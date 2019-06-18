Itau Unibanco : 06/18/2019 Reference Form 2018

ITEM 1. IDENTIFICATION OF THE PEOPLE RESPONSIBLE FOR THE CONTENT OF THE FORM
1.0 Identification:
Name of the person responsible for the content of the form
Position of the person responsible
Candido Botelho Bracher
Chief Executive Officer
Alexsandro Broedel
Head of Investor Relations
1.1. Chief Executive Officer's Statement:
Name of the person responsible for the content of the form
Position of the person responsible
Candido Botelho Bracher
Chief Executive Officer
The above-qualified officer states that:
a. he has revised the reference form;
b. all information contained in the form is in compliance with the provisions of CVM Instruction No. 480, particularly articles 14 to 19;
c. the information contained in the form is a true, accurate and complete portrait of the Issuer's economic and financial situation and of the risks inherent in its activities and in the securities issued by it.
Signature:
1.2. Head of Investor Relations' statement:
Name of the person responsible for the content of the form
Position of the person responsible
Alexsandro Broedel
Head of Investor Relations
The above-qualified officer states that:
a. he has revised the reference form;
b. all information contained in the form is in compliance with the provisions of CVM Instruction No. 480, particularly articles 14 to 19;
c. the information contained in the form is a true, accurate and complete portrait of the Issuer's economic and financial situation and of the risks inherent in its activities and in the securities issued by it.
Signature:
1.3. Chief Executive Officer's/Head of Investor Relations' Statement:
Name of the person responsible for the content of the form
Position of the person responsible
Candido Botelho Bracher
Chief Executive Officer
Alexsandro Broedel
Head of Investor Relations
The above-qualified officers state that:
a. they have revised the reference form;
b. all information contained in the form is in compliance with the provisions of CVM Instruction No. 480, particularly articles 14 to 19;
c. the information contained in the form is a true, accurate and complete portrait of the Issuer's economic and financial situation and of the risks inherent in its activities and in the securities issued by it.