Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Itau Unibanco Holding SA    ITUB4   BRITUBACNPR1

ITAU UNIBANCO HOLDING SA

(ITUB4)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Itau Unibanco : Announcement to the Market – IFRS – Results for the 2nd Quarter of 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/29/2019 | 06:50pm EDT

Announcement to the Market

Disclosure of results for the second quarter and first half of 2019, according to

International Financial Reporting Standards - IFRS

We present below the differences between our financial statements in BRGAAP and in International Financial Reporting Standards - IFRS.

As from January 1st, 2018, IFRS 9 came into effect, the accounting standard that replaces IAS 39 in the treatment of Financial Instruments. The new standard is structured to encompass the pillars of classification, measurement of financial assets and impairment and was applied retrospectively by Itaú Unibanco Holding.

The complete consolidated financial statements under IFRS for the first half of 2019 are available at our website: www.itau.com.br/investor-relations.

Comparison between BRGAAP1 and IFRS

R$ million

BRGAAP

Adjustments and

IFRS

BRGAAP

Adjustments and

IFRS

Balance Sheet

Reclassifications 2

Reclassifications 2

Jun/30/2019

Dec/31/2018

Total Assets

1,678,378

(112,067)

1,566,311

1,649,614

(96,817)

1,552,797

Cash and Cash Equivalents, Compulsory Deposits and Financial Assets At Amortized

1,178,480

(10,790)

1,167,690

1,172,276

(12,837)

1,159,439

Cost 3 4 6

(-) Provision for Expected Loss at Amortized Cost 5

(31,952)

261

(31,691)

(33,326)

(47)

(33,373)

Financial Assets at Fair Value Through Other Comprehensive Income 4

120,153

(66,286)

53,867

105,065

(55,657)

49,408

(-) Expected Loss at Fair Value Through Other Comprehensive Income 5

(3,224)

3,138

(86)

(3,441)

3,356

(85)

Financial Assets at Fair Value Through Profit or Loss 4

318,080

(36,592)

281,488

315,383

(28,737)

286,646

Tax Assets7

49,012

(8,633)

40,379

50,242

(7,412)

42,830

Investments in Associates and Joint Ventures, Goodwill, Fixed Assets, Intangible

47,829

6,835

54,664

43,415

4,517

47,932

Assets, Assets Held for Sale and Other Assets

Total Liabilities

1,540,126

(117,628)

1,422,498

1,505,490

(103,159)

1,402,331

Financial Assets at Amortized Cost 3 6

1,224,112

(110,254)

1,113,858

1,220,233

(100,499)

1,119,734

Financial Assets at Fair Value Through Profit or Loss 4

35,842

102

35,944

27,675

36

27,711

Expected Loss (Loan Commitments and Financial Guarantees) 5

1,253

2,830

4,083

1,265

2,527

3,792

Reserves for Insurance and Pension Plan

208,393

1,294

209,687

199,995

1,192

201,187

Provisions

18,164

-

18,164

18,613

-

18,613

Tax Liabilities 7

12,764

(7,693)

5,071

10,915

(5,631)

5,284

Other Liabilities

39,597

(3,906)

35,691

26,794

(784)

26,010

Total Stockholders' Equity

138,252

5,561

143,813

144,124

6,342

150,466

Non-controlling Interests

12,515

1,384

13,899

12,367

1,317

13,684

Total Controlling Stockholders' Equity 8

125,737

4,177

129,914

131,757

5,025

136,782

  1. BRGAAP represents accounting practices in force in Brazil for financial institutions, according to regulation of the Central Bank of Brazil;
  2. Resulted from reclassification of assets and liabilities and other effects from the adoption of IFRS;
  3. Resulted from the elimination of transactions between parent company and exclusive funds (particularly PGBL and VGBL funds), which are consolidated under IFRS;
  4. Refer to reclassification of financial assets between measurement categories at fair value and amortized cost;
  5. Application of criterion for calculation of Expected Loss as set forth by IFRS;
  6. Difference in accounting, particularly from Foreign Exchange Portfolio, which are now be presented as net effect between Assets and Liabilities;
  7. Difference in accounting, particularly deffered taxes, which are now accounted for as net effect between Assets and Liabilities in each one of the consolidated companies;
  8. Reconciliation of Controlling Stockholders' Equity is presented in the following table.

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.

Below is the reconciliation of Results to Stockholders' Equity, with the conceptual description of major adjustments.

R$ million

Stockholders

Result *

Reconciliation

Equity

Jun/30/2019

2nd Q/19

1st Q/19

2nd Q/18

1st H/19

1st H/18

BRGAAP - Values Attributable to Controlling Stockholders

125,737

6,815

6,710

6,244

13,525

12,524

(a) Expected Loss - Loan and Lease Operations and Other Financial Assets

443

(77)

(74)

(459)

(151)

(368)

(b) Adjustment to Fair Value of Financial Assets

(1,881)

(6)

125

(57)

119

(132)

(c) Acquisition of Interest in Porto Seguro Itaú Unibanco Participações S.A.

441

(1)

(1)

(2)

(2)

(4)

(d) Criteria for Write-Off of Financial Assets

2,153

(24)

(39)

(20)

(63)

25

(e) Financial Lease Operations

284

(45)

(36)

(40)

(81)

(80)

(f) Other adjustments

2,737

(135)

62

74

(73)

164

IFRS- Values Attributable to Controlling Stockholders

129,914

6,527

6,747

5,740

13,274

12,129

IFRS - Values Attributable to Minority Stockholders

13,899

163

156

154

319

322

IFRS- Values Attributable to Controlling Stockholders and Minority Stockholders

143,813

6,690

6,903

5,894

13,593

12,451

* Events net of tax effects

Differences between IFRSand BRGAAP Financial Statements

  1. In the adoption of IFRS 9, there was a change in the calculation model of incurred loss (IAS 39) to expected loss, considering forward-looking information. On BRGAAP, the concept of

Expected Loss is used, pursuant to BACEN Resolution No. 2,682/99.9

  1. Under IFRS, stocks and quotas classified as permanent investments were measured at fair value and its gains and losses were recorded directly in Result. Additionally, there was a change in the model of classification and measurement of financial assets due to the new categories introduced by IFRS 9.
  2. Under IFRS, the effect of accounting at fair value of the acquisition of interest in Porto Seguro Itaú Unibanco Participações S.A. was recognized.
  3. Criterion for write-off of financial assets on IFRS considers the recovery expectative.
  4. Under IFRS (IAS 17) the financial lease operations are recorded as Fixed Assets, as a contra-entry of Other Financial Liabilities. Under BRGAAP, as from September 30th, 2015, the consideration of these transactions are now recorded in result, in accordance with CMN Resolution No. 3,617/08.
  5. Other Adjustments is mainly composed of reversal of Amortizations of Goodwill under BRGAAP.

9 More details in the Complete Financial Statements for the first half of 2019.

For comparison purposes, we present on the table below the Result and Recurring Result in IFRS and BRGAAP.

R$ million

Recurring Result

2nd Q/19

2nd Q/18

BRGAAP

IFRS

Variation

BRGAAP

IFRS

Variation

Result - Attributale to Controlling Stockholders

6,815

6,527

(288)

6,244

5,740

(504)

Exclusion of the Non-Recurring Events

219

7

(212)

138

17

(121)

Goodwill Amortization

151

-

(151)

150

-

(150)

Civil Lawsuits - Economic Plans

-

-

-

7

7

-

Impairment

-

-

-

10

10

-

Liabilities Adequacy Test - LAT

68

7

(61)

(29)

-

29

Recurring Result - Attributable to Controlling Stockholders

7,034

6,534

(500)

6,382

5,757

(625)

The tables in this report show the figures in million. Variations and summations, however, were calculated in units.

São Paulo, July 29, 2019.

Alexsandro Broedel

Group Executive Finance Director and Head of Investor Relations

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.

Disclaimer

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA published this content on 29 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2019 22:49:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ITAU UNIBANCO HOLDING SA
06:50pITAU UNIBANCO : Summarized Minutes of the Meeting of the Fiscal Council of July ..
PU
06:50pITAU UNIBANCO : Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3
PU
06:50pITAU UNIBANCO : Summarized Minutes of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of J..
PU
06:50pMATERIAL FACT : Payment of Complementary Dividends
PU
06:50pITAU UNIBANCO : Announcement to the Market – IFRS – Results for the ..
PU
06:50pITAU UNIBANCO : Voluntary Severance Program
PU
09:04aFINTECHS AT THE GATE : online brokers target affluent Brazilians
RE
07/24ITAU UNIBANCO : Sale of Itaú Unibanco's total ownership interest in CIBRASEC - C..
PU
07/19ITAU UNIBANCO : Response to the article carried in the O Globo newspaper
PU
07/08TRADING OF OWN SHARES FOR TREASURY M : June 2019
PU
More news
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2019 115 B
EBIT 2019 59 049 M
Net income 2019 28 489 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 4,92%
P/E ratio 2019 12,7x
P/E ratio 2020 11,5x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,89x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,66x
Capitalization 331 B
Chart ITAU UNIBANCO HOLDING SA
Duration : Period :
Itau Unibanco Holding SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ITAU UNIBANCO HOLDING SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 40,54  BRL
Last Close Price 37,00  BRL
Spread / Highest target 31,4%
Spread / Average Target 9,57%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Candido Botelho Bracher President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roberto Egydio Setúbal Co-Chairman
Pedro Moreira Salles Co-Chairman
Milton Maluhy Filho Chief Financial Officer
Alfredo Egydio Setubal Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ITAU UNIBANCO HOLDING SA3.80%87 567
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY19.05%376 960
BANK OF AMERICA24.88%287 472
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA7.56%284 271
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY6.99%217 886
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION15.54%200 897
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group