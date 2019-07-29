Log in
ITAU UNIBANCO HOLDING SA

(ITUB4)
Itau Unibanco : Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3

07/29/2019 | 06:50pm EDT

Risk and Capital

Management

Pillar 3

2Q19

Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3

OBJECTIVE

1

KEY INDICATORS

1

1

RISK MANAGEMENT

2

1.1

Risk Appetite

2

1.2

Risk Culture

3

1.3 Risk and Capital Governance

3

1.4

Risk- adjusted Compensation

4

2

CAPITAL

5

2.1 Capital Management

5

2.2 Capital Adequacy Assessment

5

2.3 Stress Testing

5

2.4 Recovery Plan

6

2.5 Capital Requirements and Capital Composition

6

2.6 Risk-Weighted Asset (RWA)

9

Risk-Weighted Assets for Credit Risk (RWACPAD)

10

Risk-Weighted Assets for Market Risk (RWAMINT)

10

Risk-Weighted Assets for Operational Risk (RWAOPAD)

11

2.7 Additional Capital Buffers

11

2.8 Capital Adequacy

12

2.8.1 IRRBB - Interest Rate Risk in the Banking Book

13

2.9 Leverage Ratio

16

3 BALANCE SHEET AND INSTITUTIONS

17

3.1 Balance Sheet

17

3.2 Institutions that comprise the Financial Statements of Itaú Unibanco Holding

19

Institutions that comprise the financial statements an the Prudential Conglomerate

19

Institutions that comprise only the financial statements

20

Non consolidated institutions

21

Material entities

21

4 INVESTMENTS IN OTHER ENTITIES NOT CLASSIFIED IN THE TRADING BOOK

22

5

CREDIT RISK

23

5.1 Framework and Treatment

23

5.2 Credit Portfolio Analysis

24

Operations with Credit Granting Characteristics by Countries and by Brazil Geographic Regions

25

Operations with Credit Granting Characteristics by Economic Sector

25

Remaining maturity of loan transactions

26

Concentration on the Major Debtors

26

Overdue Amounts

26

Allowance for Loan Losses

26

Mitigating Instruments

27

Counterparty Credit Risk

27

Acquisitions, Sale or Transfer of Financial Assets

29

Operations of Securitization

30

Credit Derivatives

31

6

MARKET RISK

33

6.1 Framework and Treatment

33

6.2 Portfolio Analysis

34

Interest rate risk in the banking book

34

Evolution of the Trading Book

35

Evolution of the Derivatives Portfolio

35

VaR - Consolidated Itaú Unibanco

35

VaR and Stresses VaR Internal Model - Regulatory Portfolio

36

Stress Testing

36

Backtesting

36

Pricing of Financial Instruments

37

Itaú Unibanco

Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3

7

OPERATIONAL RISK

38

7.1

Framework and Treatment

38

7.2

Crisis Management and Business Continuity

38

7.3

Independent Validation of Risk Models

39

8

LIQUIDITY RISK

40

8.1

Framework and Treatment

40

8.2

Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR)

40

8.3 Net Stable Funding Ratio (NSFR)

41

9 OTHER RISKS

44

Insurance products, pension plans and premium bonds risks

44

Social and Environmental Risk

44

Regulatory and Compliance Risk

44

Model Risk

45

Reputational Risk

45

Country Risk

46

Business and Strategy Risk

46

10 APPENDIX I

47

11 GLOSSARIES

50

11.1

Glossary of Acronyms

50

11.2

Glossary of Regulations

52

Itaú Unibanco

Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3

Objective

This document presents Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (Itaú Unibanco) information required by the Central Bank of Brazil (BACEN) through Circular 3,678 and subsequent amendments, which address the disclosure of information on risks management, calculation of risk-weighted assets (RWA), and calculation of the Total Capital ("Patrimônio de Referência" - PR), in accordance with Itaú Unibanco's institutional standards.

For further information than the contained on this document, please visit http://www.itau.com.br/investor-relations.

The information available in the website http://www.itau.com.br/investor-relationsand referred to in this document is supplementary to this publication, and there were no important amendments between the dates of its disclosure and the base date of this report.

Key indicators

Itaú Unibanco's risk and capital management focuses on maintaining the institution in line with the risk strategy approved by the Board of Directors. The key indicators based on the Prudential Consolidation, on June 30, 2019, are summarized below.

Common Equity Tier I Ratio

Tier I Ratio

Total Capital Ratio

13.6%

14.9%

16.3%

March 31, 2019: 13.3%

March 31, 2019: 14.6%

March 31, 2019: 16.0%

Common Equity Tier I

Tier I

Total Capital

R$ 115,498 million

R$ 126,373 million

R$ 138,267 million

March 31, 2019: R$ 109,156 million

March 31, 2019: R$ 120,124 million

March 31, 2019: R$ 132,056 million

RWA

Credit Risk Exposure

R$ 847,001 million

R$ 724,300 million

March 31, 2019: R$ 823,818 million

March 31, 2019: R$ 705,894 million

RWA Composition

Composition of Credit Risk Exposure¹

9.9%

9.6%

03/31/2019

06/30/2019

4.4%

4.9%

5.5%

5.6%

27.3%

22.8%

27.4%

23.0%

85.7%

85.5%

.

03/31/2019

06/30/2019

Credit Risk

Market Risk .

Operational Risk

44.4%

44.0%

Securities

Retail

Non Retail

Other Exposure

¹ Classification according to Circular BACEN 3,644 and subsequent amendments.

1

Itaú Unibanco

Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3

1 Risk Management

To undertake and manage risks is one of the activities of Itaú Unibanco. For this reason, the institution must have clearly established risk management objectives. In this context, the risk appetite defines the nature and the level of risks acceptable for the institution, while the risk culture guides the attitudes required to manage them. Itaú Unibanco seeks to maintain robust and company-wide risk management processes to serve as a basis for its strategic decisions intended to ensure business sustainability.

These processes are in line with the guidelines of the Board of Directors and Executives who, through corporate bodies, define the institution's global objectives, which are then translated into targets and thresholds for the business units that manage risks. Control and capital management units, in turn, support Itaú Unibanco's management through the processes of analysis and monitoring capital and risk assessment processes.

The principles that provide risk management and risk appetite fundamentals, as well as guidelines regarding the actions taken by Itaú Unibanco's employees in their daily routines are as follows:

  • Sustainability and customer satisfaction: the vision of Itaú Unibanco is to be a leading bank in sustainable performance and customer satisfaction. For this reason, the institution is concerned about creating shared values for employees, customers, shareholders and society to ensure the longevity of the business. Itaú Unibanco is concerned about doing business that is good for customers and for the institution;
  • Risk Culture: the institution's risk culture goes beyond policies, procedures and processes, strengthening the employees' individual and collective responsibility to do the right thing, at the right time and in the right way, with respect for ethical business. The Risk Culture is described in item 1.2 "Risk Culture";
  • Price for Risk: Itaú Unibanco operates and assumes risks in business that it knows and understands, avoids unknown risks or risks that provide no competitive advantages, and carefully assesses risk-return ratios;
  • Diversification: the institution has low appetite for volatility in its results. Accordingly, it operates with a diversified base of customers, products and business, seeking risk diversification and giving priority to low-risk transactions;
  • Operational excellence: Itaú Unibanco intends to provide agility, as well as a robust and stable infrastructure, so as to offer high quality services;
  • Ethics and respect for regulations: at Itaú Unibanco, ethics is non-negotiable. For this reason, the institution promotes an institutional environment of integrity, educating its employees to cultivate ethical relationships and businesses, as well as respecting the norms, and therefore caring for the institution's reputation.

On August 21, 2017, the Resolution CMN 4,557 came into force, which established the structure of risk and capital management. The resolution highlights are the implementation of a continuous and integrated risk management framework; the requirements for the definition of the Risk Appetite Statement (RAS) and the stress test program; the establishment of a Risk Committee; the indication, before BACEN, of the Chief Risk Officer (CRO); and the CRO's roles, responsibilities and independence requirements.

Itaú Unibanco complies with the best risk and capital management practices set forth in CMN Resolution 4,557; accordingly, there is no significant impact arising from its adoption.

1.1 Risk Appetite

In 2016, Itaú Unibanco reviewed its risk appetite policy, which was established and approved by the Board of Directors and guides the institution's business strategy. The bank's risk appetite is grounded on the following declaration of the Board of Directors:

"We are a universal bank, operating predominantly in Latin America. Supported by our risk culture, we operate based on rigorous ethical and regulatory compliance standards, seeking high and growing results, with low volatility, by means of the long-lasting relationship with clients, correctly pricing risks, well-distributedfund-raising and proper use of capital."

Based on this declaration, the bank established five dimensions, each of which comprising a set of metrics associated with the key risks involved, combining complementary measurements and seeking a comprehensive view of its exposure:

  • Capitalization: establishes that Itaú Unibanco should have sufficient capital to protect against a serious recession or stress events without the need to adjust its capital structure under adverse circumstances. It is monitored by following up on the bank's capital ratios in usual or stress situations, and debt issue ratings.

2

Itaú Unibanco

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA published this content on 29 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2019 22:49:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
