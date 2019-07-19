Itau Unibanco : Response to the article carried in the O Globo newspaper

ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.

CNPJ 60.872.504/0001-23 Publicly quoted Company NIRE 35300010230

ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET

With regard to the article published in today's edition of the O Globo newspaper, Itaú Unibanco wishes to advise that it categorically repudiates any attempt to tie the party- political donations, made in a legal and transparent manner, to unethical behavior to occasionally serve the organization's interests in the case of the approved merger between Itaú and Unibanco announced in November 2008. In the presidential elections of 2006, 2010 and 2014, all donations by Itaú Unibanco to the candidates that were leading the opinion polls were strictly equal, in addition to being very similar in each of the three years. The numbers shown below lay to rest any supposition that the bank allocated preference to this or that party, or that it in any manner made party political donations for its own benefit.

Amount Year Candidate Party donated (R$ millions) 2006 Lula PT 3.5 2006 Geraldo Alckmin PSDB 3.5 2010 Dilma Rousseff PT 4.0 2010 José Serra PSDB 4.0 2014 Dilma Rousseff PT 4.0 2014 Aécio Neves PSDB 4.0

The merger between Itaú and Unibanco was approved by the proper authorities, strictly in accordance with their routines and rites of approval. It should be pointed out that a series of conditions was imposed for approving the transaction, and Itaú Unibanco fully complied with all of them.

Itaú Unibanco deplores that its name may have been inappropriately used, so that a defendant, who has admitted to the charges, could obtain advantages in arrangements with the courts, and it will evaluate the appropriate legal measures.

Itaú Unibanco is at the disposal of the authorities for any clarifications that may be necessary.

São Paulo, July 19, 2019.

Alexsandro Broedel

Group Executive Finance Director and Head of Investor Relations