Itau Unibanco : Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3

Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3

OBJECTIVE 4

KEY INDICATORS 4

1 RISK MANAGEMENT 5

1.1 Risk Appetite 6

1.2 Risk Culture 7

1.3 Risk and Capital Governance 7

1.4 Risk- adjusted Compensation 8

2 CAPITAL 9

2.1 Capital Management 9

2.2 Capital Adequacy Assessment 9

2.3 Stress Testing 9

2.4 Recovery Plan 10

2.5 Capital Requirements and Capital Composition 11

2.6 Risk-Weighted Asset (RWA) 14

Risk-Weighted Assets for Credit Risk (RWACPAD) 15

Risk-Weighted Assets for Market Risk (RWAMINT) 16

Risk-Weighted Assets for Operational Risk (RWAOPAD) 16

2.7 Additional Capital Buffers 17

2.8 Capital Adequacy 18

2.9 Leverage Ratio 20

3 BALANCE SHEET 21

Balance Sheet 21

Institutions that comprise the Financial Statements of Itaú Unibanco Holding 23

Material entities 24

4 INVESTMENTS IN OTHER ENTITIES NOT CLASSIFIED IN THE TRADING BOOK 25

5 CREDIT RISK 26

5.1 Framework and Treatment 26

5.2 Credit Portfolio Analysis 27

Operations with Credit Granting Characteristics by Countries and by Brazil Geographic Regions 27

Operations with Credit Granting Characteristics by Economic Sector 28

Remaining maturity of loan transactions 29

Concentration on the Major Debtors 29

Overdue Amounts 30

Allowance for Loan Losses 30

Mitigating Instruments 31

Counterparty Credit Risk 32

Acquisitions, Sale or Transfer of Financial Assets 34

Operations of Securitization 35

Credit Derivatives 36

6 MARKET RISK 37

6.1 Framework and Treatment 37

6.2 Portfolio Analysis 38

Interest rate risk in the banking book 39

Evolution of the Trading Book 39

Evolution of the Derivatives Portfolio 39

VaR - Consolidated Itaú Unibanco 40

VaR and Stresses VaR Internal Model - Regulatory Portfolio 40

Stress Testing 41

Backtesting 41

Pricing of Financial Instruments 41

7 OPERATIONAL RISK 42

7.1 Framework and Treatment 42

7.2 Crisis Management and Business Continuity 43

7.3 Independent Validation of Risk Models 44

8 LIQUIDITY RISK 45

8.1 Framework and Treatment 45

8.2 Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) 46

8.3 Net Stable Funding Ratio (NSFR) 47

9 OTHER RISKS 49 Insurance products, pension plans and premium bonds risks 49 Social and Environmental Risk 49 Regulatory and Compliance Risk 50 Model Risk 50 Country Risk 50 Business and Strategy Risk 50 Reputational Risk 50 52 55 55 57

10 APPENDIX I

11 GLOSSARIES 11.1 Glossary of Acronyms 11.2 Glossary of Regulations



Objective

This document presents Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (Itaú Unibanco) information required by the Central Bank of Brazil (BACEN) through Circular 3,678 and subsequent amendments, which address the disclosure of information on risks management, calculation of risk-weighted assets (RWA), and calculation of the Total Capital ("Patrimônio de Referência" - PR), in accordance with Itaú Unibanco's institutional standards.

For further information than the contained on this document, please visit http://www.itau.com.br/investor-relations.

The information available in the website http://www.itau.com.br/investor-relations and referred to in this document is supplementary to this publication, and there were no important amendments between the dates of its disclosure and the base date of this report.

Key indicators

Itaú Unibanco's risk and capital management focuses on maintaining the institution in line with the risk strategy approved by the Board of Directors. The key indicators based on the Prudential Consolidation, on December 31, 2018, are summarized below.

Common Equity Tier I Ratio

Tier I Ratio

Total Capital Ratio

15.1%

16.0%

18.0%

September 30, 2018: 13.9%

September 30, 2018: 14.9%

September 30, 2018: 16.9%

Common Equity Tier I

Tier I

Total Capital

R$ 123,358 million

R$ 131,154 million

R$ 147,028 million

September 30, 2018: R$ 113,313 million

September 30, 2018: R$ 121,386 million

September 30, 2018: R$ 137,252 million

RWA

Credit Risk Exposure

R$ 818,072 million

R$ 714,969 million

September 30, 2018: R$ 812,625 million

September 30, 2018: R$ 713,435 million

RWA Composition

Composition of Credit Risk Exposure¹

9.0% 3.2% 87.8% 09/30/2018 Credit Risk

8.9% 3.7%

09/30/2018

31/12/2018 5.6%

87.4%

12/31/2018

Market RiskOperational Risk

Securities

5.5% 28.7%

RetailNon RetailOther Exposure

¹ Classification according to Circular BACEN 3,644 and subsequent amendments.

4

1

Risk Management

To undertake and manage risks is one of the activities of Itaú Unibanco. For this reason, the institution must have clearly established risk management objectives. In this context, the risk appetite defines the nature and the level of risks acceptable for the institution, while the risk culture guides the attitudes required to manage them. Itaú Unibanco seeks to maintain robust and company-wide risk management processes to serve as a basis for its strategic decisions intended to ensure business sustainability.

These processes are in line with the guidelines of the Board of Directors and Executives who, through corporate bodies, define the institution's global objectives, which are then translated into targets and thresholds for the business units that manage risks. Control and capital management units, in turn, support Itaú Unibanco's management through the processes of analysis and monitoring capital and risk assessment processes.

The principles that provide risk management and risk appetite fundamentals, as well as guidelines regarding the actions taken by Itaú Unibanco's employees in their daily routines are as follows:

 Sustainability and customer satisfaction: the vision of Itaú Unibanco is to be a leading bank in sustainable performance and customer satisfaction. For this reason, the institution is concerned about creating shared values for employees, customers, shareholders and society to ensure the longevity of the business. Itaú Unibanco is concerned about doing business that is good for customers and for the institution;

 Risk Culture: the institution's risk culture goes beyond policies, procedures and processes, strengthening the employees' individual and collective responsibility to do the right thing, at the right time and in the right way, with respect for ethical business. The Risk Culture is described in item 1.2 "Risk Culture";

 Price for Risk: Itaú Unibanco operates and assumes risks in business that it knows and understands, avoids unknown risks or risks that provide no competitive advantages, and carefully assesses risk-return ratios;

 Diversification: the institution has low appetite for volatility in its results. Accordingly, it operates with a diversified base of customers, products and business, seeking risk diversification and giving priority to low-risk transactions;

 Operational excellence: Itaú Unibanco intends to provide agility, as well as a robust and stable infrastructure, so as to offer high quality services;

 Ethics and respect for regulations: at Itaú Unibanco, ethics is non-negotiable. For this reason, the institution promotes an institutional environment of integrity, educating its employees to cultivate ethical relationships and businesses, as well as respecting the norms, and therefore caring for the institution's reputation.

On August 21, 2017, the Resolution CMN 4,557 came into force, which established the structure of risk and capital management. The resolution highlights are the implementation of a continuous and integrated risk management framework; the requirements for the definition of the Risk Appetite Statement (RAS) and the stress test program; the establishment of a Risk Committee; the indication, before BACEN, of the Chief Risk Officer (CRO); and the CRO's roles, responsibilities and independence requirements.

Itaú Unibanco complies with the best risk and capital management practices set forth in CMN Resolution 4,557; accordingly, there is no significant impact arising from its adoption.

5

