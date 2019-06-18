Log in
Itau Unibanco : 06/18/2019 Reference Form 2018

06/18/2019 | 06:49pm EDT

Reference Form

2018

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.

Historical resubmission

Version

Reasons for resubmission

Date of update

V2

Update in item 20.2

05/31/2019

V3

Update in itens 12.5/6, 12.7/8, 12.12, 15.1/15.2, 15.3, 15.4, 15.8 e

06/18/2019

19.2

Index

ITEM 1. IDENTIFICATION OF THE PEOPLE RESPONSIBLE FOR THE CONTENT OF THE FORM

3

ITEM 2. AUDITORS

4

ITEM 3. SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

7

ITEM 4. RISK FACTORS

20

ITEM 5. RISK MANAGEMENT AND INTERNAL CONTROL POLICY

59

ITEM 6. ISSUER'S HISTORY

90

ITEM 7. ACTIVITIES OF THE ISSUER

94

ITEM 8. EXTRAORDINARY BUSINESS

154

ITEM 9. RELEVANT ASSETS

159

ITEM 10. COMMENTS OF EXECUTIVE OFFICERS

165

ITEM 11. PROJECTIONS

197

ITEM 12. STOCKHOLDERS' MEETINGS AND MANAGEMENT

202

ITEM 13. REMUNERATION OF DIRECTORS

281

ITEM 14. HUMAN RESOURCES

310

ITEM 15. CONTROL AND ECONOMIC GROUP

316

ITEM 16. TRANSACTIONS WITH RELATED PARTIES

396

ITEM 17. CAPITAL

402

ITEM 18. SECURITIES

407

ITEM 19. REPURCHASE PLANS AND TREASURY SECURITIES

445

ITEM 20. SECURITIES TRADING POLICY

448

ITEM 21. INFORMATION DISCLOSURE POLICY

450

REPORT OF INDEPENDENT AUDITORS ON REFERENCE FORM (CVM INSTRUCTION 480)

453

ITEM 1. IDENTIFICATION OF THE PEOPLE RESPONSIBLE FOR THE CONTENT OF THE FORM

1.0 Identification:

Name of the person responsible for the content of the form

Position of the person responsible

Candido Botelho Bracher

Chief Executive Officer

Alexsandro Broedel

Head of Investor Relations

1.1. Chief Executive Officer's Statement:

Name of the person responsible for the content of the form

Position of the person responsible

Candido Botelho Bracher

Chief Executive Officer

The above-qualified officer states that:

a. he has revised the reference form;

b. all information contained in the form is in compliance with the provisions of CVM Instruction No. 480, particularly articles 14 to 19;

c. the information contained in the form is a true, accurate and complete portrait of the Issuer's economic and financial situation and of the risks inherent in its activities and in the securities issued by it.

Signature:

1.2. Head of Investor Relations' statement:

Name of the person responsible for the content of the form

Position of the person responsible

Alexsandro Broedel

Head of Investor Relations

The above-qualified officer states that:

a. he has revised the reference form;

b. all information contained in the form is in compliance with the provisions of CVM Instruction No. 480, particularly articles 14 to 19;

c. the information contained in the form is a true, accurate and complete portrait of the Issuer's economic and financial situation and of the risks inherent in its activities and in the securities issued by it.

Signature:

1.3. Chief Executive Officer's/Head of Investor Relations' Statement:

Name of the person responsible for the content of the form

Position of the person responsible

Candido Botelho Bracher

Chief Executive Officer

Alexsandro Broedel

Head of Investor Relations

The above-qualified officers state that:

a. they have revised the reference form;

b. all information contained in the form is in compliance with the provisions of CVM Instruction No. 480, particularly articles 14 to 19;

c. the information contained in the form is a true, accurate and complete portrait of the Issuer's economic and financial situation and of the risks inherent in its activities and in the securities issued by it.

1

ITEM 2. AUDITORS

Items - 2.1. and 2.2. - Auditors

2018

2017

2016

Has an auditor been engaged?

Auditor's Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ("CVM") code

Type of auditor

Corporate name

Corporate Taxpayer's Registry (CNPJ) number

Date of engagement

Initial date of service provision

Final date of service provision

YES

YES

YES

2879

2879

2879

Pricewaterhousecoopers Auditores Independentes

Pricewaterhousecoopers Auditores Independentes

Pricewaterhousecoopers Auditores Independentes

61.562.112/0001-20

61.562.112/0001-20

61.562.112/0001-20

03/01/2018

03/16/2017

03/08/2016

01/01/2018

01/01/2017

01/01/2016

12/31/2018

12/31/2017

12/31/2016

R$/Thousand

1.

Agreements for the audit of the financial statements,

issue of reports required by regulatory authorities, and issue

of comfort letters;

2.

Service agreements for other audit procedures and issue

of reports with specific purposes;

3.

Service agreement for the review of bookkeeping and tax

bookkeeping, issue of income tax calculation and settlement

Description of the services contracted

review report, and review of compliance with transfer pricing

policies;

4.

Other services relating to procurement of technical

material and training;

5.

Service agreement for reasonable assurance of fulfilment

of commitments entered with government agencies.

1. Agreements for the audit of the financial statements, issue

1.

Agreements for the audit of

the

financial

64.960

of reports required by regulatory authorities, and issue of statements,

issue

of reports

required

by regulatory

comfort letters;

authorities, and issue of comfort letters;

2.Service agreements for the preparation of accounting

2.

Service

agreements for the preparation of

accounting reports, due diligence and other audit

4.727

reports, due diligence and other audit procedures, and issue

procedures,

and

issue of

reports

with

specific

of reports with specific purposes;

purposes;

3. Service agreement for the review of bookkeeping and tax 3. Service agreement for the review of bookkeeping 581 bookkeeping, issue of income tax settlement report, and and tax bookkeeping and review of compliance with

review of compliance with transfer pricing policies;

transfer pricing policies;

90

4. Other services relating to training, procurement of technical 4.

Advisory service agreements for the review of

material and surveys.

bookkeeping and sale of loans portfolio;

376

5.

Service agreements associated to assessment of

availability related to the custody rule SEC206;

6.

Other services relating to training, procurement of

technical material and surveys.

2

Disclaimer

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA published this content on 18 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2019 22:48:01 UTC
