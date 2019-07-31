Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Itau Unibanco Holding SA    ITUB4   BRITUBACNPR1

ITAU UNIBANCO HOLDING SA

(ITUB4)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo - 07/31
34.82 BRL   -2.66%
05:59pITAU UNIBANCO : Form 6-K 2Q19 (IFRS)
PU
07/29ITAU UNIBANCO : Summarized Minutes of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of July 29, 2019
PU
07/29MATERIAL FACT : Payment of Complementary Dividends
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Itau Unibanco : Form 6-K 2Q19 (IFRS)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/31/2019 | 05:59pm EDT

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 6-K

REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER

PURSUANT TO RULE 13a-16 OR 15d-16 UNDER

THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the month of July 2019

Commission File Number: 001-15276

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.

(Translation of Registrant's Name into English)

Praça Alfredo Egydio de Souza Aranha, 100-Torre Conceicao

CEP 04344-902 São Paulo, SP, Brazil

(Address of Principal Executive Office)

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F.

Form 20-F

Form 40-F

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1):

Yes No

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7):

Yes No

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Page

CERTAIN TERMS AND CONVENTIONS.................................................................................................................

1

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS.........................................

2

PRESENTATION OF FINANCIAL AND OTHER INFORMATION ........................................................................

4

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA.................................................................................................................................

5

OPERATING AND FINANCIAL REVIEW AND PROSPECTS................................................................................

6

RECENT DEVELOPMENTS .....................................................................................................................................

19

SIGNATURES ............................................................................................................................................................

22

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS .....................................................................................................................................

23

i

CERTAIN TERMS AND CONVENTIONS

All references in this Form 6-K to (i) "Itaú Unibanco Holding," "Itaú Unibanco Group," "we," "us" or "our" are references to Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. and its consolidated subsidiaries and affiliates, except where specified or differently required by the context; (ii) the "Brazilian government" are references to the federal government of the Federative Republic of Brazil, or Brazil; (iii) "preferred shares" are references to our authorized and outstanding preferred shares with no par value; and (iv) "common shares" are references to our authorized and outstanding common shares with no par value. All references to "ADSs" are to American Depositary Shares, each representing one preferred share, without par value. The ADSs are evidenced by American Depositary Receipts, or "ADRs," issued by The Bank of New York Mellon, or BNY Mellon. All references herein to the "real," "reais" or "R$" are to the Brazilian real, the official currency of Brazil. All references to "US$," "dollars" or "U.S. dollars" are to United States dollars.

Additionally, unless specified or the context indicates otherwise, the following definitions apply throughout this Form 6-K:

  • "Itaú Unibanco" means Itaú Unibanco S.A., together with its consolidated subsidiaries;
  • "Itaú BBA" means Banco Itaú BBA S.A., together with its consolidated subsidiaries;
  • "Central Bank" means the Central Bank of Brazil;

Additionally, acronyms used repeatedly, defined and technical terms, specific market expressions and the full names of our main subsidiaries and other entities referenced in this report on Form 6-K are explained or detailed in the glossary of terms beginning on page 212 to our annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2018 filed with the SEC on April 30, 2019, or our 2018 Form 20-F.

1

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This report on Form 6-K contains statements that are or may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or the Exchange Act. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends affecting our business. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions including, among other risks:

  • General economic, political, and business conditions in Brazil and variations in inflation indexes, interest rates, foreign exchange rates, and the performance of financial markets;
  • General economic and political conditions, in particular in the countries where we operate;
  • Government regulations and tax laws and amendments to such regulations and laws;
  • Developments in high-profile investigations currently in progress and their impact on customers or on our tax exposures;
  • Disruptions and volatility in the global financial markets;
  • Increases in compulsory deposits and reserve requirements;
  • Regulation and liquidation of our business on a consolidated basis;
  • Obstacles for holders of our shares and ADSs to receive dividends;
  • Failure or hacking of our security and operational infrastructure or systems;
  • Our ability to protect personal data;
  • Strengthening of competition and industry consolidation;
  • Changes in our loan portfolio and changes in the value of our securities and derivatives;
  • Losses associated with counterparty exposure;
  • Our exposure to the Brazilian public debt;
  • Incorrect pricing methodologies for insurance, pension plan and premium bond products and inadequate reserves;
  • The effectiveness of our risk management policy;
  • Damage to our reputation;
  • The capacity of our controlling stockholder to conduct our business;
  • Difficulties during the integration of acquired or merged businesses;
  • Effects from socio-environmental issues; and
  • Other risk factors as set forth in our 2018 Form 20-F.

2

The words "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect" and similar words are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. We undertake no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements because of new information, future events or otherwise. In light of these risks and uncertainties, the forward-looking information, events and circumstances discussed in this Form 6-K might not occur. Our actual results and performance could differ substantially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements.

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA published this content on 31 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2019 21:59:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ITAU UNIBANCO HOLDING SA
05:59pITAU UNIBANCO : Form 6-K 2Q19 (IFRS)
PU
07/29MATERIAL FACT : Payment of Complementary Dividends
PU
07/29ITAU UNIBANCO : Summarized Minutes of the Meeting of the Fiscal Council of July ..
PU
07/29ITAU UNIBANCO : Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3
PU
07/29ITAU UNIBANCO : Summarized Minutes of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of J..
PU
07/29ITAU UNIBANCO : Voluntary Severance Program
PU
07/29ITAU UNIBANCO : Announcement to the Market – IFRS – Results for the ..
PU
07/29FINTECHS AT THE GATE : online brokers target affluent Brazilians
RE
07/24ITAU UNIBANCO : Sale of Itaú Unibanco's total ownership interest in CIBRASEC - C..
PU
07/19ITAU UNIBANCO : Response to the article carried in the O Globo newspaper
PU
More news
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2019 116 B
EBIT 2019 57 179 M
Net income 2019 28 026 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 5,41%
P/E ratio 2019 12,0x
P/E ratio 2020 10,8x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,77x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,60x
Capitalization 322 B
Chart ITAU UNIBANCO HOLDING SA
Duration : Period :
Itau Unibanco Holding SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ITAU UNIBANCO HOLDING SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 40,76  BRL
Last Close Price 34,82  BRL
Spread / Highest target 39,6%
Spread / Average Target 17,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Candido Botelho Bracher President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roberto Egydio Setúbal Co-Chairman
Pedro Moreira Salles Co-Chairman
Milton Maluhy Filho Chief Financial Officer
Alfredo Egydio Setubal Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ITAU UNIBANCO HOLDING SA0.76%84 859
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY18.67%374 916
BANK OF AMERICA23.86%287 533
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA6.99%281 256
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY4.77%214 571
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION16.17%199 296
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group