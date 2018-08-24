Itau Unibanco : Announcement on Transaction Between Related Parties

|
Subject matter and main terms and conditions
|
Itaú Cultural is aimed at encouraging and promoting cultural events, as well as preserving Brazil`s cultural heritage. Accordingly, it seeks to be a benchmark for the appreciation and development of cultural experiences through carrying out its own projects and encouraging projects from third parties.
The entity's cultural program is very diversified, comprising concerts, theater plays, workshops, seminars, exhibits and virtual activities.
In view of the lack of own tools for Itaú Cultural's self-financing, such as endowment funds, Itaú Unibanco makes fixed donations mainly aimed at the maintenance of Itaú Cultural and periodic and variable donations according to the projects scheduled for certain periods.
These donations are made through Itaú Unibanco's subsidiaries and are subject to internal approval governance, under the terms of institutional policies, such as the Transactions with Related Parties Policy, Integrity and Ethics Corporate Policy and the Donations Policy.
Accordingly, the total amount of the donations related to fixed costs for maintaining Itaú Cultural's activities, such as administrative and building management expenses, including related donations made since the last donation disclosed to the market on January 17, 2018, reached approximately R$ 32 million. Additionally, the total amount of donations related to variable costs for promoting and encouraging projects organized and/or sponsored by Itaú Cultural, including expenses on production and maintenance of visual contents, exhibits, Ibirapuera Auditorium and other related expenses, reached approximately R$ 33 million since the last donation disclosed to the market on January 17, 2018, thus exceeding the amount of R$ 50 million provided for in Attachment 30-XXXIII of CVM Instruction No. 480.
It is worth mentioning that these donations were analyzed and approved by the Company's Related Parties Committee, which is entirely composed of independent members of the Board of Directors.