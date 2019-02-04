Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Itau Unibanco Holding SA    ITUB4   BRITUBACNPR1

ITAU UNIBANCO HOLDING SA (ITUB4)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Itau Unibanco : Projections 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/04/2019 | 08:39pm EST

ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.

CNPJ 60.872.504/0001-23

A Publicly Listed Company

NIRE 35300010230

MATERIAL FACT

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. ("Company" or "Itaú Unibanco"), in compliance with Article 157, Paragraph 4 of Law 6,404/76 and Instruction no. 358/02 of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission, informs its stockholders and the market in general that as of this date it has announced its projections for the year 2019 in accordance with the provision in item 11 ("Projections") of the Reference Form.

  • (1) Includes units abroad ex-Latin America;

  • (2) Includes financial guarantees provided and corporate securities;

  • (3) Includes Result from Loan Losses, Impairment and Discounts Granted;

  • (4) Commissions and Fees (+) Income from Insurance, Pension Plan and Premium Bonds Operations (-) Expenses for Claims (-) Insurance,

Pension Plan and Premium Bonds Selling Expenses.

It is noteworthy mentioning, currently, the Company considers, for management purposes, a cost of capital of around 14.0% per year.

Information on outlooks for the business, projections and operational and financial goals are solely forecasts, based on management's current outlook in relation to the future of Itaú Unibanco. These expectations are highly dependent on market conditions, general economic performance of the country, of the sector and the international markets. Therefore, our effective results and performance may differ from those forecasted in this prospective information.

São Paulo, February 4, 2019

ALEXSANDRO BROEDEL

Group Executive Finance Director and Head of Investor Relations

Disclaimer

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA published this content on 04 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2019 01:38:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ITAU UNIBANCO HOLDING SA
08:54pITAU UNIBANCO : Summarized Minutes of the Meeting of the Fiscal Council of Febru..
PU
08:54pITAU UNIBANCO : Announcement to the Market – IFRS – Results for the ..
PU
08:44pITAU UNIBANCO : Information on the 2018 4th quarter result
PU
08:39pITAU UNIBANCO : Projections 2019
PU
08:34pITAU UNIBANCO : Summarized Minutes of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of F..
PU
08:29pITAU UNIBANCO : Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3
PU
08:29pITAU UNIBANCO : Payment of Interest on Capital
PU
02/01ITAU UNIBANCO HOLDING SA : Ex-dividend day for monthly dividend
FA
01/30ITAU UNIBANCO HOLDING SA : annual earnings release
01/15NOTICE TO STOCKHOLDERS : Annual General Stockholder´s Meeting
PU
More news
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2018 112 B
EBIT 2018 44 623 M
Net income 2018 26 050 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 4,39%
P/E ratio 2018 14,65
P/E ratio 2019 12,87
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,13x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,00x
Capitalization 350 B
Chart ITAU UNIBANCO HOLDING SA
Duration : Period :
Itau Unibanco Holding SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ITAU UNIBANCO HOLDING SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 37,6  BRL
Spread / Average Target -3,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Candido Botelho Bracher President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roberto Egydio Setúbal Co-Chairman
Pedro Moreira Salles Co-Chairman
Alexsandro Broedel Lopes Group Executive Finance Director & IRO
Milton Maluhy Filho Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ITAU UNIBANCO HOLDING SA8.96%95 831
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY6.41%345 444
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA6.81%292 076
BANK OF AMERICA15.18%274 414
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION10.83%238 139
WELLS FARGO6.14%230 231
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.