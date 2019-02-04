Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. : - Announcement to the Market - IFRS - Results for the 4th Quarter of 2018

SÃO PAULO, Feb. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- We present below the differences between our financial statements in BRGAAP and in International Financial Reporting Standards – IFRS.
As from January 1, 2018, IFRS 9 came into effect, the accounting standard that replaces IAS 39 in the treatment of Financial Instruments. The new standard is structured to encompass the pillars of classification, measurement of financial assets and impairment and was applied retrospectively by Itaú Unibanco Holding.
The complete consolidated financial statements under IFRS from January to December 2018 are available at our website: www.itau.com.br/investor-relations.
Comparison between BRGAAP1 and IFRS
R$ million
Balance Sheet
BRGAAP
Adjustments and
Reclassifications 2
IFRS
BRGAAP
Adjustments and
Reclassifications 2
IFRS
Dec/31/2018
Dec/31/2017
Total Assets
1,649,614
(96,817)
1,552,797
1,503,503
(67,264)
1,436,239
Cash and Cash Equivalents, Compulsory Deposits and Financial Assets At Amortized Cost 3 4 6
1,172,276
(12,837)
1,159,439
1,031,742
28,310
1,060,052
(-) Estimated Loss at Amortized Cost5
(33,326)
(47)
(33,373)
(36,325)
(412)
(36,737)
Financial Assets at Fair Value Through Other Comprehensive Income 4
105,065
(55,657)
49,408
103,538
(51,305)
52,233
(-) Expected Loss at Fair Value Through Other Comprehensive Income 5
(3,441)
3,356
(85)
(2,892)
2,808
(84)
Financial Assets at Fair Value Through Profit or Loss 4
315,383
(28,737)
286,646
308,570
(35,034)
273,536
Tax Assets7
50,242
(7,412)
42,830
59,648
(15,399)
44,249
Investments in Associates and Jointly Controlled Entities, Goodwill, Fixed Assets, Intangible Assets, Assets Held for Sale and Other Assets
43,415
4,517
47,932
39,224
3,766
42,990
Total Liabilities
1,505,490
(103,159)
1,402,331
1,364,565
(72,683)
1,291,883
Financial Assets at Amortized Cost 3 6
1,220,233
(100,499)
1,119,734
1,088,090
(63,506)
1,024,584
Financial Assets at Fair Value Through Profit or Loss 4
27,675
36
27,711
26,930
281
27,211
Expected Loss (Loan Commitments and Financial Guarantees) 5
1,265
2,527
3,792
1,950
2,972
4,922
Provision for Insurance and Pension Plan
199,995
1,192
201,187
180,445
787
181,232
Provisions
18,613
-
18,613
19,736
-
19,736
Tax Liabilities 7
10,915
(5,631)
5,284
20,440
(12,604)
7,836
Other Liabilities
26,794
(784)
26,010
26,974
(612)
26,362
Total Stockholders' Equity
144,124
6,342
150,466
138,938
5,418
144,356
Non-controlling Interests
12,367
1,317
13,684
12,014
964
12,978
Total Controlling Stockholders' Equity 8
131,757
5,025
136,782
126,924
4,454
131,378
1BRGAAP represents accounting practices in force in Brazil for financial institutions, according to regulation of the Central Bank of Brazil;
2Resulted from reclassification of assets and liabilities and other effects from the adoption of IFRS;
3Resulted from the elimination of transactions between parent company and exclusive funds (particularly PGBL and VGBL funds), which are consolidated under IFRS;
4Refer to reclassification of financial assets between measurement categories at fair value and amortized cost;
5Application of criterion for calculation of Expected Loss as set forth by IFRS;
6Difference in accounting, particularly from Foreign Exchange Portfolio, which are now be presented as net effect between Assets and Liabilities;
7Difference in accounting, particularly differed taxes, which are now accounted for as net effect between Assets and Liabilities in each one of the consolidated companies;
8Reconciliation of Controlling Stockholders' Equity is presented in the following table.
Below is the reconciliation of Results to Stockholders' Equity, with the conceptual description of major adjustments.
Reconciliation
R$ million
Stockholders' Equity *
Result *
Dec/31/2018
4thQ/18
3rdQ/18
4thQ/17
jan-dec/18
jan-dec/17
BRGAAP - Values Attributable to Controlling Stockholders
131,757
6,206
6,247
5,821
24,977
23,965
(a)Expected Loss - Loan and Lease Operations and Other Financial Assets
539
559
189
(794)
380
(1,311)
(b)Adjustment to Fair Value of Financial Assets
(961)
(42)
(129)
(153)
(303)
191
(c)Acquisition of Interest in Porto Seguro Itaú Unibanco Participações S.A.
443
(1)
(2)
(4)
(7)
(15)
(d)Criteria for Write-Off of Financial Assets
2,216
(38)
(17)
(37)
(30)
(76)
(e)Financial Lease Operations
365
(29)
(40)
(40)
(149)
(131)
(f) Other adjustments
2,423
(2)
(123)
13
39
570
IFRS - Values Attributable to Controlling Stockholders
136,782
6,653
6,125
4,806
24,907
23,193
IFRS - Values Attributable to Minority Stockholders
13,684
204
206
(297)
732
32
IFRS - Values Attributable to Controlling Stockholders and Minority Stockholders
150,466
6,857
6,331
4,509
25,639
23,225
* Events net of tax effects
Differences between IFRS and BRGAAP Financial Statements
(a)In the adoption of IFRS 9, there was a change in the calculation model of incurred loss (IAS 39) to expected loss, considering forward-looking information. On BRGAAP, the concept of Expected Loss is used, pursuant to BACEN Resolution No. 2,682/99.9
(b) Under IFRS, stocks and quotas classified as permanent investments were measured at fair value and its gains and losses were recorded directly in Result. Additionally, there was a change in the model of classification and measurement of financial assets due to the new categories introduced by IFRS 9.
(c) Under IFRS, the effect of accounting at fair value of the acquisition of interest in Porto Seguro Itaú Unibanco Participações S.A. was recognized.
(d) Criterion for write-off of financial assets on IFRS considers the recovery expectative.
(e) Under IFRS (IAS 17) the financial lease operations are recorded as Fixed Assets, as a contra-entry of Other Financial Liabilities. Under BRGAAP, as from September 30, 2015, the consideration of these transactions are now recorded in result, in accordance with CMN Resolution No. 3,617/08.
(f) Other Adjustments is mainly composed of reversal of Amortizations of Goodwill under BRGAAP.
9 More details in the Complete Financial Statements for January to December 2,018.
For comparison purposes, we present on the table below the Result and Recurring Result in IFRS and BRGAAP.
R$ million
Recurring Result
4th Q/18
4th Q/17
BRGAAP
IFRS
Variation
BRGAAP
IFRS
Variation
Result - Attributale to Controlling Stockholders
6,206
6,653
447
5,821
4,806
(1,015)
Exclusion of the Non-Recurring Events
272
164
(108)
459
424
(35)
Provision for Citibank integration expenditures
-
-
-
277
277
-
Goodwill Amortization
171
-
(171)
135
-
(135)
Liability Adequacy Test - LAT
85
148
63
(145)
(45)
100
Tax and Social Security Lawsuits
(1)
(1)
-
184
184
-
Impairment
18
18
-
7
7
-
Others
(1)
(1)
-
-
-
-
Recurring Result - Attributable to Controlling Stockholders
6,478
6,817
339
6,280
5,230
(1,050)
The tables in this report show the figures in million. Variations and summations, however, were calculated in units.
Alexsandro Broedel
Group Executive Finance Director and Head of Investor Relations
Contact
Itaú Unibanco - Corporate Communication
(11) 5019-8880 / 8881 - imprensa@itau-unibanco.com.br
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/itau-unibanco-holding-sa---announcement-to-the-market---ifrs---results-for-the-4th-quarter-of-2018-300789472.html
SOURCE Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.