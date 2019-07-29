Itau Unibanco : Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3
0
07/29/2019 | 06:50pm EDT
Risk and Capital
Management
Pillar 3
2Q19
Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3
OBJECTIVE
1
KEY INDICATORS
1
1
RISK MANAGEMENT
2
1.1
Risk Appetite
2
1.2
Risk Culture
3
1.3 Risk and Capital Governance
3
1.4
Risk- adjusted Compensation
4
2
CAPITAL
5
2.1 Capital Management
5
2.2 Capital Adequacy Assessment
5
2.3 Stress Testing
5
2.4 Recovery Plan
6
2.5 Capital Requirements and Capital Composition
6
2.6 Risk-Weighted Asset (RWA)
9
Risk-Weighted Assets for Credit Risk (RWACPAD)
10
Risk-Weighted Assets for Market Risk (RWAMINT)
10
Risk-Weighted Assets for Operational Risk (RWAOPAD)
11
2.7 Additional Capital Buffers
11
2.8 Capital Adequacy
12
2.8.1 IRRBB - Interest Rate Risk in the Banking Book
13
2.9 Leverage Ratio
16
3 BALANCE SHEET AND INSTITUTIONS
17
3.1 Balance Sheet
17
3.2 Institutions that comprise the Financial Statements of Itaú Unibanco Holding
19
Institutions that comprise the financial statements an the Prudential Conglomerate
19
Institutions that comprise only the financial statements
20
Non consolidated institutions
21
Material entities
21
4 INVESTMENTS IN OTHER ENTITIES NOT CLASSIFIED IN THE TRADING BOOK
22
5
CREDIT RISK
23
5.1 Framework and Treatment
23
5.2 Credit Portfolio Analysis
24
Operations with Credit Granting Characteristics by Countries and by Brazil Geographic Regions
25
Operations with Credit Granting Characteristics by Economic Sector
25
Remaining maturity of loan transactions
26
Concentration on the Major Debtors
26
Overdue Amounts
26
Allowance for Loan Losses
26
Mitigating Instruments
27
Counterparty Credit Risk
27
Acquisitions, Sale or Transfer of Financial Assets
29
Operations of Securitization
30
Credit Derivatives
31
6
MARKET RISK
33
6.1 Framework and Treatment
33
6.2 Portfolio Analysis
34
Interest rate risk in the banking book
34
Evolution of the Trading Book
35
Evolution of the Derivatives Portfolio
35
VaR - Consolidated Itaú Unibanco
35
VaR and Stresses VaR Internal Model - Regulatory Portfolio
36
Stress Testing
36
Backtesting
36
Pricing of Financial Instruments
37
Itaú Unibanco
Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3
7
OPERATIONAL RISK
38
7.1
Framework and Treatment
38
7.2
Crisis Management and Business Continuity
38
7.3
Independent Validation of Risk Models
39
8
LIQUIDITY RISK
40
8.1
Framework and Treatment
40
8.2
Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR)
40
8.3 Net Stable Funding Ratio (NSFR)
41
9 OTHER RISKS
44
Insurance products, pension plans and premium bonds risks
44
Social and Environmental Risk
44
Regulatory and Compliance Risk
44
Model Risk
45
Reputational Risk
45
Country Risk
46
Business and Strategy Risk
46
10 APPENDIX I
47
11 GLOSSARIES
50
11.1
Glossary of Acronyms
50
11.2
Glossary of Regulations
52
Itaú Unibanco
Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3
Objective
This document presents Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (Itaú Unibanco) information required by the Central Bank of Brazil (BACEN) through Circular 3,678 and subsequent amendments, which address the disclosure of information on risks management, calculation of risk-weighted assets (RWA), and calculation of the Total Capital ("Patrimônio de Referência" - PR), in accordance with Itaú Unibanco's institutional standards.
The information available in the website http://www.itau.com.br/investor-relationsand referred to in this document is supplementary to this publication, and there were no important amendments between the dates of its disclosure and the base date of this report.
Key indicators
Itaú Unibanco's risk and capital management focuses on maintaining the institution in line with the risk strategy approved by the Board of Directors. The key indicators based on the Prudential Consolidation, on June 30, 2019, are summarized below.
Common Equity Tier I Ratio
Tier I Ratio
Total Capital Ratio
13.6%
14.9%
16.3%
March 31, 2019: 13.3%
March 31, 2019: 14.6%
March 31, 2019: 16.0%
Common Equity Tier I
Tier I
Total Capital
R$ 115,498 million
R$ 126,373 million
R$ 138,267 million
March 31, 2019: R$ 109,156 million
March 31, 2019: R$ 120,124 million
March 31, 2019: R$ 132,056 million
RWA
Credit Risk Exposure
R$ 847,001 million
R$ 724,300 million
March 31, 2019: R$ 823,818 million
March 31, 2019: R$ 705,894 million
RWA Composition
Composition of Credit Risk Exposure¹
9.9%
9.6%
03/31/2019
06/30/2019
4.4%
4.9%
5.5%
5.6%
27.3%
22.8%
27.4%
23.0%
85.7%
85.5%
.
03/31/2019
06/30/2019
Credit Risk
Market Risk .
Operational Risk
44.4%
44.0%
Securities
Retail
Non Retail
Other Exposure
¹ Classification according to Circular BACEN 3,644 and subsequent amendments.
1
Itaú Unibanco
Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3
1 Risk Management
To undertake and manage risks is one of the activities of Itaú Unibanco. For this reason, the institution must have clearly established risk management objectives. In this context, the risk appetite defines the nature and the level of risks acceptable for the institution, while the risk culture guides the attitudes required to manage them. Itaú Unibanco seeks to maintain robust and company-wide risk management processes to serve as a basis for its strategic decisions intended to ensure business sustainability.
These processes are in line with the guidelines of the Board of Directors and Executives who, through corporate bodies, define the institution's global objectives, which are then translated into targets and thresholds for the business units that manage risks. Control and capital management units, in turn, support Itaú Unibanco's management through the processes of analysis and monitoring capital and risk assessment processes.
The principles that provide risk management and risk appetite fundamentals, as well as guidelines regarding the actions taken by Itaú Unibanco's employees in their daily routines are as follows:
Sustainability and customer satisfaction: the vision of Itaú Unibanco is to be a leading bank in sustainable performance and customer satisfaction. For this reason, the institution is concerned about creating shared values for employees, customers, shareholders and society to ensure the longevity of the business. Itaú Unibanco is concerned about doing business that is good for customers and for the institution;
Risk Culture: the institution's risk culture goes beyond policies, procedures and processes, strengthening the employees' individual and collective responsibility to do the right thing, at the right time and in the right way, with respect for ethical business. The Risk Culture is described in item 1.2 "Risk Culture";
Price for Risk: Itaú Unibanco operates and assumes risks in business that it knows and understands, avoids unknown risks or risks that provide no competitive advantages, and carefully assesses risk-return ratios;
Diversification: the institution has low appetite for volatility in its results. Accordingly, it operates with a diversified base of customers, products and business, seeking risk diversification and giving priority to low-risk transactions;
Operational excellence: Itaú Unibanco intends to provide agility, as well as a robust and stable infrastructure, so as to offer high quality services;
Ethics and respect for regulations: at Itaú Unibanco, ethics is non-negotiable. For this reason, the institution promotes an institutional environment of integrity, educating its employees to cultivate ethical relationships and businesses, as well as respecting the norms, and therefore caring for the institution's reputation.
On August 21, 2017, the Resolution CMN 4,557 came into force, which established the structure of risk and capital management. The resolution highlights are the implementation of a continuous and integrated risk management framework; the requirements for the definition of the Risk Appetite Statement (RAS) and the stress test program; the establishment of a Risk Committee; the indication, before BACEN, of the Chief Risk Officer (CRO); and the CRO's roles, responsibilities and independence requirements.
Itaú Unibanco complies with the best risk and capital management practices set forth in CMN Resolution 4,557; accordingly, there is no significant impact arising from its adoption.
1.1 Risk Appetite
In 2016, Itaú Unibanco reviewed its risk appetite policy, which was established and approved by the Board of Directors and guides the institution's business strategy. The bank's risk appetite is grounded on the following declaration of the Board of Directors:
"We are a universal bank, operating predominantly in Latin America. Supported by our risk culture, we operate based on rigorous ethical and regulatory compliance standards, seeking high and growing results, with low volatility, by means of the long-lasting relationship with clients, correctly pricing risks, well-distributedfund-raising and proper use of capital."
Based on this declaration, the bank established five dimensions, each of which comprising a set of metrics associated with the key risks involved, combining complementary measurements and seeking a comprehensive view of its exposure:
Capitalization: establishes that Itaú Unibanco should have sufficient capital to protect against a serious recession or stress events without the need to adjust its capital structure under adverse circumstances. It is monitored by following up on the bank's capital ratios in usual or stress situations, and debt issue ratings.
2
Itaú Unibanco
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Itaú Unibanco Holding SA published this content on 29 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2019 22:49:04 UTC