Itau Unibanco : Apimec SP 2019 Public Meeting

ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.

CNPJ 60.872.504/0001-23 Companhia Aberta

Announcement to the Market

Apimec SP 2019 Public Meeting

Itaú Unibanco Holding is pleased to inform that today, September 03, 2019, is holding an Apimec SP Public Meeting at the Hotel Unique on the Bank's results and strategy. Please note that the event will be broadcasted simultaneously (video, slides and audio) through the website (www.itau.com.br/investor-relations) in the Portuguese and English.

Information and forward-looking statements are based on information available up to the time of holding the event and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions, which may be beyond our control.

We would like to inform you that, in relation to this meeting, Itaú Unibanco makes available the attached screens (which are also sent to the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission and to B3). The replay, in audio and video, will be published on the Investor Relations website after the event closes.

The public disclosure of this information provides both democratic and equitable access to the market, underscoring our commitment to the transparency of our announcements.

São Paulo, September 03, 2019.

Alexsandro Broedel

Group Executive Finance Director and Head of Investor Relations