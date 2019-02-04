Itau Unibanco : Announcement to the Market – IFRS – Results for the 4th Quarter of 2018

Announcement to the Market

Disclosure of results for the fourth quarter and from January to December of 2018, according to

International Financial Reporting Standards - IFRS

We present below the differences between our financial statements in BRGAAP and in International Financial Reporting Standards - IFRS.

As from January 1, 2018, IFRS 9 came into effect, the accounting standard that replaces IAS 39 in the treatment of Financial Instruments. The new standard is structured to encompass the pillars of classification, measurement of financial assets and impairment and was applied retrospectively by Itaú Unibanco Holding.

The complete consolidated financial statements under IFRS from January to December 2018 are available at our website: www.itau.com.br/investor-relations.

Comparison between BRGAAP1 and IFRS

R$ million

BRGAAPBalance SheetAdjust ment s and Reclassifications 2 Dec/31/2018 IFRS BRGAAP Adjust ment s and Reclassificat ions 2 IFRS Dec/31/2017 Total Assets 1,649,614 (96,817) 1,552,797 1,503,503 (67,264) 1,436,239 Cash and Cash Equivalents, Compulsory Deposits and Financial Assets At Amortized Cost 3 46 (-) Estimated Loss at Amortized Cost 5 Financial Assets at Fair Value Through Other Comprehensive Income 4 (-) Expected Loss at Fair Value Through Other Comprehensive Income 5 Financial Assets at Fair Value Through Profit or Loss 4 Tax Assets7 Investments in Associates and Jointly Controlled Entities, Goodwill, Fixed Assets, Intangible Assets, Assets Held for Sale and Other Assets Total Liabilities Financial Assets at Amortized Cost 36 Financial Assets at Fair Value Through Profit or Loss 4 Expected Loss (Loan Commitments and Financial Guarantees) 5 Provision for Insurance and Pension Plan Provisions Tax Liabilities 7 Other Liabilities Total Stockholders' Equity Non-controlling Interests Total Controlling Stockholders' Equity 8 1,172,276 (12,837) (33,326) 105,065 (47) (55,657) (3,441) 3,356 315,383 (28,737) 50,242 (7,412) 43,415 4,517 1,505,490 (103,159) 1,220,233 (100,499) 27,675 36 1,265 2,527 199,995 1,192 18,613 -10,915 (5,631) 26,794 (784) 144,124 6,342 12,367 1,317 131,757 5,025 1,159,439 (33,373) 49,408 (85) 286,646 42,830 47,932 1,402,331 1,119,734 27,711 3,792 201,187 18,613 5,284 26,010 150,466 13,684 136,782 1,031,742 28,310 1,060,052 (36,325) (412) (36,737) 103,538 (51,305) 52,233 (2,892) 2,808 (84) 308,570 (35,034) 273,536 59,648

(15,399) 44,249 39,224 3,766 42,990 1,364,565 (72,683) 1,291,883 1,088,090 (63,506) 1,024,584 26,930 281 27,211 1,950

2,972 4,922 180,445

787 181,232 19,736 - 19,736 20,440 (12,604) 7,836 26,974 138,938 12,014 126,924

(612) 26,362

5,418 144,356

964 12,978

4,454 131,378

1 BRGAAP represents accounting practices in force in Brazil for financial institutions, according to regulation of the Central Bank of Brazil;

2 Resulted from reclassification of assets and liabilities and other effects from the adoption of IFRS;

3 Resulted from the elimination of transactions between parent company and exclusive funds (particularly PGBL and VGBL funds), which are consolidated under IFRS;

4 Refer to reclassification of financial assets between measurement categories at fair value and amortized cost;

5 Application of criterion for calculation of Expected Loss as set forth by IFRS;

6 Difference in accounting, particularly from Foreign Exchange Portfolio, which are now be presented as net effect between Assets and Liabilities;

7 Difference in accounting, particularly differed taxes, which are now accounted for as net effect between Assets and Liabilities in each one of the consolidated companies;

8 Reconciliation of Controlling Stockholders' Equity is presented in the following table.

Below is the reconciliation of Results to Stockholders' Equity, with the conceptual description of major adjustments.

Reconciliation

R$ million

Result *

4thQ/18 3rdQ/18 4thQ/17 jan-dec/18 jan-dec/17

BRGAAP-ValuesAttributabletoControllingStockholders 131,757 6,206 6,247 5,821 24,977 23,965 (a) Expected Loss - Loan and Lease Operations and Other Financial Assets 539 559 189 (794) 380 (1,311) (b) Adjustment to Fair Value of Financial Assets (961) (42) (129) (153) (303) 191 (c) Acquisition of Interest in Porto Seguro Itaú Unibanco Participações S.A. 443 (1) (2) (4) (7) (15) (d) Criteria for Write-Off of Financial Assets 2,216 (38) (17) (37) (30) (76) (e) Financial Lease Operations 365 (29) (40) (40) (149) (131) (f) Other adjustments 2,423 (2) (123) 13 39 570 IFRS- ValuesAttributable to Controlling Stockholders 136,782 6,653 6,125 4,806 24,907 23,193 IFRS- Values Attributable to Minority Stockholders 13,684 204 206 (297) 732 32 IFRS- Values Attributable to Controlling Stockholders and Minority Stockholders 150,466 6,857 6,331 4,509 25,639 23,225 * Events net of tax effects Differences between IFRSand BRGAAP Financial Statements

(a) In the adoption of IFRS9, there was a change in the calculation model of incurred loss (IAS39) to expected loss, considering forward-looking information. On BRGAAP, the concept of Expected

Loss is used, pursuant to BACEN Resolution No. 2,682/99.9

(b) Under IFRS, stocks and quotas classified as permanent investments were measured at fair value and its gains and losses were recorded directly in Result. Additionally, there was a change in the model of classification and measurement of financial assets due to the new categories introduced by IFRS9.

(c) Under IFRS, the effect of accounting at fair value of the acquisition of interest in Porto Seguro Itaú Unibanco Participações S.A. was recognized.

(d) Criterion for write-off of financial assets on IFRSconsiders the recovery expectative.

(e) Under IFRS(IAS17) the financial lease operations are recorded as Fixed Assets, as a contra-entry of Other Financial Liabilities. Under BRGAAP, as from September 30, 2015, the consideration of these transactions are now recorded in result, in accordance with CMN Resolution No. 3,617/08.

(f) Other Adjustments is mainly composed of reversal of Amortizations of Goodwill under BRGAAP.

9 More details in the Complete Financial Statements for January to December 2,018.

For comparison purposes, we present on the table below the Result and Recurring Result in IFRS and BRGAAP.

Recurring Result 4th Q/18 BRGAAP IFRS Result - Attributale to Controlling Stockholders 6,206 6,653 447 5,821 Exclusion of the Non-Recurring Events 272 164 (108) 459 Provision for Citibank integration expenditures - - - 277 Goodwill Amortization 171 - (171) 135 Liability Adequacy Test - LAT 85 148 63 (145) Tax and Social Security Lawsuits (1) (1) - 184 Impairment 18 18 - 7 Others (1) (1) - - Recurring Result - Attributable to Controlling Stockholders 6,478 6,817 339 6,280

R$ million 4th Q/17 VariationBRGAAP IFRS Variat ion 4,806 (1,015) 424 (35) 277 - - (135) (45) 100 184 - 7 - - - 5,230 (1,050)

The tables in this report show the figures in million. Variations and summations, however, were calculated in units.

São Paulo, February 04, 2019.

Alexsandro Broedel

Group Executive Finance Director and Head of Investor Relations