0%)
Inarcassa (1.4%)
Free float
32,0%
Efiparind
Trasury shares49,3% 0,7%
Mediobanca
6,8%
Serfis 11,2%
Board of Directors
L. Zanetti
E. Fornero
(Chairperson)
L. Strazzera
Independent
S. Mazzoleni
Director
(Deputy Chair)
according to
C. Pesenti
TUF
L. Minoli
(CEO)
V. Bertazzoni
C. Palmieri
Indipendent
Director
according to TUF
G.Bonomi
M. Soldi
and
Code of Conduct
M. Cartia d'Asero
A. Salerno
Non-executive
Director
(1) As of April 2020
TUF: Italian law on finance
Chairperson and CEO profiles
Laura Zanetti
Chairperson
Carlo Pesenti
CEO
Graduated with honours from Bocconi University, where she is Associate Professor with tenure of Corporate Finance, as well as Research Fellow of the Baffi-Carefin Research Centre and Academic Director of the Bachelor Degree in Economics and Finance.
Previously, she was Director of the Master of Science in Finance at Bocconi University, Visiting Scholar at both the MIT (Massachusetts Institute of Technology) and the LSE (London School of Economics and Political Science).
She is a Certified Public Accountant, Registered Auditor, Director and Statutory Auditor of
various leading companies, and a member of the Board of Assonime.
She is the author of many articles on corporate governance, corporate finance and company valuations.
Degree in Mechanical Engineering from Milan Polytechnic, Master in Economics and Management from Bocconi University.
Along with the positions held in the Italmobiliare Group (including CEO of Italcementi from 2004 until 2016, when the Italcementi investment was sold), he has also been a member of the Boards of Directors of leading companies for several terms of office.
He is currently Chairman of Clessidra SGR and of the Pesenti Foundation, and a member of the Board of Directors of Tecnica Group, Caffè Borbone and Officina Profumo Farmaceutica di Santa Maria Novella. He is also a Director of Fondazione San Patrignano.
Permanent member of the General Board of Confindustria, of which he was Vice President (2014-2016). Member of the Advisory Board of Assolombarda.
He is a member of the Board of ISPI and Co-Chairman of the Italy-Thailand Business Forum.
Environmental, social and governance
Governance
VALUES AND PRINCIPLES
The investment activity of Italmobiliare aims to
increase, according to criteria of sustainability and
transparency, the value of its portfolio in the medium-
long term.
The participation of Italmobiliare in the portfolio
companies is characterized by a proactive approach,
that promotes the adoption of best governance
practices and the sharing of the basic principles of a
codified system of values and rules.
The Code of Ethics aims to provide the Group with a solid platform of values as a necessary condition to guarantee constructive dialogue with all stakeholders, and reaffirms the safeguard of ethical principles and legality as an essential asset for doing business.
The Risk and Sustainability Committee, made up ofnon-executiveand mostly independent directors, performs advisory and propositive functions in defining the nature and level of risk deemed compatible with the strategic objectives; it also assists the Board of Directors in the field of Sustainability, defined as a set of principles that underpin the creation of value for all the Company's stakeholders.
Sustainability Report
The guiding criteria underlying Italmobiliare's investment
policies establish basic guidelines in terms of
responsibility and sustainability to guarantee all the
stakeholders.
For this reason, in addition to the financial reporting
requirements, since 2017 Italmobiliare has published the
Sustainability Report ('Consolidatednon-financialStatement'), with details on policies and results achieved in
protection of the environment, personnel, the
reference community, and in the fight against
corruption according to the principles of the
Company's Code of Ethics.
The Report represents a further step forward in the
process of interaction with the enlarged community of all the "stakeholders", and gives an overview of the Group's sustainable value creation process.
Italmobiliare share price performance|Last 5 years
Last 5 years Italmobiliare share price performance vs reference index
Total shareholders return last 5 years
Sofina
146%
200
March 2017
Italmobiliare:
Share buy-back
July 2015
+73%
Lundbergs
136%
180
Agreement with
HeidelbergCement
September 16, 2019
STAR segment
Italmobiliare
106%
admission
160
TIP
76%
140
Investor
70%
120
FTSE all-
Exor
19%
shares: -22%
100
GBL
12%
80
Eurazeo
1%
60
CIR
-6%
0%
40
FFP
March 2019
July 2016 tender
BoD proposal for the
offer on savings
cancellation of 90% of
Alba
-18%
20
shares
treasury shares
0
Wendel -23%
12/05/2015
12/05/2016
12/05/2017
12/05/2018
12/05/2019
12/05/2020
Source: Bloomberg as of May 12, 2020; prices rebased to 100
Source: Bloomberg as of May 12, 2020
Risk factors monitoring
Italmobiliare periodically performs an integrated analysis of the main risk factors and related mitigation measures
Portfolio risk analysis:
main risk indicators (VaR, CVaR and recovery time) are lower than the average risk indicators of the global equity index
well diversified portfolio with abalanced degree of correlation of the different components
Italmobiliare and each of the portfolio companiesperiodically monitor and analyze specific risk factors and identify precise actions for risk mitigation and hedging
Risk factors analyzed: capital markets, regulatory, sustainability, country and currency exposure, commodities, technological disruption, rates, economic cycle, cybersecurity, etc.
Exposure to different country/area risks: the NAV distribution proportional to the geographic diversification of sales shows a good level of diversification out of Italy (~50% of NAV linked to sales abroad).Out of theItalian NAV exposureapprox. 65% is related to businesses with a low correlation to GDP (Borbone, Autogas and Italgen)
NAV December 31, 2019(1)
NAV geographic breakdown
proportional to 2019 sales
Other
Real Estate &
Other
investments
3%
Listed
3%
Participations
Extra EU
10%
20%
Financial
Italy
investments,
Portfolio
trading &
51%
Companies
liquidity
Rest of EU
45%
30%
29%
Private Equity
9%
(1) Pro-forma for investment in Santa Maria Novella
Portfolio Companies - 1Q20 results and assessment of Covid-19impact
During the first quarter of 2020, despite the impact of the Covid 19 emergency, the overall performance of the portfolio companies was solid, with an improvement in the aggregated EBITDA (+12% YoY)
The financial and liquidity situation of the Portfolio Companies is closely monitored and does not shows any criticality
Foodsector-relatedPortfolio Companies Caffè Borbone, Capitelli and Sirap reported growing revenues in the quarter
Energy sector companies Autogas Nord and Italgen reported strong increase in EBITDA although with slightly decreasing revenues for contingent factors
Iseo and Tecnica Group were the companies mostly affected by Covid19 due to closure of plants and distribution channels
Santa Maria Novella after strong growth in the first two months of 2020 saw a slowdown in sales growth following the forced closure of several stores
1Q20 YoY var. %
+15%
-10%
-17%
-5%
Slighly higher
+17%
+2%(2)
-1%
-
Revenues
-
EBITDA
+27%
-27%
-52%(1)
+11%
+2%
+46%
+150%
Negative
Early closure of
From March
Lower
Strong growth
Strong growth
Stable
Higher rainfall
impact on
the winter
closure of the
revenues due
trend in the
in the first two
revenues
compensated
office and
season in
company's
to decrease of start of 2020
months of
thanks to
by lower
vending
several key
main sales
average
halted by the
2020 followed
exposure to
unitary prices
markets offset
markets and
channels and
selling price
closure of
by slowdown
modern trade
also due to
by strong
closure of
of the French
linked to oil
Italian stores in
in March due
channel and
lower
growth of
clients' stores
and Italian
price
March
to Ho.Re.Ca.
foodsector
consumption
Covid 19 impact
modern trade Plant shutdown
plants
reduction
followed by
channel
Higher
for lockdown
in 1Q19
and online
in Italy and
Plants now are
similar
closure
profitability for
Only one plant
channels
Austria
open and
measures
lower raw
temporarily
Temporary
Uncertainty on
started cost
especially in
material prices shutdown as
plant closure
next season's
containment
Europe and
and cost
monitoring is
in March
orders led to
actions to
the USA
savings
done remotely
strong cost
protect
Started Push
initiatives
containment
profitability
on e-
measures
commerce
Adjusted for non recurring costs
Pro-formaexcluding the effect of perimeter variation
Portfolio companies
Portfolio
Companies
48%
Strategy: Ebitda growth, organic and M&A business expansion
Financials 2019 (€m):
Revenues
Sector
Strategy and drivers
Revenues (YoY % var.)
breakdown
by
EBITDA (% margin)
geography
Caffè Borbone (60%)
▪
Coffee
▪ Double digit organic growth in a growing
173 (+28%)
97% ITA
market
52 (30%)
Tecnica (40%)
▪
Sport
▪ Support to organic growth, product/brand
424 (+6%)
93% Abroad
portfolio enhancement, group structure
equipment
60 (14%)
optimization, margin improvement
investments
Gruppo Autogas
▪ Support entepreneur in the acquisition of
ISEO (40%)
▪
Access control
▪
Partnership with entrepreneurs to support
143 (+4%)
organic and M&A growth
76% Abroad
and locking
▪
Acceleration in the digital and electronic
19 (13%)
solutions
space
New
(30%)
▪
LPG gas B2C
competitor Lampogas
488 (-7%)
100% ITA
distribution
▪ Resilient yield play, and upside potential
46 (9%)
through bolt-on M&A
Santa Maria Novella
▪
Perfumes and
▪
Accelarating international expansion of an
32(1)
50% Abroad
(20%)
cosmetics
iconic brand
12 (38%)
Capitelli (80%)
▪
Food (ham)
▪
Support organic growth
14 (+21%)
100% ITA
▪
Market consolidation
4 (28%)
Historical
Sirap Group (100%)
▪
Food
▪
Historical participation of Italmobiliare
269 (-2%)
67% Abroad
renewable
▪
Resilient yield play, efficiency, market
21 (8%)
100% ITA
packaging
▪
Play an active role in market consolidation
Italgen (100%)
▪
Hydro and
▪
Historical participation of Italmobiliare
34 (-5%)
energy
consolidation
15 (42%)
(1) Consolidated management accounts including San Carlo S.r.l.
Note: data refer to EBITDA adjusted for Tecnica, Sirap, Iseo, Autogas, and Italgen
Source: Thomson Reuters, based on share price as of December 31, 2019
Private Equity & co-investiments
Private
Equity
9%
Strategy: global reach and one-stop shop for entrepreneurs willing to partner with Italmobiliare
Geographical
Vintage
Strategy
Italmobiliare
focus
year
commitment
Clessidra CCP 3
Italy
2015
▪
PE leader in Italy
€ 92 m
▪
Focus on high-quality «Made in Italy»
▪ Latest investment Scrigno, pocket door counter frames
▪ Italmobiliare is anchor investor and owner of GP
Clessidra Credit
Italy
2019
▪
Focused on unlikely to pay bank credits
€ 12 m
Restructuring Fund
▪
Restructuring
BDT Fund II
US
2016
▪
Focus on family-owned businesses
$ 50 m
▪ Advisory and long-term capital
▪
Investments between $200-800m
▪
Time horizon 8-12 years
BDT Fund III
US
2019
$ 10 m
Isomer Capital I
Europe
2015
▪
Fund of Venture Capital funds
€ 8.5 m
▪ 10-15 VC funds in Europe
▪ Exposure to over 400 highly innovative early-stage
companies
ICONIQ Strategic
Global
2018
▪
Growth Capital fund
$ 12 m
Partners IV
▪
Global scope
▪ Focus on enterprise software companies
Connect Ventures III
Europe
2019
▪
Early stage Venture Capital
£ 1 m
Cold Chain Capital
Europe
2019
▪
Focus on HVACR industry : Heating, Ventilation, Air
€ 5 m
Conditioning, and Refrigeration
Net Asset Value per Share development
NAV per share and NAV discount evolution
45
46,3%
44,0%
44,3%
41,5
50%
38,8
38,8
45%
40
36,8
38,3%
38,5%
35,5
37,9
37,7
35,2%
41,8%
40%
34,6%
34,1
33,7
33,9
42,9%
34,3%
35
38,4%
35%
35,4
Current
30%
30
discount(1)
24,1
24,2
23,9
25,5
25%
25
20,7
20,3
21,2
21,0
20%
21,0
20
23,0
18,2
15%
15
10%
5%
10
0%
NAV per share (€)
Price per share (€)
NAV discount (%)
(1) assumed NAV equal to NAV as of March 31, 2020
NAV is calculated excluding the value of the treasury shares and according to the following methodologies for each of the main asset class:
Listed participations: value at market price at each reference date
Non-listedparticipations (portfolio companies): at financial year-end valuation by an independent expert based on market multiples or other methodologies; valuation will be also updated on the basis of June interim report
Private equity investments: valued at NAV of each fund updated every quarter
Distributed €8m
dividends in 1H19
Portfolio companies: Caffè Borbone (60%)
Company profile
Caffè Borbone, headquartered in Caivano (Naples), is one of the main producers of single-serve coffee being the third player in Italy after Lavazza and Nespresso in that segment, and the market leader for capsules compatible with Lavazza® and Nestlé Nespresso® and Nescafé Dolce Gusto® systems*, thanks to the excellent price / quality ratio
Over the last years, Caffè Borbone has achieved an impressive growth supported by its focus on the fastest-growing segment of coffee capsules and pods - an innovation that has changed consumer habits - which grew by around 9% in year 2019 in Italy
Caffè Borbone has gradually developed a strong brand awareness at a national level with further growth potential
in the North of Italy, in the modern trade channel, and abroad, where the company has still a limited presence
*All registered trademarks, product designations or brand names used in this document are not owned by Caffè Borbone nor by any company associated with it
Products
Pods
Capsules compatible with Lavazza and
Nestlé (Nespresso and Dolce Gusto)
systems
Coffee beans Moka coffee
Key financials
(€ m)
2016
2017
2018
2019
1Q20
Revenues
71.9
93.6
135.2
172.6
48.9
YoY % var.
+49.0%
+30.2%
+44.4%
+27,6%
+15.3%
EBITDA
16.2
20.3
33.7
52.0
15.6
% margin
22.5%
21.7%
24.9%
30.1%
31.9%
YoY % var.
+76%
+26%
+64%
+52%
+27%
Net income
10.5
13.7
16.5
34.2
Capex
2.0
4.4
5.4
2.8
Net debt (cash)
(15.3)
(27.3)
51.2(1)
31.6
21.3
Note: FY 2015-2017 drawn up in accordance with Italian accounting standards and from 2018 in accordance with IFRS
(1) Increase due to inclusion of acquisition financing
Portfolio companies: Tecnica Group (40%)
Company profile
Brands and products
Tecnica Group, is the main Italian group active in the sport sector being the leading manufacturer of outdoor footwear and ski equipment
The group has collected a portfolio of brands that includes some of the industry's historic names: Tecnica (ski boots and footwear), Nordica (skis and boots), Moon Boot (footwear), Lowa (trekking shoes), Blizzard (skis) and Rollerblade (inline skates)
Tecnica is a multinational group that generates more than 90% of its sales abroad and its production plants are located in Germany, Austria, Hungary, Slovakia and Ukraine
Revenues breakdown
By geography
By product type
Italy
Moon
Other
7%
Boot and
2%
RoW
skates
10%
33%
Trekking
and
outdoor
shoes
Ski
51%
Europe
equipment
60%
37%
Note: 2019 data
Key financials
(€ m)
2016
2017
2018
2019
1Q20
Revenues
341.2
368.0
398.5
424.0
82.5
YoY % var.
+2.4%
+7.9%
+8.3%
+6.4%
-10%
EBITDA
28.0
31.4
37.7
59.6
1.6
% margin
8.2%
8.5%
9.5%
14.0%
1.9%
Net income(1)
(0.8)
0.9
5.4
11.3
Covid 19 effect
Capex
8.7
10.0
11.7
14.4
Net debt (cash)
170.7
125.6
113.4
221.1
165.9
(1) Excluding minorities
EBITDA adjusted: €59.6m
Increase due to:
+ IFRS16 adoption €5.2m
-
adoption of IFRS16 (€37m)
- Non recurring items €3.9m
-
Riko-Lowa minorities
24
- Riko full year pro-forma adj €9.4m
acquisition (€86m)
EBITDA reported: €51.5m
Tecnica Group recent add-on
In July 2019, Tecnica Group with the strategic support of Italmobiliare, has completed a double acquisition from the same seller of:
▪
a further 15% stake in the controlled subsidiary Lowa, German outdoor footwear company which
represent about 50% of the Group turnover, increasing its shareholding to 75% (the remaining 25%
The
is held by Lowa's CEO)
transaction
▪
100% of Riko Sport, Lowa's main production supplier with a 2018 turnover of approx Euro 110 m
euro and an EBITDA margin of over 12%
Tecnica Group refinanced its long-term debt structure to fund the transaction and optimize the total cost. A consortium formed by Banca Intesa, Unicredit, Banco BPM and Commerzbanck provided the new financing structure
Acquisition of Lowa's minorities will strengthen Tecnica Group through simplification of ownership structure Strategic of a key asset and improvement of the Group's financial profile (cash flow and cash pooling)
rationale
▪ The acquisition of Riko will allow Lowa to internalize a key supplier, to improve cooperation and realize
operational synergies
Tecnica Group value creation
Investment
14
Tecnica
Group
60
EBITDA
46
(€ m)
38
31
28
2016
2017
2018
2019 organic 2019 Riko Sport 2019 pro forma
Portfolio Companies: Iseo Serrature (40%)
Profile
Iseo Group, headquartered in Pisogne (Brescia, Northern Italy), is one of the main European producers of mechanical, mechatronic and digital solutions for access control and security
Since 2010, the Group has developed digital solutions and innovative security systems for access control thanks to proprietary software and firmware, and opened a dedicated research center
Iseo is the second player in the Italian market (13% market share) and has developed a significant presence abroad - also through acquisitions - in France, Germany, Spain and Middle East
Revenues breakdown
By geography
By product type
RoW
France
Electronic
17%
12%
26%
Other EU
20%
Germany
Italy
24%
Mechanical
13%
88%
Note: 2019 data
Product portfolio
Mechanical products
Electronic and digital
solutions
Cylinders Locks Verrou
Panic
Door
Padlocks
Home
Building
devices
closers
automation
automation
Key financials
(€ m)
2016
2017
2018
2019
1Q20
Revenues
139.7
143.5
137.7
142.7
30.4
YoY % var.
+10.8%
+2.7%
-4.0%
+4.3%
-17.2%
EBITDA
17.2
17.9
14.3
18.7(1)
2.2(1)
% margin
12.3%
12.4%
10.4%
13.1%
7.2%
Net income
5.2
5.7
4.1
6.1
Covid 19 effect
(first 2 months
Capex
4.7
6.5
7.2
4.8
+2%)
Net debt (cash)
25.7
26.6
30.4
34.6
39.4
(1) Adjusted for non recurring
Distributed €1.2m
costs (€3.4m in 2019 and €0.4m
dividends in 1H19
in 1Q20)
Impact of €7.8m for
26
Portfolio Companies: Gruppo Autogas (30%)
Profile
Autogas Nord Group (AGN) - based in Genoa - operates mainly in Italy in the distribution of LPG gas for domestic use (small tanks, meters, small networks), commercial, and industrial uses
In addition, the Group has gradually diversified its business, exploiting a loyal customer base for cross-selling other products (electricity and natural gas) and services (consultancy for efficiency)
In line with its strategy of market consolidation, and with the support of Italmobiliare, AGN in November 2018 has acquired Lampogas Group, another leading Italian operator active in the sale of LPG, almost doubling its size and becoming the second player in the Italian market
The sector in Italy is stable and highly fragmented, with further opportunities of consolidation
Transaction structure
AGN financed the acquisition of Lampogas partly through a
€60m capital increase subscribed by Italmobiliare and partly through bank financing.
Autogas
shareholders
70%
30%
Autogas Nord
100%
Lampogas
Revenues breakdown
By service
Electric energy,
natural gas,
energy efficiency
18%
LPG
distribution
82%
Note: 2019 data
Key financials
(€ m)
2018
2019
1Q20
Gruppo Autogas Nord
289
Effect of decrease of LPG
Lampogas
237
price in 2019 and 2020
Revenues
526.2
487.7
155.1
YoY % var.
-7.3%
-5.5%
EBITDA
35.7
45.9(1)
20.9
% margin
6.8%
9.4%
13.5%
Net income
7.8
4.8
Effect of post
Capex
15.5
20.3
merger synergies
Net debt (cash)
137.2
127.2
127.0
Note: 2018 pro forma figures; 2019 preliminary figures
(1) Adjusted for non recurring receivables write-off
Distributed €4m of
27
(€9.9m)
dividends in 1H19
Portfolio companies: Officina Profumo Farmaceutica di Santa Maria Novella (20%)
Company profile
Officina Profumo Farmaceutica di Santa Maria Novella produces and distributes premium perfumes and cosmetic products under its own brand
The company is headquartered in Florence with roots in the oldest pharmaceutical laboratory in Europe founded by Dominican friars in 1612 with a tradition dating back in the 14th century
An historical tradition and strong heritage contributed to the creation of an iconic and unique brand with a wide portfolio of products distributed through a network of monobrand and wholesale stores in Europe, USA and Asia
Revenues breakdown
By geography
By distribution channel
APAC
EMEA
E-Commerce
6%
21%
61%
DOS
USA
49%
18%
Wholesale
45%
Note: 2019 data
Stores and products
Historical store in Florence
DOS in Milan
Fragrances
Skin and
Candles and
Other
and
products
body care
home fragrances
perfumes
Key financials
(€ m)
2017
2018
2019
Revenues
30
30
32
YoY % var.
0%
+6%
EBITDA
11
11
12
% margin
38%
37%
38%
Net debt (cash)
(11)
(19)
1Q20 revenues are slightly higher YoY, strong growth in the first months of 2020 was offset by Covid 19 impact in March
Note: consolidated management accounts including San Carlo S.r.l.
Portfolio companies: Capitelli (80%)
Company profile
Capitelli, based in the province of Piacenza, is active in the production and sale of cooked ham and other cured meat products characterized by the high quality and product excellence that are distributed under the brand "Capitelli"
The company reinvented the cooked ham launching its flagship product "San Giovanni", made with selected meats and with a unique craft production process, that has recently received a prestigious quality award from the Espresso's "Guida Salumi d'Italia"
The main customers of the Company are modern trade retailers, and the growth experienced by Capitelli in last years has been reinforced by consumer trends towards artisanal and high quality food products
Products
Key financials
Cooked ham "San Giovanni"
Other cured meat
(€ m)
2016
2017
2018
2019
1Q20
products
Revenues
9.9
11.1
11.7
14.0
3.7
YoY % var.
+7%
+12%
+6%
+21%
+16.9%
EBITDA
1.1
1.5
2.5
3.9
0.8
% margin
11%
13%
22%
28%
22%
Net income
0.7
0.8
1.7
3.1
Higher raw
material costs
Net debt
(4.2)
(5.0)
(7.2)
(10.3)
(11.2)
(cash)
Portfolio companies: Sirap (100%)
Company profile
Sirap is one of the main producers of fresh food packaging in Europe, offering rigid containers in XPS (polystyrene foam), PET and PP (polypropylene) for all food applications for industry and retail clients
Sirap has an international presence with 12 production plants, sales companies and warehouses in 18 European countries
At the beginning of 2018, to consolidate its position in
the rigid packaging industry, Sirap has made four acquisitions in UK, Germany, France and Spain
Geographical presence
Production plants
Trading companies
Revenues breakdown by country
Key financials
(€ m)
2016
2017
2018
2019
1Q20
Italy
Revenues
207.3
207.1
275.1
269.3
63.2
YoY % var.
-0.1%
+32.8%
-2.1%
-4.1%
33%
Europe
EBITDA
20.5
15.0
16.3
21.3(1)
5.8
% margin
9.9%
7.2%
5.9%
7.9%
9.2%
48%
Net income
6.2
2.3
6.3
1.0
Effect of closure
of subsidiaries, LfL
France
Capex
10.6
12.6
6.5
9.8
var. +2%
Net debt (cash)
65.5
67.2
82.3
80.8
80.1
19%
Integration of companies acquired
Includes
Note: 2019
at the beginning of 2018
Includes effect of new
effect of
(1) Adjusted for non recurring costs (€1.4m)
IFRS16 for €+7.9 m
new IFRS16
for €+3.2 m
Portfolio companies: Italgen (100%)
Company profile
Geographical presence
Italgen is a producer and distributor of electricity from renewable energy sources, it manages 15 hydropower plants and over 300 km transmission lines in northern Italy and has a significant stake in two wind farms in Bulgaria (18 MW)
In the last decade Italgen has also developed international renewable energy projects in Egypt, Morocco and Turkey
Italgen is strongly committed to sustainability, it operates in full compliance with the environment and has obtained the most relevant certifications: ISO 9001, 14001 and EMAS (Eco Management Audit Scheme).
KPIs
Installed capacity: 58 MW (100% hydro)
Renewable energy production: 306 GWh/year
Availability rate: 96%
Equivalent households potentially supplied by Italgen: 105,000
Avoided CO2 emissions: 134,000 Tons/year
Key financials
(€ m)
2016
2017
2018
2019
1Q20
Revenues
49.0
37.8
36.0
34.4
7.1
YoY % var.
n.m.
n.m.
n.m.
-4.8%
-0.6%
EBITDA
7.0
6.2
8.4
14.6(1)
2.3
% margin
14.3%
16.4%
23.5%
42.4%
32.6%
Net income
0.3
1.3
0.4
7.4
Capex
6.4
2.5
3.4
3.3
Net debt (cash)
17.0
17.9
21.0
20.1
17.5
The trend of revenues from 2015 is due to the switch from final to
wholesale clients that reduced transport rebates with limited effect
Distributed €6m
on margins
(1) Adjusted for non recurring costs (€0.4m)
dividends in 1H19
Portfolio companies: Clessidra SGR (100%)
Profile
Investment Strategy
Clessidra SGR is the leading manager of Private Equity funds exclusively dedicated to the Italian market through the funds Clessidra Capital Partners, Clessidra Capital Partners II and Clessidra Capital Partners 3, where Italmobiliare is the anchor investor
Since inception in 2003, Clessidra completed 25 transactions with an aggregated EV of € 18 bn and equity of € 1.8 bn (equity average € 80 m per transaction) and 17 add-ons to the portfolio companies
In 2019 Clessidra launched Clessidra Restructuring Fund a new fund focused on unlikely to pay bank credits, Italmobiliare has underwritten a commitment to the fund
Funds under Management
Key indicators
Currently managed funds
3
Current flagship fund
CCP 3
Assets Under
Management
approx. € 3.0 bn
over time
# of investments
25
5
# of add-on
17
Closing remarks
A unique opportunity to invest in the leading investment holding in Italy
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
Largest listed investment holding focused on the Italian market by asset base
Great business network, thanks to over 150 years of activity on the business community
Attractive market fundamentals: Italian companies are underpenetrated by institutional investors and capital markets
Long-term investor approach and focus on operational improvement as value creation mantra
Reputable brand within the Italian entrepreneurs community: full coverage of Italian entrepreneurship spectrum with a one-stop shop approach is a deal sourcing competitive advantage
Significant cash flow generation of Italmobiliare asset base and growth potential
Proven and experienced management team, with long-term incentives scheme based on NAV and share price performance
Dividend play
Growth opportunities
Innovative investment platform
Italmobiliare group exit track record since 2011
Date
Asset
Transaction description
Sept-15
▪ Sale of 100% of Finter Bank to Vontobel
▪ Italmobiliare proceeds: CHF 85 m (o/w CHF 10 m in Vontobel shares)
2015-2016
▪ Sale to HeidelbergCement for a total EV: € 7 bn
▪ Italmobiliare proceeds: € 1,7 bn (o/w € 0,9 bn in cash and € 0,8 bn in
HeidelbergCement shares equal to a 5.3% stake)
Mar-17
▪
Clessidra CCPIII exit
▪ Proceeds: € 245 m
Jul-17
▪
Clessidra CCPII exit
▪ Proceeds: € 152 m
Aug-17
▪
Clessidra CCPII exit
▪ Proceeds: € 102 m
Aug-17
▪
Clessidra CCPII exit
▪ Proceeds: € 86 m
Oct-17
▪
Clessidra CCPII exit
▪ Proceeds: € 170 m
Nov-17
▪ Sale of Jaggaer (backed by Accel-KKR) for an EV of € 184 m
▪ Italmobiliare proceeds: € 120 m (o/w € 35 m in Jaggaer shares equal to a 9.5%
stake)
2017-2018
Italmobiliare non-core
▪
Disposal of non-core assets (e.g. real estate assets and stake in Banca Leonardo)
assets
Apr-19
▪
Clessidra CCPIII exit
▪
IPO
Jul-19
▪ Sale of ITM 9.5% stake in Jaggaer alongside Accel-KKR to Cinven
▪ Italmobiliare proceeds: $ 102 m
36
Value creation from the investment in Bravo Solution-Jaggaer
As part of the Italcementi transaction, in July 2016 ITM acquired a 75% stake from Italcementi in the e-procurement solutions provider Bravo Solution
In December 2017, ITM sold Bravo Solution to Jaggaer, spend management solution provider backed by private equity fund Accel-KKR, reinvesting part of the proceeds (~Euro 35 m) in a 9.5% stake in Jaggaer
In August 2019, following the sale of Jaggaer alongside Accel-KKR to Cinven, which values ITM stake USD 102 m(1), ITM realizes a significant return from its investment in Bravo Solution-Jaggaer
ITM stake %
Financial
flows (€ m)
(1) before taxes
Majority stake purchase from italcementi
83%
(70)
Jul-16
ITM investment timeline
Sale of Bravo Solution to
Jaggaer with partial
reinvestment
Net proceeds from Bravo
Solution: €114m
79
Dec-17
IRR ITM
2016-2019:
+48% (MoM 2,4x)
Sale of Jaggaer to
Cinven(1)
9.5%
91
NAV value (mar-19): €57m
Historical cost (dec-17): €35m
Transaction closed on
August 14th 2019
Aug-19
Portfolio strategy: Italmobiliare positioning
Minority/
Majority/
Listed
Listed
Listed
Listed/ unlisted stakes ratio (weighted for NAV)
50/50
Unlisted
Minority/
Majority/
Unlisted
Unlisted
Non-Controlling
50/50
Controlling
Majority or controlling stakes:
>50% for unlisted
>25% for listed
38
Italmobiliare investment team activities
Overview of investment Opportunities
Summary of the activities of the last 30 months
Current pipeline and investment opportunities
Dossier screened: >260
Dossier analyzed: ~40
Non binding offers: 15
Due Diligence: 7
Closed transactions: 6
Different opportunities are still on-going and in different state of progress
INVESTMENT
STRATEGY
CURRENT
PIPELINE
Investments in complementary and diversified sectors with respect to the current portfolio and characterised by stability and low cyclicality
Research of targets withhigh
technological content, strong brands or leadership positions
Potentially even larger investment targets
Add-oninvestments for portfolio companies
Several investment opportunities are being studied in different sectors,