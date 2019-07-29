Itau Unibanco : Announcement to the Market – IFRS – Results for the 2nd Quarter of 2019

Announcement to the Market

Disclosure of results for the second quarter and first half of 2019, according to

International Financial Reporting Standards - IFRS

We present below the differences between our financial statements in BRGAAP and in International Financial Reporting Standards - IFRS.

As from January 1st, 2018, IFRS 9 came into effect, the accounting standard that replaces IAS 39 in the treatment of Financial Instruments. The new standard is structured to encompass the pillars of classification, measurement of financial assets and impairment and was applied retrospectively by Itaú Unibanco Holding.

The complete consolidated financial statements under IFRS for the first half of 2019 are available at our website: www.itau.com.br/investor-relations.

Comparison between BRGAAP1 and IFRS

R$ million BRGAAP Adjustments and IFRS BRGAAP Adjustments and IFRS Balance Sheet Reclassifications 2 Reclassifications 2 Jun/30/2019 Dec/31/2018 Total Assets 1,678,378 (112,067) 1,566,311 1,649,614 (96,817) 1,552,797 Cash and Cash Equivalents, Compulsory Deposits and Financial Assets At Amortized 1,178,480 (10,790) 1,167,690 1,172,276 (12,837) 1,159,439 Cost 3 4 6 (-) Provision for Expected Loss at Amortized Cost 5 (31,952) 261 (31,691) (33,326) (47) (33,373) Financial Assets at Fair Value Through Other Comprehensive Income 4 120,153 (66,286) 53,867 105,065 (55,657) 49,408 (-) Expected Loss at Fair Value Through Other Comprehensive Income 5 (3,224) 3,138 (86) (3,441) 3,356 (85) Financial Assets at Fair Value Through Profit or Loss 4 318,080 (36,592) 281,488 315,383 (28,737) 286,646 Tax Assets7 49,012 (8,633) 40,379 50,242 (7,412) 42,830 Investments in Associates and Joint Ventures, Goodwill, Fixed Assets, Intangible 47,829 6,835 54,664 43,415 4,517 47,932 Assets, Assets Held for Sale and Other Assets Total Liabilities 1,540,126 (117,628) 1,422,498 1,505,490 (103,159) 1,402,331 Financial Assets at Amortized Cost 3 6 1,224,112 (110,254) 1,113,858 1,220,233 (100,499) 1,119,734 Financial Assets at Fair Value Through Profit or Loss 4 35,842 102 35,944 27,675 36 27,711 Expected Loss (Loan Commitments and Financial Guarantees) 5 1,253 2,830 4,083 1,265 2,527 3,792 Reserves for Insurance and Pension Plan 208,393 1,294 209,687 199,995 1,192 201,187 Provisions 18,164 - 18,164 18,613 - 18,613 Tax Liabilities 7 12,764 (7,693) 5,071 10,915 (5,631) 5,284 Other Liabilities 39,597 (3,906) 35,691 26,794 (784) 26,010 Total Stockholders' Equity 138,252 5,561 143,813 144,124 6,342 150,466 Non-controlling Interests 12,515 1,384 13,899 12,367 1,317 13,684 Total Controlling Stockholders' Equity 8 125,737 4,177 129,914 131,757 5,025 136,782

BRGAAP represents accounting practices in force in Brazil for financial institutions, according to regulation of the Central Bank of Brazil; Resulted from reclassification of assets and liabilities and other effects from the adoption of IFRS; Resulted from the elimination of transactions between parent company and exclusive funds (particularly PGBL and VGBL funds), which are consolidated under IFRS; Refer to reclassification of financial assets between measurement categories at fair value and amortized cost; Application of criterion for calculation of Expected Loss as set forth by IFRS; Difference in accounting, particularly from Foreign Exchange Portfolio, which are now be presented as net effect between Assets and Liabilities; Difference in accounting, particularly deffered taxes, which are now accounted for as net effect between Assets and Liabilities in each one of the consolidated companies; Reconciliation of Controlling Stockholders' Equity is presented in the following table.

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.