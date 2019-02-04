Itau Unibanco : Announcement to the Market – IFRS – Results for the 4th Quarter of 2018
0
02/04/2019 | 08:54pm EST
Announcement to the Market
Disclosure of results for the fourth quarter and from January to December of 2018, according to
International Financial Reporting Standards-IFRS
We present below the differences between our financial statements in BRGAAP and in International Financial Reporting Standards-IFRS.
As from January 1, 2018, IFRS 9 came into effect, the accounting standard that replaces IAS 39 in the treatment of Financial Instruments. The new standard is structured to encompass the pillars of classification, measurement of financial assets and impairment and was applied retrospectively by Itaú Unibanco Holding.
(a)Expected Loss - Loan and Lease Operations and Other Financial Assets
539
559
189
(794)
380
(1,311)
(b)Adjustment to Fair Value of Financial Assets
(961)
(42)
(129)
(153)
(303)
191
(c)Acquisition of Interest in Porto Seguro Itaú Unibanco Participações S.A.
443
(1)
(2)
(4)
(7)
(15)
(d)Criteria for Write-Off of Financial Assets
2,216
(38)
(17)
(37)
(30)
(76)
(e)Financial Lease Operations
365
(29)
(40)
(40)
(149)
(131)
(f)Other adjustments
2,423
(2)
(123)
13
39
570
IFRS- ValuesAttributable to Controlling Stockholders
136,782
6,653
6,125
4,806
24,907
23,193
IFRS- Values Attributable to Minority Stockholders
13,684
204
206
(297)
732
32
IFRS- Values Attributable to Controlling Stockholders and Minority Stockholders
150,466
6,857
6,331
4,509
25,639
23,225
* Events net of tax effects
Differences between IFRSand BRGAAP Financial Statements
(a)In the adoption of IFRS9, there was a change in the calculation model of incurred loss (IAS39) to expected loss, considering forward-looking information. On BRGAAP, the concept of Expected
Loss is used, pursuant to BACEN Resolution No. 2,682/99.9
(b)Under IFRS, stocks and quotas classified as permanent investments were measured at fair value and its gains and losses were recorded directly in Result. Additionally, there was a change in the model of classification and measurement of financial assets due to the new categories introduced by IFRS9.
(c)Under IFRS, the effect of accounting at fair value of the acquisition of interest in Porto Seguro Itaú Unibanco Participações S.A. was recognized.
(d)Criterion for write-off of financial assets on IFRSconsiders the recovery expectative.
(e)Under IFRS(IAS17) the financial lease operations are recorded as Fixed Assets, as a contra-entry of Other Financial Liabilities. Under BRGAAP, as from September 30, 2015, the consideration of these transactions are now recorded in result, in accordance with CMN Resolution No. 3,617/08.
(f)Other Adjustments is mainly composed of reversal of Amortizations of Goodwill under BRGAAP.
9More details in the Complete Financial Statements for January to December 2,018.
For comparison purposes, we present on the table below the Result and Recurring Result in IFRS and BRGAAP.
Recurring Result
4th Q/18
BRGAAP
IFRS
Result - Attributale to Controlling Stockholders
6,206
6,653
447
5,821
Exclusion of the Non-Recurring Events
272
164
(108)
459
Provision for Citibank integration expenditures
-
-
-
277
Goodwill Amortization
171
-
(171)
135
Liability Adequacy Test - LAT
85
148
63
(145)
Tax and Social Security Lawsuits
(1)
(1)
-
184
Impairment
18
18
-
7
Others
(1)
(1)
-
-
Recurring Result - Attributable to Controlling Stockholders
6,478
6,817
339
6,280
R$ million
4th Q/17
VariationBRGAAP
IFRS
Variat ion
4,806
(1,015)
424
(35)
277
-
-
(135)
(45)
100
184
-
7
-
-
-
5,230
(1,050)
The tables in this report show the figures in million. Variations and summations, however, were calculated in units.
São Paulo, February 04, 2019.
Alexsandro Broedel
Group Executive Finance Director and Head of Investor Relations
Itaú Unibanco Holding SA published this content on 04 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2019 01:53:02 UTC