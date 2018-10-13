Log in
ITAU CORPBANCA
Itaú Corpbanca Files Material Event Notice Announcing that Itaú Unibanco increases by 2.08% its stake in the Bank

10/13/2018 | 04:31pm CEST

SANTIAGO, Chile, Oct. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ITAÚ CORPBANCA (NYSE: ITCB; SSE: ITAUCORP) announced that it filed today with the Chilean Financial Market Commission a Material Event Notice reporting that Itaú Unibanco, its controlling shareholder, indirectly acquired 2.08% of the share capital of Itaú Corpbanca from CorpGroup. The Material Event Notice is also available on the company’s corporate website at itau.cl/investor-relations.

About Itaú Corpbanca

ITAÚ CORPBANCA (NYSE: ITCB; SSE: ITAUCORP) is the entity resulting from the merger of Banco Itaú Chile with and into Corpbanca on April 1, 2016. The current ownership structure is: 38.14% owned by Itaú Unibanco, 28.57% owned by CorpGroup and 33.29% owned by minority shareholders. Itaú Unibanco is the sole controlling shareholder of the merged bank. Within this context and without limiting the above, Itaú Unibanco and CorpGroup have signed a shareholders’ agreement relating to corporate governance, dividend policy (based on performance and capital metrics), transfer of shares, liquidity and other matters.

The merged bank has become the fourth largest private bank in Chile and will result in a banking platform for future expansion in Latin America, specifically in Chile, Colombia, Peru, and Central America. Itaú Corpbanca is a commercial bank based in Chile with operations also in Colombia and Panama. In addition, Itaú Corpbanca has a branch in New York and a representative office in Madrid. Focused on large and medium companies and individuals, Itaú Corpbanca offers universal banking products. In 2012, the bank initiated a regionalization process and as of the date hereof has acquired two banks in Colombia -Banco Corpbanca Colombia and Helm Bank-, becoming the first Chilean bank having banking subsidiaries abroad. The merger with Banco Itaú Chile and the business combination of our two banks in Colombia, represent the continued success of our regionalization process.

As of August 31, 2018, according to the Chilean Superintendency of Banks, Itaú Corpbanca was the fourth largest private bank in Chile in terms of the overall size of its customer loan portfolio, equivalent to 10.4% market share.

As of July 31, 2018, according to the Colombian Superintendency of Finance, Itaú Corpbanca Colombia was the seventh largest bank in Colombia in terms of total loans and also the seventh largest bank in Colombia in terms of total deposits, as reported under local regulatory and accounting principles. As of the same date, its market share by loans reached 4.8%.

Investor Relations – Itaú Corpbanca
+56 (2) 2660-1701 / IR@corpbanca.cl

© GlobeNewswire 2018
Financials (CLP)
Sales 2018 1 165 B
EBIT 2018 339 B
Net income 2018 197 B
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 0,64%
P/E ratio 2018 17,42
P/E ratio 2019 13,11
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,91x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,68x
Capitalization 3 392 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 7,25  CLP
Spread / Average Target 9,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Milton Maluhy Filho Chief Executive Officer
Jorge Andrés Saieh Guzmán Chairman
Eduardo Meynet Biancardi Manager-Operations
Gabriel Amado de Moura Manager-Financial Planning & Control
Luis Antonio Rodrigues Manager-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ITAU CORPBANCA4 992
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY0.01%363 412
BANK OF AMERICA-3.59%283 267
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-10.81%273 645
WELLS FARGO-14.11%247 742
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-9.77%214 414
