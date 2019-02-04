Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Itau Unibanco Holding SA    ITUB4   BRITUBACNPR1

ITAU UNIBANCO HOLDING SA (ITUB4)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Itau Unibanco : Payment of Interest on Capital

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/04/2019 | 08:29pm EST

ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.

CNPJ 60.872.504/0001-23

A Publicly Listed Company

NIRE 35300010230

MATERIAL FACT

ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. ("Company") informs its stockholders that the Board of Directors, which met on February 4, 2019, approved the payment, on March 7, 2019, of the following earnings to stockholders based on the final stockholding position recorded on February 21, 2019:

  • a) dividends in the amount of R$ 1.0507 per share, of which R$ 0.7607 per share is from net income for 2018, and R$ 0.2900 is debit from the Statutory Profit Reserve account; and

  • b) interest on capital in the amount of R$ 0.7494 per share, with the retention of 15% related to withholding income tax, resulting in a net interest of R$ 0.63699 per share, except for the corporate stockholders that are able to prove that they are immune or exempt.

It also approved the payment of the interest on capital declared by the Board of Directors on November 29, 2018, in the gross amount of R$ 0.0106 per share (net amount of R$ 0.00901 per share) on March 7, 2019 to stockholders based on the final stockholding position recorded on December 17, 2018.

These earnings comply with the practice of payment of dividends and interest on capital announced by means of the Material Fact of September 26, 2017(1). Therefore, for the base year of 2018 (accrual), the Company's stockholders will receive R$ 2.3086(2) per share, which totals R$ 22.4 billion in dividends and interest on capital (net of income tax), which is equivalent to 87.2% of the consolidated recurring net income for 2018, representing an increase of 27.8% from 2017.

Additionally, taking into considerations the repurchase of its own shares in 2018, the payout reaches 89.2% of consolidated recurring net income for 2018.

São Paulo (SP), February 4, 2019.

ALEXSANDRO BROEDEL

Group Executive Finance Director and Head of Investor Relations

(1) As informed by the Company, the total amount to be distributed every year shall be established by the Board of Directors, taking into consideration, among other factors: (1) the level of the Company's capitalization in accordance with the rules determined by the Central Bank of Brazil; (2) the minimum level established by the Board of Directors (Tier 1 Capital fully loaded = 13.5%); (3) profitability for the year; (4) the expectations of capital usage due to the growth expected from business, stock buyback programs, mergers and acquisitions and regulatory changes that may change capital requirements; and (5) tax changes. Therefore, the percentage to be distributed may vary year-on-year based on the Company's profitability and capital requirements, always taking into consideration the minimum amount provided for in its Bylaws.

(2) Amount adjusted by the stock split by 50% related to the stockholding position on November 19, 2018.

Disclaimer

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA published this content on 04 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2019 01:28:12 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ITAU UNIBANCO HOLDING SA
08:54pITAU UNIBANCO : Summarized Minutes of the Meeting of the Fiscal Council of Febru..
PU
08:54pITAU UNIBANCO : Announcement to the Market – IFRS – Results for the ..
PU
08:44pITAU UNIBANCO : Information on the 2018 4th quarter result
PU
08:39pITAU UNIBANCO : Projections 2019
PU
08:34pITAU UNIBANCO : Summarized Minutes of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of F..
PU
08:29pITAU UNIBANCO : Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3
PU
08:29pITAU UNIBANCO : Payment of Interest on Capital
PU
02/01ITAU UNIBANCO HOLDING SA : Ex-dividend day for monthly dividend
FA
01/30ITAU UNIBANCO HOLDING SA : annual earnings release
01/15NOTICE TO STOCKHOLDERS : Annual General Stockholder´s Meeting
PU
More news
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2018 112 B
EBIT 2018 44 623 M
Net income 2018 26 050 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 4,39%
P/E ratio 2018 14,65
P/E ratio 2019 12,87
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,13x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,00x
Capitalization 350 B
Chart ITAU UNIBANCO HOLDING SA
Duration : Period :
Itau Unibanco Holding SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ITAU UNIBANCO HOLDING SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 37,6  BRL
Spread / Average Target -3,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Candido Botelho Bracher President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roberto Egydio Setúbal Co-Chairman
Pedro Moreira Salles Co-Chairman
Alexsandro Broedel Lopes Group Executive Finance Director & IRO
Milton Maluhy Filho Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ITAU UNIBANCO HOLDING SA8.96%95 831
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY6.41%345 444
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA6.81%292 076
BANK OF AMERICA15.18%274 414
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION10.83%238 139
WELLS FARGO6.14%230 231
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.