Itau Unibanco : Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3

Itaú Unibanco's risk and capital management focuses on maintaining the institution in line with the risk strategy approved by the Board of Directors. The key indicators based on the Prudential Consolidation, on June 30, 2019, are summarized below.

This document presents Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (Itaú Unibanco) information required by the Central Bank of Brazil (BACEN) through Circular 3,678 and subsequent amendments, which address the disclosure of information on risks management, calculation of risk-weighted assets (RWA), and calculation of the Total Capital ("Patrimônio de Referência" - PR), in accordance with Itaú Unibanco's institutional standards.

Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3

1 Risk Management

To undertake and manage risks is one of the activities of Itaú Unibanco. For this reason, the institution must have clearly established risk management objectives. In this context, the risk appetite defines the nature and the level of risks acceptable for the institution, while the risk culture guides the attitudes required to manage them. Itaú Unibanco seeks to maintain robust and company-wide risk management processes to serve as a basis for its strategic decisions intended to ensure business sustainability.

These processes are in line with the guidelines of the Board of Directors and Executives who, through corporate bodies, define the institution's global objectives, which are then translated into targets and thresholds for the business units that manage risks. Control and capital management units, in turn, support Itaú Unibanco's management through the processes of analysis and monitoring capital and risk assessment processes.

The principles that provide risk management and risk appetite fundamentals, as well as guidelines regarding the actions taken by Itaú Unibanco's employees in their daily routines are as follows:

Sustainability and customer satisfaction: the vision of Itaú Unibanco is to be a leading bank in sustainable performance and customer satisfaction. For this reason, the institution is concerned about creating shared values for employees, customers, shareholders and society to ensure the longevity of the business. Itaú Unibanco is concerned about doing business that is good for customers and for the institution;

Risk Culture: the institution's risk culture goes beyond policies, procedures and processes, strengthening the employees' individual and collective responsibility to do the right thing, at the right time and in the right way, with respect for ethical business. The Risk Culture is described in item 1.2 "Risk Culture";

Price for Risk: Itaú Unibanco operates and assumes risks in business that it knows and understands, avoids unknown risks or risks that provide no competitive advantages, and carefully assesses risk-return ratios;

risk-return ratios; Diversification: the institution has low appetite for volatility in its results. Accordingly, it operates with a diversified base of customers, products and business, seeking risk diversification and giving priority to low-risk transactions;

low-risk transactions; Operational excellence: Itaú Unibanco intends to provide agility, as well as a robust and stable infrastructure, so as to offer high quality services;

Ethics and respect for regulations: at Itaú Unibanco, ethics is non-negotiable. For this reason, the institution promotes an institutional environment of integrity, educating its employees to cultivate ethical relationships and businesses, as well as respecting the norms, and therefore caring for the institution's reputation.

On August 21, 2017, the Resolution CMN 4,557 came into force, which established the structure of risk and capital management. The resolution highlights are the implementation of a continuous and integrated risk management framework; the requirements for the definition of the Risk Appetite Statement (RAS) and the stress test program; the establishment of a Risk Committee; the indication, before BACEN, of the Chief Risk Officer (CRO); and the CRO's roles, responsibilities and independence requirements.

Itaú Unibanco complies with the best risk and capital management practices set forth in CMN Resolution 4,557; accordingly, there is no significant impact arising from its adoption.

1.1 Risk Appetite

In 2016, Itaú Unibanco reviewed its risk appetite policy, which was established and approved by the Board of Directors and guides the institution's business strategy. The bank's risk appetite is grounded on the following declaration of the Board of Directors:

"We are a universal bank, operating predominantly in Latin America. Supported by our risk culture, we operate based on rigorous ethical and regulatory compliance standards, seeking high and growing results, with low volatility, by means of the long-lasting relationship with clients, correctly pricing risks, well-distributedfund-raising and proper use of capital."

Based on this declaration, the bank established five dimensions, each of which comprising a set of metrics associated with the key risks involved, combining complementary measurements and seeking a comprehensive view of its exposure:

Capitalization: establishes that Itaú Unibanco should have sufficient capital to protect against a serious recession or stress events without the need to adjust its capital structure under adverse circumstances. It is monitored by following up on the bank's capital ratios in usual or stress situations, and debt issue ratings.

