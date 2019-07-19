Log in
ITAU UNIBANCO HOLDING SA

(ITUB4)
Itau Unibanco : Response to the article carried in the O Globo newspaper

07/19/2019 | 08:40pm EDT

ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.

CNPJ 60.872.504/0001-23

Publicly quoted Company

NIRE 35300010230

ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET

With regard to the article published in today's edition of the O Globo newspaper, Itaú Unibanco wishes to advise that it categorically repudiates any attempt to tie the party- political donations, made in a legal and transparent manner, to unethical behavior to occasionally serve the organization's interests in the case of the approved merger between Itaú and Unibanco announced in November 2008. In the presidential elections of 2006, 2010 and 2014, all donations by Itaú Unibanco to the candidates that were leading the opinion polls were strictly equal, in addition to being very similar in each of the three years. The numbers shown below lay to rest any supposition that the bank allocated preference to this or that party, or that it in any manner made party political donations for its own benefit.

Amount

Year

Candidate

Party

donated

(R$ millions)

2006

Lula

PT

3.5

2006

Geraldo Alckmin

PSDB

3.5

2010

Dilma Rousseff

PT

4.0

2010

José Serra

PSDB

4.0

2014

Dilma Rousseff

PT

4.0

2014

Aécio Neves

PSDB

4.0

The merger between Itaú and Unibanco was approved by the proper authorities, strictly in accordance with their routines and rites of approval. It should be pointed out that a series of conditions was imposed for approving the transaction, and Itaú Unibanco fully complied with all of them.

Itaú Unibanco deplores that its name may have been inappropriately used, so that a defendant, who has admitted to the charges, could obtain advantages in arrangements with the courts, and it will evaluate the appropriate legal measures.

Itaú Unibanco is at the disposal of the authorities for any clarifications that may be necessary.

São Paulo, July 19, 2019.

Alexsandro Broedel

Group Executive Finance Director and Head of Investor Relations

Disclaimer

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA published this content on 19 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2019 00:39:04 UTC
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2019 115 B
EBIT 2019 57 902 M
Net income 2019 28 392 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 5,38%
P/E ratio 2019 12,6x
P/E ratio 2020 11,3x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,86x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,63x
Capitalization 328 B
Chart ITAU UNIBANCO HOLDING SA
Duration : Period :
Itau Unibanco Holding SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ITAU UNIBANCO HOLDING SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 40,14  BRL
Last Close Price 36,40  BRL
Spread / Highest target 33,5%
Spread / Average Target 10,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Candido Botelho Bracher President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roberto Egydio Setúbal Co-Chairman
Pedro Moreira Salles Co-Chairman
Milton Maluhy Filho Chief Financial Officer
Alfredo Egydio Setubal Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ITAU UNIBANCO HOLDING SA5.27%89 683
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY16.77%371 932
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA5.29%279 454
BANK OF AMERICA18.47%275 420
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-1.89%202 506
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION13.50%200 477
