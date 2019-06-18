Itau Unibanco : 06/18/2019 Reference Form 2018

ITEM 1. IDENTIFICATION OF THE PEOPLE RESPONSIBLE FOR THE CONTENT OF THE FORM

1.0 Identification:

1.3. Chief Executive Officer's/Head of Investor Relations' Statement:

Name of the person responsible for the content of the form Position of the person responsible Candido Botelho Bracher Chief Executive Officer Alexsandro Broedel Head of Investor Relations

The above-qualified officers state that:

a. they have revised the reference form;

b. all information contained in the form is in compliance with the provisions of CVM Instruction No. 480, particularly articles 14 to 19;

c. the information contained in the form is a true, accurate and complete portrait of the Issuer's economic and financial situation and of the risks inherent in its activities and in the securities issued by it.