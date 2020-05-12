Italmobiliare S p A : Company Presentation

Log in
DISCLAIMER

Information reported in this document (the "Document") has been compiled by Italmobiliare S.p.A. ("Italmobiliare" or the "Company") from public sources and no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made, given or accepted by or on behalf of Italmobiliare as to the accuracy, completeness or fairness of the information or opinions contained herein. Neither Italmobiliare nor any other person accepts any liability whatsoever for any loss arising from any use of, or otherwise in connection with, the Document.

The information set out herein may be subject to updating, revision, verification and amendment and such information may change materially. Italmobiliare undertakes no obligation to update or keep current the information contained in this document and any opinions expressed in them is subject to change without notice or revise its outlook or forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new developments or otherwise.

Forward Looking Statement

This Document may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and projections about future events and, by their nature, are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. They relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur or exist in the future, and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on them. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in such statements as a result of a variety of factors, including: continued volatility and further deterioration of capital and financial markets, changes in commodity prices, changes in general economic conditions, economic growth and other changes in business conditions, changes in laws and regulations and the institutional environment (in each case in Italy or abroad), and many other factors, most of which are beyond Italmobiliare control. Italmobiliare expressly disclaims and does not assume any liability in connection with any inaccuracies in any of these forward-looking statements or in connection with any use by any party of such forward-looking statements.

Not an Offer of Securities

The information provided in this Document is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be, nor should it be considered to be, an advertisement or an offer or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities. The information herein, or upon which opinions have been based, has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but no representations, expressed or implied, or guarantees, can be made as to their accuracy, timeliness or completeness. All opinions and information set forth herein are subject to change without notice. Past performance should not be taken as an indication or guarantee of future performance, and no representation or warranty is made regarding future performance. Before entering into any transaction, you should take steps to ensure that you understand and have made an independent assessment of the appropriateness of the transaction in light of your own objectives and circumstances, including the possible risks and benefits of entering into such transaction. You should also consider making such independent investigations by discussing the transaction with your professional tax, legal, accounting, and other advisors.

This Document is being delivered for information purposes only to a very limited number of persons and companies who are 'qualified investors' within the meaning of section 86(7) of FSMA purchasing as principal or in circumstances under section 86(2) of FSMA, as well as persons who have professional experience in matters relating to investments and who fall within the category of persons set out in Article 19 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order") or are high net worth companies within the meaning set out in Article 49 of the Order or are otherwise permitted to receive it (together, the "Relevant Persons"). This Document is distributed only to and directed only at Relevant Persons and must not be acted on or relied upon by persons who are not Relevant Persons. Any other person who receives this Document should not rely or act upon it. By accepting this Document and not immediately returning it, the recipient is deemed to represent and warrant that: (i) they are a person who falls within the above description of persons entitled to receive the Document; (ii) they have read, agree and will comply with the contents of this notice; and (iii) they will use the information in this Document solely for evaluating their possible interest in acquiring securities of the Company. If you are in any doubt as to the matters contained in this Document (including whether you fall within the definitions of Qualified Investor or Relevant Person) you should consult an authorised person specialising in advising on investments of the kind contained in this Document. Any investment or investment activity to which this Document relates is available only to Qualified Investors and Relevant Persons.

2

INDEX

Italmobiliare: Overview

Investment Portfolio

Focus on portfolio companies

Closing remarks

Appendix

3

Identity & mission and strategic approach

IDENTITY

"Italmobiliare is an Investment Holding focusing on a portfolio of diversified participations and investments, with a strategic vision underpinned by a

financial and industrial history dating

back more than 150 years"

MISSION

"Playing a pro-active and continuous role in the growth and enhancement of its investments portfolio by developing, innovating, and diversifying internationally its investments, with an effective governance and risk management model, and providing its core portfolio companies access to a unique business ecosystem"

Focus

Value

creation

and network

Governance

INVESTMENT STRATEGY

Focus on Italian champions operating in resilient industrial, services, and consumer sectors

with strong brands, distinctive capabilities, and international presence

Flexible approach on investments, usually focused on entrepreneurs skills and talent

Contribution to value creation of portfolio companies with strategic and financial support for organic and M&A growth, as well as identification of synergies between portfolio companies and Italmobiliare itself

Private equity investments provide Italmobiliare and its direct investee companies a global footprint for business opportunities

Leverage on Italmobiliare's long history of listed holding of multinational companies to provide support to investee companies on matters as governance, sustainability, code of ethics, etc.

4

Italmobiliare at a glance

  • Investment holding since 1946
  • Majority shareholder: Pesenti family, active in the Italian business community for over 150 years
  • Focus on equity investments
  • NAV: Euro 1.6 bn(1)
  • Listed on STAR segment of Borsa Italiana
  • Market cap: approx. Euro 1.1 bn(2)
  • Total shareholders return last 5 years: 106%(2)
  • Ordinary dividend yield of €0.6 per share (2.4%yeld)(2)
  • Extraordinary dividend in 2020 of €1.2 per share(2)
  1. As of March 31, 2020, net of treasury shares
  2. As of May 12, 2020, share price of Euro 25.5 per share, market cap net of treasury shares, ordinary dividend 2019 of €0.6 per share

5

Our History

Sale of Italcementi for a mix of cash and assets incl. Italgen, BravoSolution and HeidelbergCement shares

Asset diversification:

Focus on talcementi

Portfolio

RAS, IBI, Falck, Bastogi,

and sale of financial

diversification

etc.

participations (RAS, IBI)

Purchase of 60% in

Acquisition of a

20% stake in

Caffè Borbone

Officina Profumo

and of 40% in Iseo

Farmaceutica di

Santa Maria

Novella

1946

1962-78

1979

1984

1992

1993-05

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

Italcementi, founded in 1864, carves out into newly created Italmobiliare the non- building materials related assets

In 1979 Italmobiliare acquires the control of Italcementi and in 1980 is listed on the Milan Stock Exchange

Italcementi acquires

Conversion of

Italmobiliare

Ciments Français

saving shares

Share buy back for

becoming a world

€100m

leading player in the

Acquisition of

cement industry

Clessidra SGR

Purchase of stake in

Tecnica Group

Sale of BravoSolution

and acquisition of a

stake in Jaggaer

Acquisition of a 30% stake in Autogas Nord

Cancellation of 90% of treasury shares

Sale of stake in Jaggaer

Tecnica acquisition of Riko Sport and Lowa's minorities

Listing on STAR segment of Borsa Italiana

Acquisition of 80% in Capitelli

6

Investment Portfolio

Deployment of a new portfolio of strategic participations after the disposal of Italcementi in 2016

  • Italmobiliare manages a diversified investment portfolio with a NAV of over Euro 1.6 bn(1)

NAV Euro 1.64 bn(1)

Investments

Financial assets,

Investments in

listed companies

trading and

99

cash

6%

Real Estate

515

31%

and

related

activities

49

3%

Private

equity

143

Portfolio

9%

Other

companies

786

investments

48%

45

3%

(1) As of March 31, 2020

Listed companies

and other

financial

investments

Portfolio companies

2018

2017

20202019

2019

2018

2016

19902016

Italmobiliare core

business

Private Equity Funds

2016

Portfolio companies

CRF

Fund II 2016

Fund III 2019

2018

2019

2019

2019

7

Net Asset Value development

Transition towards target capital allocation in progress

€1,421m

€1,741 m

€1,638 m

TARGET

December 31, 2018

December 31, 2019

March 31, 2020

Real Estate &

OtherReal Estate &

Listed

Financial investments,

Real Estate &

Other

trading & liquidity

Other

Other

investments

Other

Listed

investments Other Participations

>10%

investments

4%

Listed

3%

3%Participations

3%

3%

6%

Private Equity

5%

Participations

9%

>10%

23%

Financial

Financial

investments,

Other assets

trading &

<20%

investments,

Financial

liquidity

trading &

investments,

Portfolio

31%

liquidity

trading &

Companies

Portfolio

Portfolio

24%

liquidity

43%

Companies

33%

Companies

48%

Portfolio

>50%

Private Equity

Companies

Private Equity

9%

35%

Private Equity

9%

9%

Decrease for mark-to-

market of stake in

Heidelberg

(€ m)

(€ m)

(€ m)

Increase for investment in

Listed participations

326

Listed participations

165

Listed participations

99

Portfolio companies

497

Portfolio companies

745

Portfolio companies

786

Santa Maria Novella

Private Equity

129

Private Equity

158

Private Equity

143

Financial investments, trading & liquidity

345

Financial investments, trading & liquidity

570

Financial investments, trading & liquidity

515

Decrease for investment

Other investments

73

Other investments

54

Other investments

45

Real estate & other

51

Real estate & other

49

Real estate & other

49

in Santa Maria Novella

NAV as of 31.12.2018

1,421

NAV as of 31.12.2019

1,741

NAV as of 31.03.2020

1,638

and mark-to-market of

trading portfolio

NAV per Share

38.8€

NAV per Share

33.9€

NAV per Share

41.5€

NAV Discount

46,3%

NAV Discount

41,8%

NAV Discount

38.4%

Note: NAV net of treasury shares, discount calculated as of NAV's date

8

Net Asset Value development in the first quarter 2020

Effect of negative price

Increase for investment in

performance of remaining

Santa Maria Novella

Decrease for

Mainly mark-to-market of

Heidelberg shares in Q1 2020

divestments and

Fin.Priv. (Mediobanca stake)

capital

partially offset by investment

distributions

in Cold Chain Capital

(66)

41

(54)

(15)

(9)

Investment in Santa Maria

Novella (€40m) and negative

performance of trading

portfolio in Q1 2020

1.741

1.638

NAV @31/12/2019 Investments in

Portfolio

Financial assets,

Private equity Other investments NAV @31/03/2020

listed companies

companies

trading and cash

Note: data in €M; NAV net of treasury shares

9

Q1 2020 results and key highlights

NAV

dynamics

Resilient

performance

of Portfolio Companies

  • NAV of Euro 1,638 m as of March 31, 2020 with a decrease of Euro 103 m from December 31, 2019 (Euro 1,741 m) mainly effect of negative performance of financial markets following the global outbreak of Covid 19 which impacted the value of Heidelberg shares (Euro -66 m) and other listed investments
  • Portfolio Companies results in Q1 2020:
    • Overall EBITDA improvement YoY (+12% on the basis of the pro forma aggregated performances of the single companies) and cash generation
    • Positive results of Caffè Borbone (revenues +15% YoY, EBITDA +27% YoY) and Capitelli (revenues +17% YoY)
    • Covid 19 impacted mainly Tecnica Group (revenues -10% YoY) and Iseo (revenues -17% YoY) due to the lockdown of production plants and distribution channels
    • Limited impact on other portfolio companies all reporting an EBITDA increase

Investments and cash-ins

Dividend

distribution

  • In January 2020 Italmobiliare invested Euro 40 m for a 20% stake in Officina Profumo Farmaceutica di Santa Maria Novella, a premium perfumes and skincare company with a turnover of than € 32 million and €12 m of EBITDA
  • Net cash in of Euro 21 m from Private Equity funds
  • In April 2020, AGM approved the distribution of an ordinary DPS of 0.60 euro (0.55 euro in 2018) and an extraordinary DPS of 1.2 euro, euro 76 m in total, paid on May 6, 2020

NAV @March 31, 2020

Pro-formaex-dividend

Other

Real Estate &

Listed

investments

Other

Participations

3%

3%

7%

Financial

investments,

trading &

liquidity

28%

Private Equity

Portfolio

Companies

9%

50%

10

Italmobiliare shareholding structure

  • Major shareholder is Efiparind B.V., 100% owned by the Pesenti family
  • Italmobiliare Board of Directors composed by 12 members, majority of independent directors, in office until the approval of 2022 results

Shareholding structure(1)

Of which shareholders with >1% stake:

  • Norges Bank (2.3%)
  • Briarwood Capital Partners. (2.0%)
  • Antonio Fenaroli (2.0%)
  • Inarcassa (1.4%)

Free float

32,0%

Efiparind

Trasury shares49,3% 0,7%

Mediobanca

6,8%

Serfis 11,2%

Board of Directors

L. Zanetti

E. Fornero

(Chairperson)

L. Strazzera

Independent

S. Mazzoleni

Director

(Deputy Chair)

according to

C. Pesenti

TUF

L. Minoli

(CEO)

V. Bertazzoni

C. Palmieri

Indipendent

Director

according to TUF

G.Bonomi

M. Soldi

and

Code of Conduct

M. Cartia d'Asero

A. Salerno

Non-executive

Director

(1) As of April 2020

TUF: Italian law on finance

11

Chairperson and CEO profiles

Laura Zanetti

Chairperson

Carlo Pesenti

CEO

Graduated with honours from Bocconi University, where she is Associate Professor with tenure of Corporate Finance, as well as Research Fellow of the Baffi-Carefin Research Centre and Academic Director of the Bachelor Degree in Economics and Finance.

Previously, she was Director of the Master of Science in Finance at Bocconi University, Visiting Scholar at both the MIT (Massachusetts Institute of Technology) and the LSE (London School of Economics and Political Science).

She is a Certified Public Accountant, Registered Auditor, Director and Statutory Auditor of

various leading companies, and a member of the Board of Assonime.

She is the author of many articles on corporate governance, corporate finance and company valuations.

Degree in Mechanical Engineering from Milan Polytechnic, Master in Economics and Management from Bocconi University.

Along with the positions held in the Italmobiliare Group (including CEO of Italcementi from 2004 until 2016, when the Italcementi investment was sold), he has also been a member of the Boards of Directors of leading companies for several terms of office.

He is currently Chairman of Clessidra SGR and of the Pesenti Foundation, and a member of the Board of Directors of Tecnica Group, Caffè Borbone and Officina Profumo Farmaceutica di Santa Maria Novella. He is also a Director of Fondazione San Patrignano.

Permanent member of the General Board of Confindustria, of which he was Vice President (2014-2016). Member of the Advisory Board of Assolombarda.

He is a member of the Board of ISPI and Co-Chairman of the Italy-Thailand Business Forum.

12

Environmental, social and governance

Governance

VALUES AND PRINCIPLES

The investment activity of Italmobiliare aims to

increase, according to criteria of sustainability and

transparency, the value of its portfolio in the medium-

long term.

The participation of Italmobiliare in the portfolio

companies is characterized by a proactive approach,

that promotes the adoption of best governance

practices and the sharing of the basic principles of a

codified system of values and rules.

The Code of Ethics aims to provide the Group with a solid platform of values as a necessary condition to guarantee constructive dialogue with all stakeholders, and reaffirms the safeguard of ethical principles and legality as an essential asset for doing business.

The Risk and Sustainability Committee, made up of non-executiveand mostly independent directors, performs advisory and propositive functions in defining the nature and level of risk deemed compatible with the strategic objectives; it also assists the Board of Directors in the field of Sustainability, defined as a set of principles that underpin the creation of value for all the Company's stakeholders.

Sustainability Report

The guiding criteria underlying Italmobiliare's investment

policies establish basic guidelines in terms of

responsibility and sustainability to guarantee all the

stakeholders.

For this reason, in addition to the financial reporting

requirements, since 2017 Italmobiliare has published the

Sustainability Report ('Consolidated non-financialStatement'), with details on policies and results achieved in

protection of the environment, personnel, the

reference community, and in the fight against

corruption according to the principles of the

Company's Code of Ethics.

The Report represents a further step forward in the

process of interaction with the enlarged community of all the "stakeholders", and gives an overview of the Group's sustainable value creation process.

13

Italmobiliare share price performance|Last 5 years

Last 5 years Italmobiliare share price performance vs reference index

Total shareholders return last 5 years

Sofina

146%

200

March 2017

Italmobiliare:

Share buy-back

July 2015

+73%

Lundbergs

136%

180

Agreement with

HeidelbergCement

September 16, 2019

STAR segment

Italmobiliare

106%

admission

160

TIP

76%

140

Investor

70%

120

FTSE all-

Exor

19%

shares: -22%

100

GBL

12%

80

Eurazeo

1%

60

CIR

-6%

0%

40

FFP

March 2019

July 2016 tender

BoD proposal for the

offer on savings

cancellation of 90% of

Alba

-18%

20

shares

treasury shares

0

Wendel -23%

12/05/2015

12/05/2016

12/05/2017

12/05/2018

12/05/2019

12/05/2020

Source: Bloomberg as of May 12, 2020; prices rebased to 100

Source: Bloomberg as of May 12, 2020

14

Risk factors monitoring

Italmobiliare periodically performs an integrated analysis of the main risk factors and related mitigation measures

  • Portfolio risk analysis:
    • main risk indicators (VaR, CVaR and recovery time) are lower than the average risk indicators of the global equity index
    • well diversified portfolio with a balanced degree of correlation of the different components
  • Italmobiliare and each of the portfolio companies periodically monitor and analyze specific risk factors and identify precise actions for risk mitigation and hedging
    • Risk factors analyzed: capital markets, regulatory, sustainability, country and currency exposure, commodities, technological disruption, rates, economic cycle, cybersecurity, etc.
  • Exposure to different country/area risks: the NAV distribution proportional to the geographic diversification of sales shows a good level of diversification out of Italy (~50% of NAV linked to sales abroad). Out of the Italian NAV exposure approx. 65% is related to businesses with a low correlation to GDP (Borbone, Autogas and Italgen)

NAV December 31, 2019(1)

NAV geographic breakdown

proportional to 2019 sales

Other

Real Estate &

Other

investments

3%

Listed

3%

Participations

Extra EU

10%

20%

Financial

Italy

investments,

Portfolio

trading &

51%

Companies

liquidity

Rest of EU

45%

30%

29%

Private Equity

9%

(1) Pro-forma for investment in Santa Maria Novella

15

Portfolio Companies - 1Q20 results and assessment of Covid-19impact

  • During the first quarter of 2020, despite the impact of the Covid 19 emergency, the overall performance of the portfolio companies was solid, with an improvement in the aggregated EBITDA (+12% YoY)
  • The financial and liquidity situation of the Portfolio Companies is closely monitored and does not shows any criticality
  • Foodsector-relatedPortfolio Companies Caffè Borbone, Capitelli and Sirap reported growing revenues in the quarter
  • Energy sector companies Autogas Nord and Italgen reported strong increase in EBITDA although with slightly decreasing revenues for contingent factors
  • Iseo and Tecnica Group were the companies mostly affected by Covid19 due to closure of plants and distribution channels
  • Santa Maria Novella after strong growth in the first two months of 2020 saw a slowdown in sales growth following the forced closure of several stores

1Q20 YoY var. %

+15%

-10%

-17%

-5%

Slighly higher

+17%

+2%(2)

-1%

-

Revenues

-

EBITDA

+27%

-27%

-52%(1)

+11%

+2%

+46%

+150%

Negative

Early closure of

From March

Lower

Strong growth

Strong growth

Stable

Higher rainfall

impact on

the winter

closure of the

revenues due

trend in the

in the first two

revenues

compensated

office and

season in

company's

to decrease of start of 2020

months of

thanks to

by lower

vending

several key

main sales

average

halted by the

2020 followed

exposure to

unitary prices

markets offset

markets and

channels and

selling price

closure of

by slowdown

modern trade

also due to

by strong

closure of

of the French

linked to oil

Italian stores in

in March due

channel and

lower

growth of

clients' stores

and Italian

price

March

to Ho.Re.Ca.

foodsector

consumption

Covid 19 impact

modern trade Plant shutdown

plants

reduction

followed by

channel

Higher

for lockdown

in 1Q19

and online

in Italy and

Plants now are

similar

closure

profitability for

Only one plant

channels

Austria

open and

measures

lower raw

temporarily

Temporary

Uncertainty on

started cost

especially in

material prices shutdown as

plant closure

next season's

containment

Europe and

and cost

monitoring is

in March

orders led to

actions to

the USA

savings

done remotely

strong cost

protect

Started Push

initiatives

containment

profitability

on e-

measures

commerce

  1. Adjusted for non recurring costs
  2. Pro-formaexcluding the effect of perimeter variation

16

INDEX

Italmobiliare: Overview

Investment Portfolio

Focus on portfolio companies

Closing remarks

Appendix

17

Portfolio companies

Portfolio

Companies

48%

Strategy: Ebitda growth, organic and M&A business expansion

Financials 2019 (€m):

Revenues

Sector

Strategy and drivers

Revenues (YoY % var.)

breakdown

by

EBITDA (% margin)

geography

Caffè Borbone (60%)

Coffee

Double digit organic growth in a growing

173 (+28%)

97% ITA

market

52 (30%)

Tecnica (40%)

Sport

Support to organic growth, product/brand

424 (+6%)

93% Abroad

portfolio enhancement, group structure

equipment

60 (14%)

optimization, margin improvement

investments

Gruppo Autogas

Support entepreneur in the acquisition of

ISEO (40%)

Access control

Partnership with entrepreneurs to support

143 (+4%)

organic and M&A growth

76% Abroad

and locking

Acceleration in the digital and electronic

19 (13%)

solutions

space

New

(30%)

LPG gas B2C

competitor Lampogas

488 (-7%)

100% ITA

distribution

Resilient yield play, and upside potential

46 (9%)

through bolt-on M&A

Santa Maria Novella

Perfumes and

Accelarating international expansion of an

32(1)

50% Abroad

(20%)

cosmetics

iconic brand

12 (38%)

Capitelli (80%)

Food (ham)

Support organic growth

14 (+21%)

100% ITA

Market consolidation

4 (28%)

Historical

Sirap Group (100%)

Food

Historical participation of Italmobiliare

269 (-2%)

67% Abroad

renewable

Resilient yield play, efficiency, market

21 (8%)

100% ITA

packaging

Play an active role in market consolidation

Italgen (100%)

Hydro and

Historical participation of Italmobiliare

34 (-5%)

energy

consolidation

15 (42%)

(1) Consolidated management accounts including San Carlo S.r.l.

Note: data refer to EBITDA adjusted for Tecnica, Sirap, Iseo, Autogas, and Italgen

18

Listed stakes: HeidelbergerCement

Strategy: dividend yield, opportunistic divestiture

Listed

Participati

ons

6%

Dividend

yield(2)

% NAV(1)

Sector

Strategy

2020

2021E

Participation of 1.3%

Current value: € 99 m(1)

6%

Building materials

Dividend yield

3.4%

3.0%

Progressive divestiture (overall

reduction of stake from 5.3% to 1.3%)

  1. As of March 31, 2020
  2. Source: Thomson Reuters, based on share price as of December 31, 2019

19

Private Equity & co-investiments

Private

Equity

9%

Strategy: global reach and one-stop shop for entrepreneurs willing to partner with Italmobiliare

Geographical

Vintage

Strategy

Italmobiliare

focus

year

commitment

Clessidra CCP 3

Italy

2015

PE leader in Italy

€ 92 m

Focus on high-quality «Made in Italy»

Latest investment Scrigno, pocket door counter frames

Italmobiliare is anchor investor and owner of GP

Clessidra Credit

Italy

2019

Focused on unlikely to pay bank credits

€ 12 m

Restructuring Fund

Restructuring

BDT Fund II

US

2016

Focus on family-owned businesses

$ 50 m

Advisory and long-term capital

Investments between $200-800m

Time horizon 8-12 years

BDT Fund III

US

2019

$ 10 m

Isomer Capital I

Europe

2015

Fund of Venture Capital funds

€ 8.5 m

10-15 VC funds in Europe

Exposure to over 400 highly innovative early-stage

companies

ICONIQ Strategic

Global

2018

Growth Capital fund

$ 12 m

Partners IV

Global scope

Focus on enterprise software companies

Connect Ventures III

Europe

2019

Early stage Venture Capital

£ 1 m

Cold Chain Capital

Europe

2019

Focus on HVACR industry : Heating, Ventilation, Air

€ 5 m

Conditioning, and Refrigeration

20

Net Asset Value per Share development

NAV per share and NAV discount evolution

45

46,3%

44,0%

44,3%

41,5

50%

38,8

38,8

45%

40

36,8

38,3%

38,5%

35,5

37,9

37,7

35,2%

41,8%

40%

34,6%

34,1

33,7

33,9

42,9%

34,3%

35

38,4%

35%

35,4

Current

30%

30

discount(1)

24,1

24,2

23,9

25,5

25%

25

20,7

20,3

21,2

21,0

20%

21,0

20

23,0

18,2

15%

15

10%

5%

10

0%

NAV per share (€)

Price per share (€)

NAV discount (%)

(1) assumed NAV equal to NAV as of March 31, 2020

  • NAV is calculated excluding the value of the treasury shares and according to the following methodologies for each of the main asset class:
    • Listed participations: value at market price at each reference date
    • Non-listedparticipations (portfolio companies): at financial year-end valuation by an independent expert based on market multiples or other methodologies; valuation will be also updated on the basis of June interim report
    • Private equity investments: valued at NAV of each fund updated every quarter

21

INDEX

Italmobiliare: Overview

Investment Portfolio

Focus on portfolio companies

Closing remarks

Appendix

22

Distributed €8m
dividends in 1H19

Portfolio companies: Caffè Borbone (60%)

Company profile

Caffè Borbone, headquartered in Caivano (Naples), is one of the main producers of single-serve coffee being the third player in Italy after Lavazza and Nespresso in that segment, and the market leader for capsules compatible with Lavazza® and Nestlé Nespresso® and Nescafé Dolce Gusto® systems*, thanks to the excellent price / quality ratio

Over the last years, Caffè Borbone has achieved an impressive growth supported by its focus on the fastest-growing segment of coffee capsules and pods - an innovation that has changed consumer habits - which grew by around 9% in year 2019 in Italy

Caffè Borbone has gradually developed a strong brand awareness at a national level with further growth potential

in the North of Italy, in the modern trade channel, and abroad, where the company has still a limited presence

*All registered trademarks, product designations or brand names used in this document are not owned by Caffè Borbone nor by any company associated with it

Products

Pods

Capsules compatible with Lavazza and

Nestlé (Nespresso and Dolce Gusto)

systems

Coffee beans Moka coffee

Key financials

(€ m)

2016

2017

2018

2019

1Q20

Revenues

71.9

93.6

135.2

172.6

48.9

YoY % var.

+49.0%

+30.2%

+44.4%

+27,6%

+15.3%

EBITDA

16.2

20.3

33.7

52.0

15.6

% margin

22.5%

21.7%

24.9%

30.1%

31.9%

YoY % var.

+76%

+26%

+64%

+52%

+27%

Net income

10.5

13.7

16.5

34.2

Capex

2.0

4.4

5.4

2.8

Net debt (cash)

(15.3)

(27.3)

51.2(1)

31.6

21.3

Note: FY 2015-2017 drawn up in accordance with Italian accounting standards and from 2018 in accordance with IFRS

(1) Increase due to inclusion of acquisition financing

23

Portfolio companies: Tecnica Group (40%)

Company profile

Brands and products

Tecnica Group, is the main Italian group active in the sport sector being the leading manufacturer of outdoor footwear and ski equipment

The group has collected a portfolio of brands that includes some of the industry's historic names: Tecnica (ski boots and footwear), Nordica (skis and boots), Moon Boot (footwear), Lowa (trekking shoes), Blizzard (skis) and Rollerblade (inline skates)

Tecnica is a multinational group that generates more than 90% of its sales abroad and its production plants are located in Germany, Austria, Hungary, Slovakia and Ukraine

Revenues breakdown

By geography

By product type

Italy

Moon

Other

7%

Boot and

2%

RoW

skates

10%

33%

Trekking

and

outdoor

shoes

Ski

51%

Europe

equipment

60%

37%

Note: 2019 data

Key financials

(€ m)

2016

2017

2018

2019

1Q20

Revenues

341.2

368.0

398.5

424.0

82.5

YoY % var.

+2.4%

+7.9%

+8.3%

+6.4%

-10%

EBITDA

28.0

31.4

37.7

59.6

1.6

% margin

8.2%

8.5%

9.5%

14.0%

1.9%

Net income(1)

(0.8)

0.9

5.4

11.3

Covid 19 effect

Capex

8.7

10.0

11.7

14.4

Net debt (cash)

170.7

125.6

113.4

221.1

165.9

(1) Excluding minorities

EBITDA adjusted: €59.6m

Increase due to:

+ IFRS16 adoption €5.2m

-

adoption of IFRS16 (€37m)

- Non recurring items €3.9m

-

Riko-Lowa minorities

24

- Riko full year pro-forma adj €9.4m

acquisition (€86m)

EBITDA reported: €51.5m

Tecnica Group recent add-on

  • In July 2019, Tecnica Group with the strategic support of Italmobiliare, has completed a double acquisition from the same seller of:

a further 15% stake in the controlled subsidiary Lowa, German outdoor footwear company which

represent about 50% of the Group turnover, increasing its shareholding to 75% (the remaining 25%

The

is held by Lowa's CEO)

transaction

100% of Riko Sport, Lowa's main production supplier with a 2018 turnover of approx Euro 110 m

euro and an EBITDA margin of over 12%

  • Tecnica Group refinanced its long-term debt structure to fund the transaction and optimize the total cost. A consortium formed by Banca Intesa, Unicredit, Banco BPM and Commerzbanck provided the new financing structure
  • Acquisition of Lowa's minorities will strengthen Tecnica Group through simplification of ownership structure
    Strategic of a key asset and improvement of the Group's financial profile (cash flow and cash pooling)

rationale

The acquisition of Riko will allow Lowa to internalize a key supplier, to improve cooperation and realize

operational synergies

Tecnica Group value creation

Investment

14

Tecnica

Group

60

EBITDA

46

(€ m)

38

31

28

2016

2017

2018

2019 organic 2019 Riko Sport 2019 pro forma

25

Portfolio Companies: Iseo Serrature (40%)

Profile

Iseo Group, headquartered in Pisogne (Brescia, Northern Italy), is one of the main European producers of mechanical, mechatronic and digital solutions for access control and security

Since 2010, the Group has developed digital solutions and innovative security systems for access control thanks to proprietary software and firmware, and opened a dedicated research center

Iseo is the second player in the Italian market (13% market share) and has developed a significant presence abroad - also through acquisitions - in France, Germany, Spain and Middle East

Revenues breakdown

By geography

By product type

RoW

France

Electronic

17%

12%

26%

Other EU

20%

Germany

Italy

24%

Mechanical

13%

88%

Note: 2019 data

Product portfolio

Mechanical products

Electronic and digital

solutions

Cylinders Locks Verrou

Panic

Door

Padlocks

Home

Building

devices

closers

automation

automation

Key financials

(€ m)

2016

2017

2018

2019

1Q20

Revenues

139.7

143.5

137.7

142.7

30.4

YoY % var.

+10.8%

+2.7%

-4.0%

+4.3%

-17.2%

EBITDA

17.2

17.9

14.3

18.7(1)

2.2(1)

% margin

12.3%

12.4%

10.4%

13.1%

7.2%

Net income

5.2

5.7

4.1

6.1

Covid 19 effect

(first 2 months

Capex

4.7

6.5

7.2

4.8

+2%)

Net debt (cash)

25.7

26.6

30.4

34.6

39.4

(1) Adjusted for non recurring

Distributed €1.2m

costs (€3.4m in 2019 and €0.4m

dividends in 1H19

in 1Q20)

Impact of €7.8m for

26

adoption of IFRS16

Portfolio Companies: Gruppo Autogas (30%)

Profile

Autogas Nord Group (AGN) - based in Genoa - operates mainly in Italy in the distribution of LPG gas for domestic use (small tanks, meters, small networks), commercial, and industrial uses

In addition, the Group has gradually diversified its business, exploiting a loyal customer base for cross-selling other products (electricity and natural gas) and services (consultancy for efficiency)

In line with its strategy of market consolidation, and with the support of Italmobiliare, AGN in November 2018 has acquired Lampogas Group, another leading Italian operator active in the sale of LPG, almost doubling its size and becoming the second player in the Italian market

The sector in Italy is stable and highly fragmented, with further opportunities of consolidation

Transaction structure

AGN financed the acquisition of Lampogas partly through a

€60m capital increase subscribed by Italmobiliare and partly through bank financing.

Autogas

shareholders

70%

30%

Autogas Nord

100%

Lampogas

Revenues breakdown

By service

Electric energy,

natural gas,

energy efficiency

18%

LPG

distribution

82%

Note: 2019 data

Key financials

(€ m)

2018

2019

1Q20

Gruppo Autogas Nord

289

Effect of decrease of LPG

Lampogas

237

price in 2019 and 2020

Revenues

526.2

487.7

155.1

YoY % var.

-7.3%

-5.5%

EBITDA

35.7

45.9(1)

20.9

% margin

6.8%

9.4%

13.5%

Net income

7.8

4.8

Effect of post

Capex

15.5

20.3

merger synergies

Net debt (cash)

137.2

127.2

127.0

Note: 2018 pro forma figures; 2019 preliminary figures

(1) Adjusted for non recurring receivables write-off

Distributed €4m of

27

(€9.9m)

dividends in 1H19

Portfolio companies: Officina Profumo Farmaceutica di Santa Maria Novella (20%)

Company profile

  • Officina Profumo Farmaceutica di Santa Maria Novella produces and distributes premium perfumes and cosmetic products under its own brand
  • The company is headquartered in Florence with roots in the oldest pharmaceutical laboratory in Europe founded by Dominican friars in 1612 with a tradition dating back in the 14th century
  • An historical tradition and strong heritage contributed to the creation of an iconic and unique brand with a wide portfolio of products distributed through a network of monobrand and wholesale stores in Europe, USA and Asia

Revenues breakdown

By geography

By distribution channel

APAC

EMEA

E-Commerce

6%

21%

61%

DOS

USA

49%

18%

Wholesale

45%

Note: 2019 data

Stores and products

Historical store in Florence

DOS in Milan

Fragrances

Skin and

Candles and

Other

and

products

body care

home fragrances

perfumes

Key financials

(€ m)

2017

2018

2019

Revenues

30

30

32

YoY % var.

0%

+6%

EBITDA

11

11

12

% margin

38%

37%

38%

Net debt (cash)

(11)

(19)

1Q20 revenues are slightly higher YoY, strong growth in the first months of 2020 was offset by Covid 19 impact in March

Note: consolidated management accounts including San Carlo S.r.l.

28

Portfolio companies: Capitelli (80%)

Company profile

  • Capitelli, based in the province of Piacenza, is active in the production and sale of cooked ham and other cured meat products characterized by the high quality and product excellence that are distributed under the brand "Capitelli"
  • The company reinvented the cooked ham launching its flagship product "San Giovanni", made with selected meats and with a unique craft production process, that has recently received a prestigious quality award from the Espresso's "Guida Salumi d'Italia"
  • The main customers of the Company are modern trade retailers, and the growth experienced by Capitelli in last years has been reinforced by consumer trends towards artisanal and high quality food products

Products

Key financials

Cooked ham "San Giovanni"

Other cured meat

(€ m)

2016

2017

2018

2019

1Q20

products

Revenues

9.9

11.1

11.7

14.0

3.7

YoY % var.

+7%

+12%

+6%

+21%

+16.9%

EBITDA

1.1

1.5

2.5

3.9

0.8

% margin

11%

13%

22%

28%

22%

Net income

0.7

0.8

1.7

3.1

Higher raw

material costs

Net debt

(4.2)

(5.0)

(7.2)

(10.3)

(11.2)

(cash)

29

Portfolio companies: Sirap (100%)

Company profile

Sirap is one of the main producers of fresh food packaging in Europe, offering rigid containers in XPS (polystyrene foam), PET and PP (polypropylene) for all food applications for industry and retail clients

Sirap has an international presence with 12 production plants, sales companies and warehouses in 18 European countries

At the beginning of 2018, to consolidate its position in

the rigid packaging industry, Sirap has made four acquisitions in UK, Germany, France and Spain

Geographical presence

Production plants

Trading companies

Revenues breakdown by country

Key financials

(€ m)

2016

2017

2018

2019

1Q20

Italy

Revenues

207.3

207.1

275.1

269.3

63.2

YoY % var.

-0.1%

+32.8%

-2.1%

-4.1%

33%

Europe

EBITDA

20.5

15.0

16.3

21.3(1)

5.8

% margin

9.9%

7.2%

5.9%

7.9%

9.2%

48%

Net income

6.2

2.3

6.3

1.0

Effect of closure

of subsidiaries, LfL

France

Capex

10.6

12.6

6.5

9.8

var. +2%

Net debt (cash)

65.5

67.2

82.3

80.8

80.1

19%

Integration of companies acquired

Includes

Note: 2019

at the beginning of 2018

Includes effect of new

effect of

(1) Adjusted for non recurring costs (€1.4m)

IFRS16 for €+7.9 m

new IFRS16

for €+3.2 m

30

Portfolio companies: Italgen (100%)

Company profile

Geographical presence

Italgen is a producer and distributor of electricity from renewable energy sources, it manages 15 hydropower plants and over 300 km transmission lines in northern Italy and has a significant stake in two wind farms in Bulgaria (18 MW)

In the last decade Italgen has also developed international renewable energy projects in Egypt, Morocco and Turkey

Italgen is strongly committed to sustainability, it operates in full compliance with the environment and has obtained the most relevant certifications: ISO 9001, 14001 and EMAS (Eco Management Audit Scheme).

KPIs

  • Installed capacity: 58 MW (100% hydro)
  • Renewable energy production: 306 GWh/year
  • Availability rate: 96%
  • Equivalent households potentially supplied by Italgen: 105,000
  • Avoided CO2 emissions: 134,000 Tons/year

Key financials

(€ m)

2016

2017

2018

2019

1Q20

Revenues

49.0

37.8

36.0

34.4

7.1

YoY % var.

n.m.

n.m.

n.m.

-4.8%

-0.6%

EBITDA

7.0

6.2

8.4

14.6(1)

2.3

% margin

14.3%

16.4%

23.5%

42.4%

32.6%

Net income

0.3

1.3

0.4

7.4

Capex

6.4

2.5

3.4

3.3

Net debt (cash)

17.0

17.9

21.0

20.1

17.5

The trend of revenues from 2015 is due to the switch from final to

wholesale clients that reduced transport rebates with limited effect

Distributed €6m

on margins

(1) Adjusted for non recurring costs (€0.4m)

dividends in 1H19

31

Portfolio companies: Clessidra SGR (100%)

Profile

Investment Strategy

Clessidra SGR is the leading manager of Private Equity funds exclusively dedicated to the Italian market through the funds Clessidra Capital Partners, Clessidra Capital Partners II and Clessidra Capital Partners 3, where Italmobiliare is the anchor investor

Since inception in 2003, Clessidra completed 25 transactions with an aggregated EV of € 18 bn and equity of € 1.8 bn (equity average € 80 m per transaction) and 17 add-ons to the portfolio companies

In 2019 Clessidra launched Clessidra Restructuring Fund a new fund focused on unlikely to pay bank credits, Italmobiliare has underwritten a commitment to the fund

Funds under Management

Key indicators

Currently managed funds

3

Current flagship fund

CCP 3

Assets Under

Management

approx. € 3.0 bn

over time

# of investments

25

5

# of add-on

17

32

INDEX

Italmobiliare: Overview

Investment Portfolio

Focus on portfolio companies

Closing remarks

Appendix

33

Closing remarks

A unique opportunity to invest in the leading investment holding in Italy

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

Largest listed investment holding focused on the Italian market by asset base

Great business network, thanks to over 150 years of activity on the business community

Attractive market fundamentals: Italian companies are underpenetrated by institutional investors and capital markets

Long-term investor approach and focus on operational improvement as value creation mantra

Reputable brand within the Italian entrepreneurs community: full coverage of Italian entrepreneurship spectrum with a one-stop shop approach is a deal sourcing competitive advantage

Significant cash flow generation of Italmobiliare asset base and growth potential

Proven and experienced management team, with long-term incentives scheme based on NAV and share price performance

Dividend play

Growth opportunities

Innovative investment platform

34

INDEX

Italmobiliare: Overview

Investment Portfolio

Focus on portfolio companies

Investor relations action plan and closing remarks

Appendix

35

Italmobiliare group exit track record since 2011

Date

Asset

Transaction description

Sept-15

Sale of 100% of Finter Bank to Vontobel

Italmobiliare proceeds: CHF 85 m (o/w CHF 10 m in Vontobel shares)

2015-2016

Sale to HeidelbergCement for a total EV: € 7 bn

Italmobiliare proceeds: € 1,7 bn (o/w € 0,9 bn in cash and € 0,8 bn in

HeidelbergCement shares equal to a 5.3% stake)

Mar-17

Clessidra CCPIII exit

Proceeds: € 245 m

Jul-17

Clessidra CCPII exit

Proceeds: € 152 m

Aug-17

Clessidra CCPII exit

Proceeds: € 102 m

Aug-17

Clessidra CCPII exit

Proceeds: € 86 m

Oct-17

Clessidra CCPII exit

Proceeds: € 170 m

Nov-17

Sale of Jaggaer (backed by Accel-KKR) for an EV of € 184 m

Italmobiliare proceeds: € 120 m (o/w € 35 m in Jaggaer shares equal to a 9.5%

stake)

2017-2018

Italmobiliare non-core

Disposal of non-core assets (e.g. real estate assets and stake in Banca Leonardo)

assets

Apr-19

Clessidra CCPIII exit

IPO

Jul-19

Sale of ITM 9.5% stake in Jaggaer alongside Accel-KKR to Cinven

Italmobiliare proceeds: $ 102 m

36

Value creation from the investment in Bravo Solution-Jaggaer

  • As part of the Italcementi transaction, in July 2016 ITM acquired a 75% stake from Italcementi in the e-procurement solutions provider Bravo Solution
  • In December 2017, ITM sold Bravo Solution to Jaggaer, spend management solution provider backed by private equity fund Accel-KKR, reinvesting part of the proceeds (~Euro 35 m) in a 9.5% stake in Jaggaer
  • In August 2019, following the sale of Jaggaer alongside Accel-KKR to Cinven, which values ITM stake USD 102 m(1), ITM realizes a significant return from its investment in Bravo Solution-Jaggaer

ITM stake %

Financial

flows (€ m)

(1) before taxes

Majority stake purchase from italcementi

83%

(70)

Jul-16

ITM investment timeline

Sale of Bravo Solution to

Jaggaer with partial

reinvestment

Net proceeds from Bravo

Solution: €114m

79

Dec-17

IRR ITM

2016-2019:

+48% (MoM 2,4x)

Sale of Jaggaer to

Cinven(1)

9.5%

91

NAV value (mar-19): €57m

Historical cost (dec-17): €35m

Transaction closed on

August 14th 2019

Aug-19

37

Portfolio strategy: Italmobiliare positioning

Minority/

Majority/

Listed

Listed

Listed

Listed/ unlisted stakes ratio (weighted for NAV)

50/50

Unlisted

Minority/

Majority/

Unlisted

Unlisted

Non-Controlling

50/50

Controlling

Majority or controlling stakes:

>50% for unlisted

>25% for listed

38

Italmobiliare investment team activities

Overview of investment Opportunities

Summary of the activities of the last 30 months

Current pipeline and investment opportunities

Dossier screened: >260

Dossier analyzed: ~40

Non binding offers: 15

Due Diligence: 7

Closed transactions: 6

  • Different opportunities are still on-going and in different state of progress

INVESTMENT

STRATEGY

CURRENT

PIPELINE

  • Investments in complementary and diversified sectors with respect to
    the current portfolio and characterised by stability and low cyclicality
  • Research of targets with high
    technological content, strong brands or leadership positions
  • Potentially even larger investment targets
  • Add-oninvestments for portfolio companies

Several investment opportunities are being studied in different sectors,

including:

  • Food & beverage
  • Industrial non cyclical
  • Domotics/high tech

39

Consolidated Balance Sheet

(€m)

31 December

30 June 2018

31 December

30 June 2019

31 December

31 March 2020

2017

2018

2019

Non-current assets

995

1,214

1,206

1,243

1,099

Current-assets

682

593

555

666

805

Discontinued

6

6

6

6

7

operations

Total assets

1,682

1,813

1,767

1,915

1,911

Shareholders equity

1,374

1,361

1,302

1,414

1,474

1,388

Group

1,373

1,266

1,203

1,312

1,359

1,270

Minorities

0

95

100

102

116

Non-current

153

217

266

292

259

liabilities

Current liabilities

156

235

198

209

177

Liabilities related to

discontinued

-

0

0

0

1

operations

Total liabilities

1,682

1,813

1,767

1,915

1,911

Net financial

495

233

222

288

475

438

position

40

Disclaimer

Italmobiliare S.p.A. published this content on 12 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2020 16:34:08 UTC
