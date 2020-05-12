Italmobiliare S p A : Company Presentation 0 05/12/2020 | 12:35pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Company Presentation DISCLAIMER Information reported in this document (the "Document") has been compiled by Italmobiliare S.p.A. ("Italmobiliare" or the "Company") from public sources and no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made, given or accepted by or on behalf of Italmobiliare as to the accuracy, completeness or fairness of the information or opinions contained herein. Neither Italmobiliare nor any other person accepts any liability whatsoever for any loss arising from any use of, or otherwise in connection with, the Document. The information set out herein may be subject to updating, revision, verification and amendment and such information may change materially. Italmobiliare undertakes no obligation to update or keep current the information contained in this document and any opinions expressed in them is subject to change without notice or revise its outlook or forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new developments or otherwise. Forward Looking Statement This Document may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and projections about future events and, by their nature, are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. They relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur or exist in the future, and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on them. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in such statements as a result of a variety of factors, including: continued volatility and further deterioration of capital and financial markets, changes in commodity prices, changes in general economic conditions, economic growth and other changes in business conditions, changes in laws and regulations and the institutional environment (in each case in Italy or abroad), and many other factors, most of which are beyond Italmobiliare control. Italmobiliare expressly disclaims and does not assume any liability in connection with any inaccuracies in any of these forward-looking statements or in connection with any use by any party of such forward-looking statements. Not an Offer of Securities The information provided in this Document is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be, nor should it be considered to be, an advertisement or an offer or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities. The information herein, or upon which opinions have been based, has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but no representations, expressed or implied, or guarantees, can be made as to their accuracy, timeliness or completeness. All opinions and information set forth herein are subject to change without notice. Past performance should not be taken as an indication or guarantee of future performance, and no representation or warranty is made regarding future performance. Before entering into any transaction, you should take steps to ensure that you understand and have made an independent assessment of the appropriateness of the transaction in light of your own objectives and circumstances, including the possible risks and benefits of entering into such transaction. You should also consider making such independent investigations by discussing the transaction with your professional tax, legal, accounting, and other advisors. This Document is being delivered for information purposes only to a very limited number of persons and companies who are 'qualified investors' within the meaning of section 86(7) of FSMA purchasing as principal or in circumstances under section 86(2) of FSMA, as well as persons who have professional experience in matters relating to investments and who fall within the category of persons set out in Article 19 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order") or are high net worth companies within the meaning set out in Article 49 of the Order or are otherwise permitted to receive it (together, the "Relevant Persons"). This Document is distributed only to and directed only at Relevant Persons and must not be acted on or relied upon by persons who are not Relevant Persons. Any other person who receives this Document should not rely or act upon it. By accepting this Document and not immediately returning it, the recipient is deemed to represent and warrant that: (i) they are a person who falls within the above description of persons entitled to receive the Document; (ii) they have read, agree and will comply with the contents of this notice; and (iii) they will use the information in this Document solely for evaluating their possible interest in acquiring securities of the Company. If you are in any doubt as to the matters contained in this Document (including whether you fall within the definitions of Qualified Investor or Relevant Person) you should consult an authorised person specialising in advising on investments of the kind contained in this Document. Any investment or investment activity to which this Document relates is available only to Qualified Investors and Relevant Persons. 2 INDEX Italmobiliare: Overview Investment Portfolio Focus on portfolio companies Closing remarks Appendix 3 Identity & mission and strategic approach IDENTITY "Italmobiliare is an Investment Holding focusing on a portfolio of diversified participations and investments, with a strategic vision underpinned by a financial and industrial history dating back more than 150 years" MISSION "Playing a pro-active and continuous role in the growth and enhancement of its investments portfolio by developing, innovating, and diversifying internationally its investments, with an effective governance and risk management model, and providing its core portfolio companies access to a unique business ecosystem" Focus Value creation and network Governance INVESTMENT STRATEGY Focus on Italian champions operating in resilient industrial, services, and consumer sectors with strong brands, distinctive capabilities, and international presence Flexible approach on investments, usually focused on entrepreneurs skills and talent Contribution to value creation of portfolio companies with strategic and financial support for organic and M&A growth, as well as identification of synergies between portfolio companies and Italmobiliare itself Private equity investments provide Italmobiliare and its direct investee companies a global footprint for business opportunities Leverage on Italmobiliare's long history of listed holding of multinational companies to provide support to investee companies on matters as governance, sustainability, code of ethics, etc. 4 Italmobiliare at a glance Investment holding since 1946

Majority shareholder: Pesenti family, active in the Italian business community for over 150 years

Focus on equity investments

NAV: Euro 1.6 bn (1)

Listed on STAR segment of Borsa Italiana

Market cap: approx. Euro 1.1 bn (2)

Total shareholders return last 5 years: 106% (2)

Ordinary dividend yield of €0.6 per share (2.4%yeld) (2)

Extraordinary dividend in 2020 of €1.2 per share (2) As of March 31, 2020, net of treasury shares As of May 12, 2020, share price of Euro 25.5 per share, market cap net of treasury shares, ordinary dividend 2019 of €0.6 per share 5 Our History Sale of Italcementi for a mix of cash and assets incl. Italgen, BravoSolution and HeidelbergCement shares Asset diversification: Focus on talcementi Portfolio RAS, IBI, Falck, Bastogi, and sale of financial diversification etc. participations (RAS, IBI) Purchase of 60% in Acquisition of a 20% stake in Caffè Borbone Officina Profumo and of 40% in Iseo Farmaceutica di Santa Maria Novella 1946 1962-78 1979 1984 1992 1993-05 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Italcementi, founded in 1864, carves out into newly created Italmobiliare the non- building materials related assets In 1979 Italmobiliare acquires the control of Italcementi and in 1980 is listed on the Milan Stock Exchange Italcementi acquires Conversion of Italmobiliare Ciments Français saving shares Share buy back for becoming a world €100m leading player in the Acquisition of cement industry Clessidra SGR Purchase of stake in Tecnica Group Sale of BravoSolution and acquisition of a stake in Jaggaer Acquisition of a 30% stake in Autogas Nord Cancellation of 90% of treasury shares Sale of stake in Jaggaer Tecnica acquisition of Riko Sport and Lowa's minorities Listing on STAR segment of Borsa Italiana Acquisition of 80% in Capitelli 6 Investment Portfolio Deployment of a new portfolio of strategic participations after the disposal of Italcementi in 2016 Italmobiliare manages a diversified investment portfolio with a NAV of over Euro 1.6 bn (1) NAV Euro 1.64 bn(1) Investments Financial assets, Investments in listed companies trading and 99 cash 6% Real Estate 515 31% and related activities 49 3% Private equity 143 Portfolio 9% Other companies 786 investments 48% 45 3% (1) As of March 31, 2020 Listed companies and other financial investments Portfolio companies 2018 2017 20202019 2019 2018 2016 19902016 Italmobiliare core business Private Equity Funds 2016 Portfolio companies CRF Fund II 2016 Fund III 2019 2018 2019 2019 2019 7 Net Asset Value development Transition towards target capital allocation in progress €1,421m €1,741 m €1,638 m TARGET December 31, 2018 December 31, 2019 March 31, 2020 Real Estate & OtherReal Estate & Listed Financial investments, Real Estate & Other trading & liquidity Other Other investments Other Listed investments Other Participations >10% investments 4% Listed 3% 3%Participations 3% 3% 6% Private Equity 5% Participations 9% >10% 23% Financial Financial investments, Other assets trading & <20% investments, Financial liquidity trading & investments, Portfolio 31% liquidity trading & Companies Portfolio Portfolio 24% liquidity 43% Companies 33% Companies 48% Portfolio >50% Private Equity Companies Private Equity 9% 35% Private Equity 9% 9% Decrease for mark-to- market of stake in Heidelberg (€ m) (€ m) (€ m) Increase for investment in Listed participations 326 Listed participations 165 Listed participations 99 Portfolio companies 497 Portfolio companies 745 Portfolio companies 786 Santa Maria Novella Private Equity 129 Private Equity 158 Private Equity 143 Financial investments, trading & liquidity 345 Financial investments, trading & liquidity 570 Financial investments, trading & liquidity 515 Decrease for investment Other investments 73 Other investments 54 Other investments 45 Real estate & other 51 Real estate & other 49 Real estate & other 49 in Santa Maria Novella NAV as of 31.12.2018 1,421 NAV as of 31.12.2019 1,741 NAV as of 31.03.2020 1,638 and mark-to-market of trading portfolio NAV per Share 38.8€ NAV per Share 33.9€ NAV per Share 41.5€ NAV Discount 46,3% NAV Discount 41,8% NAV Discount 38.4% Note: NAV net of treasury shares, discount calculated as of NAV's date 8 Net Asset Value development in the first quarter 2020 Effect of negative price Increase for investment in performance of remaining Santa Maria Novella Decrease for Mainly mark-to-market of Heidelberg shares in Q1 2020 divestments and Fin.Priv. (Mediobanca stake) capital partially offset by investment distributions in Cold Chain Capital (66) 41 (54) (15) (9) Investment in Santa Maria Novella (€40m) and negative performance of trading portfolio in Q1 2020 1.741 1.638 NAV @31/12/2019 Investments in Portfolio Financial assets, Private equity Other investments NAV @31/03/2020 listed companies companies trading and cash Note: data in €M; NAV net of treasury shares 9 Q1 2020 results and key highlights NAV dynamics Resilient performance of Portfolio Companies NAV of Euro 1,638 m as of March 31, 2020 with a decrease of Euro 103 m from December 31, 2019 (Euro 1,741 m) mainly effect of negative performance of financial markets following the global outbreak of Covid 19 which impacted the value of Heidelberg shares (Euro -66 m) and other listed investments

-66 m) and other listed investments Portfolio Companies results in Q1 2020:

Overall EBITDA improvement YoY (+12% on the basis of the pro forma aggregated performances of the single companies) and cash generation Positive results of Caffè Borbone (revenues +15% YoY, EBITDA +27% YoY) and Capitelli (revenues +17% YoY) Covid 19 impacted mainly Tecnica Group (revenues -10% YoY) and Iseo (revenues -17% YoY) due to the lockdown of production plants and distribution channels Limited impact on other portfolio companies all reporting an EBITDA increase

Investments and cash-ins Dividend distribution In January 2020 Italmobiliare invested Euro 40 m for a 20% stake in Officina Profumo Farmaceutica di Santa Maria Novella, a premium perfumes and skincare company with a turnover of than € 32 million and €12 m of EBITDA

Net cash in of Euro 21 m from Private Equity funds

In April 2020, AGM approved the distribution of an ordinary DPS of 0.60 euro (0.55 euro in 2018) and an extraordinary DPS of 1.2 euro, euro 76 m in total, paid on May 6 , 2020 NAV @March 31, 2020 Pro-formaex-dividend Other Real Estate & Listed investments Other Participations 3% 3% 7% Financial investments, trading & liquidity 28% Private Equity Portfolio Companies 9% 50% 10 Italmobiliare shareholding structure Major shareholder is Efiparind B.V., 100% owned by the Pesenti family

Italmobiliare Board of Directors composed by 12 members, majority of independent directors, in office until the approval of 2022 results Shareholding structure(1) Of which shareholders with >1% stake: Norges Bank (2.3%)

Briarwood Capital Partners. (2.0%)

Antonio Fenaroli (2.0%)

Inarcassa (1.4%) Free float 32,0% Efiparind Trasury shares49,3% 0,7% Mediobanca 6,8% Serfis 11,2% Board of Directors L. Zanetti E. Fornero (Chairperson) L. Strazzera Independent S. Mazzoleni Director (Deputy Chair) according to C. Pesenti TUF L. Minoli (CEO) V. Bertazzoni C. Palmieri Indipendent Director according to TUF G.Bonomi M. Soldi and Code of Conduct M. Cartia d'Asero A. Salerno Non-executive Director (1) As of April 2020 TUF: Italian law on finance 11 Chairperson and CEO profiles Laura Zanetti Chairperson Carlo Pesenti CEO Graduated with honours from Bocconi University, where she is Associate Professor with tenure of Corporate Finance, as well as Research Fellow of the Baffi-Carefin Research Centre and Academic Director of the Bachelor Degree in Economics and Finance. Previously, she was Director of the Master of Science in Finance at Bocconi University, Visiting Scholar at both the MIT (Massachusetts Institute of Technology) and the LSE (London School of Economics and Political Science). She is a Certified Public Accountant, Registered Auditor, Director and Statutory Auditor of various leading companies, and a member of the Board of Assonime. She is the author of many articles on corporate governance, corporate finance and company valuations. Degree in Mechanical Engineering from Milan Polytechnic, Master in Economics and Management from Bocconi University. Along with the positions held in the Italmobiliare Group (including CEO of Italcementi from 2004 until 2016, when the Italcementi investment was sold), he has also been a member of the Boards of Directors of leading companies for several terms of office. He is currently Chairman of Clessidra SGR and of the Pesenti Foundation, and a member of the Board of Directors of Tecnica Group, Caffè Borbone and Officina Profumo Farmaceutica di Santa Maria Novella. He is also a Director of Fondazione San Patrignano. Permanent member of the General Board of Confindustria, of which he was Vice President (2014-2016). Member of the Advisory Board of Assolombarda. He is a member of the Board of ISPI and Co-Chairman of the Italy-Thailand Business Forum. 12 Environmental, social and governance Governance VALUES AND PRINCIPLES The investment activity of Italmobiliare aims to increase, according to criteria of sustainability and transparency, the value of its portfolio in the medium- long term. The participation of Italmobiliare in the portfolio companies is characterized by a proactive approach, that promotes the adoption of best governance practices and the sharing of the basic principles of a codified system of values and rules. The Code of Ethics aims to provide the Group with a solid platform of values as a necessary condition to guarantee constructive dialogue with all stakeholders, and reaffirms the safeguard of ethical principles and legality as an essential asset for doing business. The Risk and Sustainability Committee, made up of non-executiveand mostly independent directors, performs advisory and propositive functions in defining the nature and level of risk deemed compatible with the strategic objectives; it also assists the Board of Directors in the field of Sustainability, defined as a set of principles that underpin the creation of value for all the Company's stakeholders. Sustainability Report The guiding criteria underlying Italmobiliare's investment policies establish basic guidelines in terms of responsibility and sustainability to guarantee all the stakeholders. For this reason, in addition to the financial reporting requirements, since 2017 Italmobiliare has published the Sustainability Report ('Consolidated non-financialStatement'), with details on policies and results achieved in protection of the environment, personnel, the reference community, and in the fight against corruption according to the principles of the Company's Code of Ethics. The Report represents a further step forward in the process of interaction with the enlarged community of all the "stakeholders", and gives an overview of the Group's sustainable value creation process. 13 Italmobiliare share price performance|Last 5 years Last 5 years Italmobiliare share price performance vs reference index Total shareholders return last 5 years Sofina 146% 200 March 2017 Italmobiliare: Share buy-back July 2015 +73% Lundbergs 136% 180 Agreement with HeidelbergCement September 16, 2019 STAR segment Italmobiliare 106% admission 160 TIP 76% 140 Investor 70% 120 FTSE all- Exor 19% shares: -22% 100 GBL 12% 80 Eurazeo 1% 60 CIR -6% 0% 40 FFP March 2019 July 2016 tender BoD proposal for the offer on savings cancellation of 90% of Alba -18% 20 shares treasury shares 0 Wendel -23% 12/05/2015 12/05/2016 12/05/2017 12/05/2018 12/05/2019 12/05/2020 Source: Bloomberg as of May 12, 2020; prices rebased to 100 Source: Bloomberg as of May 12, 2020 14 Risk factors monitoring Italmobiliare periodically performs an integrated analysis of the main risk factors and related mitigation measures Portfolio risk analysis:

m ain risk indicators (VaR, CVaR and recovery time) are lower than the average risk indicators of the global equity index well diversified portfolio with a balanced degree of correlation of the different components

Italmobiliare and each of the portfolio companies periodically monitor and analyze specific risk factors and identify precise actions for risk mitigation and hedging

monitor and analyze specific risk factors and identify precise actions for risk mitigation and hedging Risk factors analyzed: capital markets, regulatory, sustainability, country and currency exposure, commodities, technological disruption, rates, economic cycle, cybersecurity, etc.

Exposure to different country/area risks : the NAV distribution proportional to the geographic diversification of sales shows a good level of diversification out of Italy (~50% of NAV linked to sales abroad). Out of the Italian NAV exposure approx. 65% is related to businesses with a low correlation to GDP (Borbone, Autogas and Italgen) NAV December 31, 2019(1) NAV geographic breakdown proportional to 2019 sales Other Real Estate & Other investments 3% Listed 3% Participations Extra EU 10% 20% Financial Italy investments, Portfolio trading & 51% Companies liquidity Rest of EU 45% 30% 29% Private Equity 9% (1) Pro-forma for investment in Santa Maria Novella 15 Portfolio Companies - 1Q20 results and assessment of Covid-19impact During the first quarter of 2020, despite the impact of the Covid 19 emergency, the overall performance of the portfolio companies was solid, with an improvement in the aggregated EBITDA (+12% YoY)

The financial and liquidity situation of the Portfolio Companies is closely monitored and does not shows any criticality

Foodsector-related Portfolio Companies Caffè Borbone, Capitelli and Sirap reported growing revenues in the quarter

Portfolio Companies Caffè Borbone, Capitelli and Sirap reported growing revenues in the quarter Energy sector companies Autogas Nord and Italgen reported strong increase in EBITDA although with slightly decreasing revenues for contingent factors

Iseo and Tecnica Group were the companies mostly affected by Covid19 due to closure of plants and distribution channels

Santa Maria Novella after strong growth in the first two months of 2020 saw a slowdown in sales growth following the forced closure of several stores 1Q20 YoY var. % +15% -10% -17% -5% Slighly higher +17% +2%(2) -1% - Revenues - EBITDA +27% -27% -52%(1) +11% +2% +46% +150% Negative Early closure of From March Lower Strong growth Strong growth Stable Higher rainfall impact on the winter closure of the revenues due trend in the in the first two revenues compensated office and season in company's to decrease of start of 2020 months of thanks to by lower vending several key main sales average halted by the 2020 followed exposure to unitary prices markets offset markets and channels and selling price closure of by slowdown modern trade also due to by strong closure of of the French linked to oil Italian stores in in March due channel and lower growth of clients' stores and Italian price March to Ho.Re.Ca. foodsector consumption Covid 19 impact modern trade Plant shutdown plants reduction followed by channel Higher for lockdown in 1Q19 and online in Italy and Plants now are similar closure profitability for Only one plant channels Austria open and measures lower raw temporarily Temporary Uncertainty on started cost especially in material prices shutdown as plant closure next season's containment Europe and and cost monitoring is in March orders led to actions to the USA savings done remotely strong cost protect Started Push initiatives containment profitability on e- measures commerce Adjusted for non recurring costs Pro-forma excluding the effect of perimeter variation 16 INDEX Italmobiliare: Overview Investment Portfolio Focus on portfolio companies Closing remarks Appendix 17 Portfolio companies Portfolio Companies 48% Strategy: Ebitda growth, organic and M&A business expansion Financials 2019 (€m): Revenues Sector Strategy and drivers Revenues (YoY % var.) breakdown by EBITDA (% margin) geography Caffè Borbone (60%) ▪ Coffee ▪ Double digit organic growth in a growing 173 (+28%) 97% ITA market 52 (30%) Tecnica (40%) ▪ Sport ▪ Support to organic growth, product/brand 424 (+6%) 93% Abroad portfolio enhancement, group structure equipment 60 (14%) optimization, margin improvement investments Gruppo Autogas ▪ Support entepreneur in the acquisition of ISEO (40%) ▪ Access control ▪ Partnership with entrepreneurs to support 143 (+4%) organic and M&A growth 76% Abroad and locking ▪ Acceleration in the digital and electronic 19 (13%) solutions space New (30%) ▪ LPG gas B2C competitor Lampogas 488 (-7%) 100% ITA distribution ▪ Resilient yield play, and upside potential 46 (9%) through bolt-on M&A Santa Maria Novella ▪ Perfumes and ▪ Accelarating international expansion of an 32(1) 50% Abroad (20%) cosmetics iconic brand 12 (38%) Capitelli (80%) ▪ Food (ham) ▪ Support organic growth 14 (+21%) 100% ITA ▪ Market consolidation 4 (28%) Historical Sirap Group (100%) ▪ Food ▪ Historical participation of Italmobiliare 269 (-2%) 67% Abroad renewable ▪ Resilient yield play, efficiency, market 21 (8%) 100% ITA packaging ▪ Play an active role in market consolidation Italgen (100%) ▪ Hydro and ▪ Historical participation of Italmobiliare 34 (-5%) energy consolidation 15 (42%) (1) Consolidated management accounts including San Carlo S.r.l. Note: data refer to EBITDA adjusted for Tecnica, Sirap, Iseo, Autogas, and Italgen 18 Listed stakes: HeidelbergerCement Strategy: dividend yield, opportunistic divestiture Listed Participati ons 6% Dividend yield(2) % NAV(1) Sector Strategy 2020 2021E ▪ Participation of 1.3% ▪ Current value: € 99 m(1) 6% Building materials ▪ Dividend yield 3.4% 3.0% ▪ Progressive divestiture (overall reduction of stake from 5.3% to 1.3%) As of March 31, 2020 Source: Thomson Reuters, based on share price as of December 31, 2019 19 Private Equity & co-investiments Private Equity 9% Strategy: global reach and one-stop shop for entrepreneurs willing to partner with Italmobiliare Geographical Vintage Strategy Italmobiliare focus year commitment Clessidra CCP 3 Italy 2015 ▪ PE leader in Italy € 92 m ▪ Focus on high-quality «Made in Italy» ▪ Latest investment Scrigno, pocket door counter frames ▪ Italmobiliare is anchor investor and owner of GP Clessidra Credit Italy 2019 ▪ Focused on unlikely to pay bank credits € 12 m Restructuring Fund ▪ Restructuring BDT Fund II US 2016 ▪ Focus on family-owned businesses $ 50 m ▪ Advisory and long-term capital ▪ Investments between $200-800m ▪ Time horizon 8-12 years BDT Fund III US 2019 $ 10 m Isomer Capital I Europe 2015 ▪ Fund of Venture Capital funds € 8.5 m ▪ 10-15 VC funds in Europe ▪ Exposure to over 400 highly innovative early-stage companies ICONIQ Strategic Global 2018 ▪ Growth Capital fund $ 12 m Partners IV ▪ Global scope ▪ Focus on enterprise software companies Connect Ventures III Europe 2019 ▪ Early stage Venture Capital £ 1 m Cold Chain Capital Europe 2019 ▪ Focus on HVACR industry : Heating, Ventilation, Air € 5 m Conditioning, and Refrigeration 20 Net Asset Value per Share development NAV per share and NAV discount evolution 45 46,3% 44,0% 44,3% 41,5 50% 38,8 38,8 45% 40 36,8 38,3% 38,5% 35,5 37,9 37,7 35,2% 41,8% 40% 34,6% 34,1 33,7 33,9 42,9% 34,3% 35 38,4% 35% 35,4 Current 30% 30 discount(1) 24,1 24,2 23,9 25,5 25% 25 20,7 20,3 21,2 21,0 20% 21,0 20 23,0 18,2 15% 15 10% 5% 10 0% NAV per share (€) Price per share (€) NAV discount (%) (1) assumed NAV equal to NAV as of March 31, 2020 NAV is calculated excluding the value of the treasury shares and according to the following methodologies for each of the main asset class:

Listed participations: value at market price at each reference date Non-listed participations (portfolio companies): at financial year-end valuation by an independent expert based on market multiples or other methodologies; valuation will be also updated on the basis of June interim report Private equity investments: valued at NAV of each fund updated every quarter

21 INDEX Italmobiliare: Overview Investment Portfolio Focus on portfolio companies Closing remarks Appendix 22 Distributed €8m dividends in 1H19 Portfolio companies: Caffè Borbone (60%) Company profile Caffè Borbone, headquartered in Caivano (Naples), is one of the main producers of single-serve coffee being the third player in Italy after Lavazza and Nespresso in that segment, and the market leader for capsules compatible with Lavazza® and Nestlé Nespresso® and Nescafé Dolce Gusto® systems*, thanks to the excellent price / quality ratio Over the last years, Caffè Borbone has achieved an impressive growth supported by its focus on the fastest-growing segment of coffee capsules and pods - an innovation that has changed consumer habits - which grew by around 9% in year 2019 in Italy Caffè Borbone has gradually developed a strong brand awareness at a national level with further growth potential in the North of Italy, in the modern trade channel, and abroad, where the company has still a limited presence *All registered trademarks, product designations or brand names used in this document are not owned by Caffè Borbone nor by any company associated with it Products Pods Capsules compatible with Lavazza and Nestlé (Nespresso and Dolce Gusto) systems Coffee beans Moka coffee Key financials (€ m) 2016 2017 2018 2019 1Q20 Revenues 71.9 93.6 135.2 172.6 48.9 YoY % var. +49.0% +30.2% +44.4% +27,6% +15.3% EBITDA 16.2 20.3 33.7 52.0 15.6 % margin 22.5% 21.7% 24.9% 30.1% 31.9% YoY % var. +76% +26% +64% +52% +27% Net income 10.5 13.7 16.5 34.2 Capex 2.0 4.4 5.4 2.8 Net debt (cash) (15.3) (27.3) 51.2(1) 31.6 21.3 Note: FY 2015-2017 drawn up in accordance with Italian accounting standards and from 2018 in accordance with IFRS (1) Increase due to inclusion of acquisition financing 23 Portfolio companies: Tecnica Group (40%) Company profile Brands and products Tecnica Group, is the main Italian group active in the sport sector being the leading manufacturer of outdoor footwear and ski equipment The group has collected a portfolio of brands that includes some of the industry's historic names: Tecnica (ski boots and footwear), Nordica (skis and boots), Moon Boot (footwear), Lowa (trekking shoes), Blizzard (skis) and Rollerblade (inline skates) Tecnica is a multinational group that generates more than 90% of its sales abroad and its production plants are located in Germany, Austria, Hungary, Slovakia and Ukraine Revenues breakdown By geography By product type Italy Moon Other 7% Boot and 2% RoW skates 10% 33% Trekking and outdoor shoes Ski 51% Europe equipment 60% 37% Note: 2019 data Key financials (€ m) 2016 2017 2018 2019 1Q20 Revenues 341.2 368.0 398.5 424.0 82.5 YoY % var. +2.4% +7.9% +8.3% +6.4% -10% EBITDA 28.0 31.4 37.7 59.6 1.6 % margin 8.2% 8.5% 9.5% 14.0% 1.9% Net income(1) (0.8) 0.9 5.4 11.3 Covid 19 effect Capex 8.7 10.0 11.7 14.4 Net debt (cash) 170.7 125.6 113.4 221.1 165.9 (1) Excluding minorities EBITDA adjusted: €59.6m Increase due to: + IFRS16 adoption €5.2m - adoption of IFRS16 (€37m) - Non recurring items €3.9m - Riko-Lowa minorities 24 - Riko full year pro-forma adj €9.4m acquisition (€86m) EBITDA reported: €51.5m Tecnica Group recent add-on In July 2019, Tecnica Group with the strategic support of Italmobiliare, has completed a double acquisition from the same seller of: ▪ a further 15% stake in the controlled subsidiary Lowa, German outdoor footwear company which represent about 50% of the Group turnover, increasing its shareholding to 75% (the remaining 25% The is held by Lowa's CEO) transaction ▪ 100% of Riko Sport, Lowa's main production supplier with a 2018 turnover of approx Euro 110 m euro and an EBITDA margin of over 12% Tecnica Group refinanced its long-term debt structure to fund the transaction and optimize the total cost. A consortium formed by Banca Intesa, Unicredit, Banco BPM and Commerzbanck provided the new financing structure

long-term debt structure to fund the transaction and optimize the total cost. A consortium formed by Banca Intesa, Unicredit, Banco BPM and Commerzbanck provided the new financing structure Acquisition of Lowa's minorities will strengthen Tecnica Group through simplification of ownership structure

Strategic of a key asset and improvement of the Group's financial profile (cash flow and cash pooling) rationale ▪ The acquisition of Riko will allow Lowa to internalize a key supplier, to improve cooperation and realize operational synergies Tecnica Group value creation Investment 14 Tecnica Group 60 EBITDA 46 (€ m) 38 31 28 2016 2017 2018 2019 organic 2019 Riko Sport 2019 pro forma 25 Portfolio Companies: Iseo Serrature (40%) Profile Iseo Group, headquartered in Pisogne (Brescia, Northern Italy), is one of the main European producers of mechanical, mechatronic and digital solutions for access control and security Since 2010, the Group has developed digital solutions and innovative security systems for access control thanks to proprietary software and firmware, and opened a dedicated research center Iseo is the second player in the Italian market (13% market share) and has developed a significant presence abroad - also through acquisitions - in France, Germany, Spain and Middle East Revenues breakdown By geography By product type RoW France Electronic 17% 12% 26% Other EU 20% Germany Italy 24% Mechanical 13% 88% Note: 2019 data Product portfolio Mechanical products Electronic and digital solutions Cylinders Locks Verrou Panic Door Padlocks Home Building devices closers automation automation Key financials (€ m) 2016 2017 2018 2019 1Q20 Revenues 139.7 143.5 137.7 142.7 30.4 YoY % var. +10.8% +2.7% -4.0% +4.3% -17.2% EBITDA 17.2 17.9 14.3 18.7(1) 2.2(1) % margin 12.3% 12.4% 10.4% 13.1% 7.2% Net income 5.2 5.7 4.1 6.1 Covid 19 effect (first 2 months Capex 4.7 6.5 7.2 4.8 +2%) Net debt (cash) 25.7 26.6 30.4 34.6 39.4 (1) Adjusted for non recurring Distributed €1.2m costs (€3.4m in 2019 and €0.4m dividends in 1H19 in 1Q20) Impact of €7.8m for 26 adoption of IFRS16 Portfolio Companies: Gruppo Autogas (30%) Profile Autogas Nord Group (AGN) - based in Genoa - operates mainly in Italy in the distribution of LPG gas for domestic use (small tanks, meters, small networks), commercial, and industrial uses In addition, the Group has gradually diversified its business, exploiting a loyal customer base for cross-selling other products (electricity and natural gas) and services (consultancy for efficiency) In line with its strategy of market consolidation, and with the support of Italmobiliare, AGN in November 2018 has acquired Lampogas Group, another leading Italian operator active in the sale of LPG, almost doubling its size and becoming the second player in the Italian market The sector in Italy is stable and highly fragmented, with further opportunities of consolidation Transaction structure AGN financed the acquisition of Lampogas partly through a €60m capital increase subscribed by Italmobiliare and partly through bank financing. Autogas shareholders 70% 30% Autogas Nord 100% Lampogas Revenues breakdown By service Electric energy, natural gas, energy efficiency 18% LPG distribution 82% Note: 2019 data Key financials (€ m) 2018 2019 1Q20 Gruppo Autogas Nord 289 Effect of decrease of LPG Lampogas 237 price in 2019 and 2020 Revenues 526.2 487.7 155.1 YoY % var. -7.3% -5.5% EBITDA 35.7 45.9(1) 20.9 % margin 6.8% 9.4% 13.5% Net income 7.8 4.8 Effect of post Capex 15.5 20.3 merger synergies Net debt (cash) 137.2 127.2 127.0 Note: 2018 pro forma figures; 2019 preliminary figures (1) Adjusted for non recurring receivables write-off Distributed €4m of 27 (€9.9m) dividends in 1H19 Portfolio companies: Officina Profumo Farmaceutica di Santa Maria Novella (20%) Company profile Officina Profumo Farmaceutica di Santa Maria Novella produces and distributes premium perfumes and cosmetic products under its own brand

The company is headquartered in Florence with roots in the oldest pharmaceutical laboratory in Europe founded by Dominican friars in 1612 with a tradition dating back in the 14 th century

century An historical tradition and strong heritage contributed to the creation of an iconic and unique brand with a wide portfolio of products distributed through a network of monobrand and wholesale stores in Europe, USA and Asia Revenues breakdown By geography By distribution channel APAC EMEA E-Commerce 6% 21% 61% DOS USA 49% 18% Wholesale 45% Note: 2019 data Stores and products Historical store in Florence DOS in Milan Fragrances Skin and Candles and Other and products body care home fragrances perfumes Key financials (€ m) 2017 2018 2019 Revenues 30 30 32 YoY % var. 0% +6% EBITDA 11 11 12 % margin 38% 37% 38% Net debt (cash) (11) (19) 1Q20 revenues are slightly higher YoY, strong growth in the first months of 2020 was offset by Covid 19 impact in March Note: consolidated management accounts including San Carlo S.r.l. 28 Portfolio companies: Capitelli (80%) Company profile Capitelli, based in the province of Piacenza, is active in the production and sale of cooked ham and other cured meat products characterized by the high quality and product excellence that are distributed under the brand "Capitelli"

The company reinvented the cooked ham launching its flagship product "San Giovanni", made with selected meats and with a unique craft production process, that has recently received a prestigious quality award from the Espresso's "Guida Salumi d'Italia"

The main customers of the Company are modern trade retailers, and the growth experienced by Capitelli in last years has been reinforced by consumer trends towards artisanal and high quality food products Products Key financials Cooked ham "San Giovanni" Other cured meat (€ m) 2016 2017 2018 2019 1Q20 products Revenues 9.9 11.1 11.7 14.0 3.7 YoY % var. +7% +12% +6% +21% +16.9% EBITDA 1.1 1.5 2.5 3.9 0.8 % margin 11% 13% 22% 28% 22% Net income 0.7 0.8 1.7 3.1 Higher raw material costs Net debt (4.2) (5.0) (7.2) (10.3) (11.2) (cash) 29 Portfolio companies: Sirap (100%) Company profile Sirap is one of the main producers of fresh food packaging in Europe, offering rigid containers in XPS (polystyrene foam), PET and PP (polypropylene) for all food applications for industry and retail clients Sirap has an international presence with 12 production plants, sales companies and warehouses in 18 European countries At the beginning of 2018, to consolidate its position in the rigid packaging industry, Sirap has made four acquisitions in UK, Germany, France and Spain Geographical presence Production plants Trading companies Revenues breakdown by country Key financials (€ m) 2016 2017 2018 2019 1Q20 Italy Revenues 207.3 207.1 275.1 269.3 63.2 YoY % var. -0.1% +32.8% -2.1% -4.1% 33% Europe EBITDA 20.5 15.0 16.3 21.3(1) 5.8 % margin 9.9% 7.2% 5.9% 7.9% 9.2% 48% Net income 6.2 2.3 6.3 1.0 Effect of closure of subsidiaries, LfL France Capex 10.6 12.6 6.5 9.8 var. +2% Net debt (cash) 65.5 67.2 82.3 80.8 80.1 19% Integration of companies acquired Includes Note: 2019 at the beginning of 2018 Includes effect of new effect of (1) Adjusted for non recurring costs (€1.4m) IFRS16 for €+7.9 m new IFRS16 for €+3.2 m 30 Portfolio companies: Italgen (100%) Company profile Geographical presence Italgen is a producer and distributor of electricity from renewable energy sources, it manages 15 hydropower plants and over 300 km transmission lines in northern Italy and has a significant stake in two wind farms in Bulgaria (18 MW) In the last decade Italgen has also developed international renewable energy projects in Egypt, Morocco and Turkey Italgen is strongly committed to sustainability, it operates in full compliance with the environment and has obtained the most relevant certifications: ISO 9001, 14001 and EMAS (Eco Management Audit Scheme). KPIs Installed capacity: 58 MW (100% hydro)

Renewable energy production: 306 GWh/year

Availability rate: 96%

Equivalent households potentially supplied by Italgen: 105,000

Avoided CO2 emissions: 134,000 Tons/year Key financials (€ m) 2016 2017 2018 2019 1Q20 Revenues 49.0 37.8 36.0 34.4 7.1 YoY % var. n.m. n.m. n.m. -4.8% -0.6% EBITDA 7.0 6.2 8.4 14.6(1) 2.3 % margin 14.3% 16.4% 23.5% 42.4% 32.6% Net income 0.3 1.3 0.4 7.4 Capex 6.4 2.5 3.4 3.3 Net debt (cash) 17.0 17.9 21.0 20.1 17.5 The trend of revenues from 2015 is due to the switch from final to wholesale clients that reduced transport rebates with limited effect Distributed €6m on margins (1) Adjusted for non recurring costs (€0.4m) dividends in 1H19 31 Portfolio companies: Clessidra SGR (100%) Profile Investment Strategy Clessidra SGR is the leading manager of Private Equity funds exclusively dedicated to the Italian market through the funds Clessidra Capital Partners, Clessidra Capital Partners II and Clessidra Capital Partners 3, where Italmobiliare is the anchor investor Since inception in 2003, Clessidra completed 25 transactions with an aggregated EV of € 18 bn and equity of € 1.8 bn (equity average € 80 m per transaction) and 17 add-ons to the portfolio companies In 2019 Clessidra launched Clessidra Restructuring Fund a new fund focused on unlikely to pay bank credits, Italmobiliare has underwritten a commitment to the fund Funds under Management Key indicators Currently managed funds 3 Current flagship fund CCP 3 Assets Under Management approx. € 3.0 bn over time # of investments 25 5 # of add-on 17 32 INDEX Italmobiliare: Overview Investment Portfolio Focus on portfolio companies Closing remarks Appendix 33 Closing remarks A unique opportunity to invest in the leading investment holding in Italy 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 Largest listed investment holding focused on the Italian market by asset base Great business network, thanks to over 150 years of activity on the business community Attractive market fundamentals: Italian companies are underpenetrated by institutional investors and capital markets Long-term investor approach and focus on operational improvement as value creation mantra Reputable brand within the Italian entrepreneurs community: full coverage of Italian entrepreneurship spectrum with a one-stop shop approach is a deal sourcing competitive advantage Significant cash flow generation of Italmobiliare asset base and growth potential Proven and experienced management team, with long-term incentives scheme based on NAV and share price performance Dividend play Growth opportunities Innovative investment platform 34 INDEX Italmobiliare: Overview Investment Portfolio Focus on portfolio companies Investor relations action plan and closing remarks Appendix 35 Italmobiliare group exit track record since 2011 Date Asset Transaction description Sept-15 ▪ Sale of 100% of Finter Bank to Vontobel ▪ Italmobiliare proceeds: CHF 85 m (o/w CHF 10 m in Vontobel shares) 2015-2016 ▪ Sale to HeidelbergCement for a total EV: € 7 bn ▪ Italmobiliare proceeds: € 1,7 bn (o/w € 0,9 bn in cash and € 0,8 bn in HeidelbergCement shares equal to a 5.3% stake) Mar-17 ▪ Clessidra CCPIII exit ▪ Proceeds: € 245 m Jul-17 ▪ Clessidra CCPII exit ▪ Proceeds: € 152 m Aug-17 ▪ Clessidra CCPII exit ▪ Proceeds: € 102 m Aug-17 ▪ Clessidra CCPII exit ▪ Proceeds: € 86 m Oct-17 ▪ Clessidra CCPII exit ▪ Proceeds: € 170 m Nov-17 ▪ Sale of Jaggaer (backed by Accel-KKR) for an EV of € 184 m ▪ Italmobiliare proceeds: € 120 m (o/w € 35 m in Jaggaer shares equal to a 9.5% stake) 2017-2018 Italmobiliare non-core ▪ Disposal of non-core assets (e.g. real estate assets and stake in Banca Leonardo) assets Apr-19 ▪ Clessidra CCPIII exit ▪ IPO Jul-19 ▪ Sale of ITM 9.5% stake in Jaggaer alongside Accel-KKR to Cinven ▪ Italmobiliare proceeds: $ 102 m 36 Value creation from the investment in Bravo Solution-Jaggaer As part of the Italcementi transaction, in July 2016 ITM acquired a 75% stake from Italcementi in the e-procurement solutions provider Bravo Solution

e-procurement solutions provider Bravo Solution In December 2017, ITM sold Bravo Solution to Jaggaer, spend management solution provider backed by private equity fund Accel-KKR, reinvesting part of the proceeds (~Euro 35 m) in a 9.5% stake in Jaggaer

Accel-KKR, reinvesting part of the proceeds (~Euro 35 m) in a 9.5% stake in Jaggaer In August 2019, following the sale of Jaggaer alongside Accel-KKR to Cinven, which values ITM stake USD 102 m (1) , ITM realizes a significant return from its investment in Bravo Solution-Jaggaer ITM stake % Financial flows (€ m) (1) before taxes Majority stake purchase from italcementi 83% (70) Jul-16 ITM investment timeline Sale of Bravo Solution to Jaggaer with partial reinvestment Net proceeds from Bravo Solution: €114m 79 Dec-17 IRR ITM 2016-2019: +48% (MoM 2,4x) Sale of Jaggaer to Cinven(1) 9.5% 91 NAV value (mar-19): €57m Historical cost (dec-17): €35m Transaction closed on August 14th 2019 Aug-19 37 Portfolio strategy: Italmobiliare positioning Minority/ Majority/ Listed Listed Listed Listed/ unlisted stakes ratio (weighted for NAV) 50/50 Unlisted Minority/ Majority/ Unlisted Unlisted Non-Controlling 50/50 Controlling Majority or controlling stakes: >50% for unlisted >25% for listed 38 Italmobiliare investment team activities Overview of investment Opportunities Summary of the activities of the last 30 months Current pipeline and investment opportunities Dossier screened: >260 Dossier analyzed: ~40 Non binding offers: 15 Due Diligence: 7 Closed transactions: 6 Different opportunities are still on-going and in different state of progress INVESTMENT STRATEGY CURRENT PIPELINE Investments in complementary and diversified sectors with respect to

the current portfolio and characterised by stability and low cyclicality

complementary and diversified sectors stability and low cyclicality Research of targets with high

technological content, strong brands or leadership positions

technological content, strong brands or leadership positions Potentially even larger investment targets

larger investment targets Add-on investments for portfolio companies Several investment opportunities are being studied in different sectors, including: Food & beverage

Industrial non cyclical

Domotics/high tech 39 Consolidated Balance Sheet (€m) 31 December 30 June 2018 31 December 30 June 2019 31 December 31 March 2020 2017 2018 2019 Non-current assets 995 1,214 1,206 1,243 1,099 Current-assets 682 593 555 666 805 Discontinued 6 6 6 6 7 operations Total assets 1,682 1,813 1,767 1,915 1,911 Shareholders equity 1,374 1,361 1,302 1,414 1,474 1,388 • Group 1,373 1,266 1,203 1,312 1,359 1,270 • Minorities 0 95 100 102 116 Non-current 153 217 266 292 259 liabilities Current liabilities 156 235 198 209 177 Liabilities related to discontinued - 0 0 0 1 operations Total liabilities 1,682 1,813 1,767 1,915 1,911 Net financial 495 233 222 288 475 438 position 40 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Italmobiliare S.p.A. published this content on 12 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2020 16:34:08 UTC 0 Latest news on ITALMOBILIARE S.P.A. 12:35p ITALMOBILIARE S P A : Company Presentation PU 12:30p ITALMOBILIARE S P A : Additional quarterly financial disclosure at March 31, 202.. PU 12:25p ITALMOBILIARE S P A : Additional periodic information at March 31, 2020 examined.. PU 05/04 ITALMOBILIARE S.P.A. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend FA 05/04 ITALMOBILIARE S.P.A. : Ex-dividend day for extraordinary dividend FA 04/21 ITALMOBILIARE S P A : The Shareholders' Meeting approved the 2019 financial stat.. PU 03/30 ITALMOBILIARE : three lists filed for the election of the Board of Directors and.. PU 03/20 ITALMOBILIARE : change in the methods of participation in the Ordinary Sharehold.. PU 01/03 ITALMOBILIARE S P A : Allegato 3F dicembre 2019 PU 2019 ITALMOBILIARE S P A : Allegato 3F novembre 2019 PU

Financials (EUR) Sales 2020 - EBIT 2020 - Net income 2020 39,8 M Debt 2020 - Yield 2020 2,29% P/E ratio 2020 27,9x P/E ratio 2021 - Capi. / Sales2020 - Capi. / Sales2021 - Capitalization 1 098 M Chart ITALMOBILIARE S.P.A. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends ITALMOBILIARE S.P.A. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 1 Average target price 30,00 € Last Close Price 26,15 € Spread / Highest target 14,7% Spread / Average Target 14,7% Spread / Lowest Target 14,7% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Carlo Pesenti Chief Executive & Operating Officer, Director Leonardo Senni Managing Director Laura Zanetti Chairman Giorgio Bonomi Non-Executive Director Luca Minoli Non-Executive Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) ITALMOBILIARE S.P.A. 4.55% 1 187 CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.26% 28 460 HAL TRUST -18.19% 10 624 INDUSTRIVÄRDEN -12.41% 8 788 KINNEVIK -3.49% 6 179 KOC HOLDING AS --.--% 5 341