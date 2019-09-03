Log in
ITAU UNIBANCO HOLDING SA

(ITUB4)
End-of-day quote Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo - 09/02
33.5 BRL   -1.25%
10:52aITAU UNIBANCO : Apimec SP 2019 Public Meeting
PU
09/02ITAU UNIBANCO : Financial Settlement - PAT
PU
09/02ITAU UNIBANCO HOLDING SA : Ex-dividend day for monthly dividend
FA
Itau Unibanco : Apimec SP 2019 Public Meeting

09/03/2019 | 10:52am EDT

ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.

CNPJ 60.872.504/0001-23

Companhia Aberta

Announcement to the Market

Apimec SP 2019 Public Meeting

Itaú Unibanco Holding is pleased to inform that today, September 03, 2019, is holding an Apimec SP Public Meeting at the Hotel Unique on the Bank's results and strategy. Please note that the event will be broadcasted simultaneously (video, slides and audio) through the website (www.itau.com.br/investor-relations) in the Portuguese and English.

Information and forward-looking statements are based on information available up to the time of holding the event and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions, which may be beyond our control.

We would like to inform you that, in relation to this meeting, Itaú Unibanco makes available the attached screens (which are also sent to the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission and to B3). The replay, in audio and video, will be published on the Investor Relations website after the event closes.

The public disclosure of this information provides both democratic and equitable access to the market, underscoring our commitment to the transparency of our announcements.

São Paulo, September 03, 2019.

Alexsandro Broedel

Group Executive Finance Director and Head of Investor Relations

Ciclo Apimec 2019

Agenda

10 years of Itaú Unibanco

24

consecutive

01

Pedro Moreira Salles - Co-chairman of the Board of Directors

years

Roberto Setubal - Co-chairman of the Board of Directors

Ricardo Tadeu Martins - President of Apimec Nacional

Itaú Unibanco's Results and structural changes in

02

the Brazilian Financial System

Milton Maluhy - Executive Vice-President, CFO and CRO

Customer centricity and Digital strategy

03

Candido Bracher - President and CEO

André Sapoznik - Vice-President of IT and Operations

Márcio Schettini - Retail General Director

04 Closing - Candido Bracher

05

Q&A Session

Milton Maluhy

Executive Vice President, CFO & CRO

1

2

3

Structural changes in the Brazilian Financial System

Itaú Unibanco is ready

Shareholder value creation

02

1

Structural changes in the

Brazilian Financial System

03

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA published this content on 03 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2019 14:51:05 UTC
