Itau Unibanco : Apimec SP 2019 Public Meeting

ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.
CNPJ 60.872.504/0001-23
Companhia Aberta
Announcement to the Market
Apimec SP 2019 Public Meeting
Itaú Unibanco Holding is pleased to inform that today, September 03, 2019, is holding an Apimec SP Public Meeting at the Hotel Unique on the Bank's results and strategy. Please note that the event will be broadcasted simultaneously (video, slides and audio) through the website (www.itau.com.br/investor-relations) in the Portuguese and English.
Information and forward-looking statements are based on information available up to the time of holding the event and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions, which may be beyond our control.
We would like to inform you that, in relation to this meeting, Itaú Unibanco makes available the attached screens (which are also sent to the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission and to B3). The replay, in audio and video, will be published on the Investor Relations website after the event closes.
The public disclosure of this information provides both democratic and equitable access to the market, underscoring our commitment to the transparency of our announcements.
São Paulo, September 03, 2019.
Alexsandro Broedel
Group Executive Finance Director and Head of Investor Relations
Ciclo Apimec 2019
Agenda
10 years of Itaú Unibanco
24
consecutive
01
|
Pedro Moreira Salles - Co-chairman of the Board of Directors
years
Roberto Setubal - Co-chairman of the Board of Directors
Ricardo Tadeu Martins - President of Apimec Nacional
Itaú Unibanco's Results and structural changes in
02
the Brazilian Financial System
Milton Maluhy - Executive Vice-President, CFO and CRO
Customer centricity and Digital strategy
03
Candido Bracher - President and CEO
André Sapoznik - Vice-President of IT and Operations
Márcio Schettini - Retail General Director
04 Closing - Candido Bracher
Executive Vice President, CFO & CRO
Structural changes in the Brazilian Financial System
Itaú Unibanco is ready
Shareholder value creation
1
Structural changes in the
Brazilian Financial System
