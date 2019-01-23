Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Itau Unibanco Holding SA    ITUB

ITAU UNIBANCO HOLDING SA (ITUB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Itau Unibanco : Itaú Unibanco - Conference Call Invitation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/23/2019 | 08:11am EST

SAO PAULO, Jan. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ltaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (B3: ITUB4 and ITUB3 and NYSE: ITUB) is pleased to invite you to join our 4th quarter 2018 result conference call.

To join the event on the internet, please visit: www.itau.com.br/investor-relations. The audio webcast works with any browser and mobile devices (IOS and Android).

On our lnvestor Relations website, click on the banner and anticipate your registration for the conference call.

TIME

English
08:00 AM (EDT)
11:00 AM (Brasilia time)
(1-866) 262-4553 (toll free from USA)
(1-412) 317-6029 (other countries)
(55-11) 2820-4001 or
(55-11) 3193-1001 (in Brazil)

Portuguese
09:30 AM (EDT)
12:30 PM (Brasilia Time)
(55-11) 2820-4001
(55-11) 3193-1001

PRESENTATION

Candido Bracher
President and CEO (Chief Executive Officer)

Milton Maluhy Filho
Executive Vice President, CFO (Chief Financial Officer) and CRO (Chief Risk Officer)

Alexsandro Broedel
Group Executive Finance Director and Head of lnvestor Relations

The conference calls will also be archived in audio format on the sarne website. To access an audio replay of the conference calls, which will be available until February 11, 2019, dial (55 11) 3193-1012 or (55 11) 2820-4012. Access codes: 4937034# (call in Portuguese) and 7174800# (call in English). On the morning of the conference call, the slide presentation will be available for viewing and downloading. lf you have any questions, please contact RIWeb customer service, at ( 55 11) 3897-0805 or atendimento@riweb.com.br.

Access code:  ltaú Unibanco

investor.relations@itau-unibanco.com.br
www.itau.com.br/investor-relations

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/itau-unibanco---conference-call-invitation-300782796.html

SOURCE Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ITAU UNIBANCO HOLDING SA
08:11aITAU UNIBANCO : Itaú Unibanco - Conference Call Invitation
PR
01/15NOTICE TO STOCKHOLDERS : Annual General Stockholder´s Meeting
PU
01/15EXCLUSIVE : Brazil's Odebrecht offers debt-for-equity swap for Atvos unit - sour..
RE
01/12EMCOR : Metlife Investment Advisors Llc Has $5.67 Million Stake in Emcor Group I..
AQ
01/08TRADING OF OWN SHARES FOR TREASURY M : December 2018
PU
01/07ITAU UNIBANCO : Perpetual Subordinated Financial Bills
PU
01/02ITAU UNIBANCO HOLDING SA : Ex-dividend day for monthly dividend
FA
2018ITAU UNIBANCO HOLDING SA : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2018TRADING OF OWN SHARES FOR TREASURY M : November 2018
PU
2018Itaú and StanChart launch blockchain platform for loans in Latin America
RE
More news
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.