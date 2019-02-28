Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SANTIAGO STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Itau Corpbanca    ITC   CL0002262351

ITAU CORPBANCA

(ITC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Itaú Corpbanca Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Management Discussion & Analysis Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/28/2019 | 06:01am EST

SANTIAGO, Chile, Feb. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ITAÚ CORPBANCA (NYSE: ITCB; SSE: ITAUCORP) announced today its Management Discussion & Analysis Report (“MD&A Report”) for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2018.

The financial information included in the MD&A Report is based in our managerial model that we adjust for non-recurring events, for the amortization of intangibles arising from business combination, and for the tax effect of the hedge of our investment in Colombia. At the same time, we adjust the Managerial Income Statement with additional reclassifications of P&L lines in order to provide a better understanding of our performance.

For the full MD&A Report, please refer to the following link:
https://ir.itau.cl/files/doc_financials/quarterly_reports/2018/q4/2018-Q4-MD-A.pdf

On Friday, March 1, 2019, at 11:00 A.M. Santiago time (9:00 AM ET), the Company’s management team will host a conference call to discuss the financial results. The call will be hosted by Manuel Olivares, Itaú Corpbanca’s Chief Executive Officer, Gabriel Moura, Itaú Corpbanca’s Chief Financial Officer, and Claudia Labbé, Itaú Corpbanca’s Head of Investor Relations.

Conference Call Details:

Participants should dial into the call 10 minutes before the scheduled time using the following numbers: +1 (877) 790-7811 (US Toll Free Dial In), or +1 (647) 689-5491 (Standard International Dial-In). Please quote "Itaú Corpbanca" to the operator.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available Friday, March 8, 2019, by dialing +1(800) 585-8367 (Encore Dial In). Access Code: 1088896#

Slides and Audio Webcast:

There will also be a live, and then archived, webcast of the conference call, available through the Company’s website. Participants in the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast. The webcast can be found at:

https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/1935315/0607546A756C9410B47E7515386CAB68

About Itaú Corpbanca

ITAÚ CORPBANCA (NYSE: ITCB; SSE: ITAUCORP) is the entity resulting from the merger of Banco Itaú Chile with and into Corpbanca on April 1, 2016. The current ownership structure is: 38.14% owned by Itaú Unibanco, 28.57% owned by the Saieh Family and 33.29% owned by minority shareholders. Itaú Unibanco is the sole controlling shareholder of the merged bank. Within this context and without limiting the above, Itaú Unibanco and CorpGroup have signed a shareholders’ agreement relating to corporate governance, dividend policy (based on performance and capital metrics), transfer of shares, liquidity and other matters.

The bank is the fifth largest private bank in Chile and as per its mandate is the banking platform for future expansion in Latin America, specifically in Chile, Colombia and Peru. Itaú Corpbanca is a commercial bank based in Chile with operations also in Colombia and Panama. In addition, Itaú Corpbanca has a branch in New York and representative offices in Madrid and in Lima. Focused on large and medium companies and individuals, Itaú Corpbanca offers universal banking products. In 2012, the bank initiated a regionalization process and as of the date hereof has acquired two banks in Colombia -Banco Corpbanca Colombia and Helm Bank-, becoming the first Chilean bank having banking subsidiaries abroad. The merger with Banco Itaú Chile and the business combination of our two banks in Colombia, represent the continued success of our regionalization process.

As of January 31, 2019, according to the Chilean Superintendency of Banks, Itaú Corpbanca was the fifth largest private bank in Chile in terms of the overall size of its customer loan portfolio, equivalent to 10.1% market share.

As of December 31, 2018, according to the Colombian Superintendency of Finance, Itaú Corpbanca Colombia was the seventh largest bank in Colombia in terms of total loans and the eighth largest bank in Colombia in terms of total deposits, as reported under local regulatory and accounting principles. As of the same date, its market share by loans reached 4.7%.

Investor Relations – Itaú Corpbanca
+56 (2) 2660-1701 / IR@corpbanca.cl / ir.itau.cl


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ITAU CORPBANCA
06:01aItaú Corpbanca Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Management Discussion & Analysis..
GL
02/12ITAU CORPBANCA : Itaú Corpbanca Schedules Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results,..
AQ
01/30ITAU CORPBANCA : Itaú Corpbanca Files Material Event Notice to Schedule its Annu..
AQ
01/15ITAU CORPBANCA : Itaú Corpbanca Files Material Event Notice Announcing Board of ..
AQ
01/08Itaú Corpbanca Files Material Event Notice Announcing SBIF Resolution
GL
2018Itaú Corpbanca Files Material Event Notice Announcing the Resignation of two ..
GL
2018Itaú Corpbanca Announces Third Quarter 2018 Management Discussion & Analysis ..
GL
2018Itaú Corpbanca Files Material Event Notice Announcing that Itaú Unibanco incr..
GL
2018Itaú Corpbanca Schedules Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results, Conference Cal..
GL
2018ITAU CORPBANCA : Ita Corpbanca Files Material Event Notice Announcing the Resign..
AQ
More news
Financials (CLP)
Sales 2018 1 159 B
EBIT 2018 251 B
Net income 2018 188 B
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 0,66%
P/E ratio 2018 17,16
P/E ratio 2019 14,11
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,81x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,61x
Capitalization 3 254 B
Chart ITAU CORPBANCA
Duration : Period :
Itau Corpbanca Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 7,25  CLP
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Milton Maluhy Filho Director
Jorge Andrés Saieh Guzmán Chairman
Eduardo Meynet Biancardi Manager-Operations
Gabriel Amado de Moura Manager-Financial Planning & Control
Luis Antonio Rodrigues Manager-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ITAU CORPBANCA5 014
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY7.86%349 700
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA9.83%301 486
BANK OF AMERICA18.87%285 534
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION13.81%242 801
WELLS FARGO7.62%234 891
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.