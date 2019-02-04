Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Itau Unibanco Holding SA    ITUB4   BRITUBACNPR1

ITAU UNIBANCO HOLDING SA (ITUB4)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Itau Unibanco : Summarized Minutes of the Meeting of the Fiscal Council of February 04, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/04/2019 | 08:54pm EST

ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.

CNPJ 60.872.504/0001-23

A Publicly Listed Company

NIRE 35300010230

SUMMARIZED MINUTES OF THE MEETING OF THE FISCAL COUNCIL

OF FEBRUARY 4, 2019

DATE, TIME AND PLACE: On February 4, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Av. Brigadeiro Faria Lima, 3500, 1º andar, sala 139, in the city and state of São Paulo.

CHAIRMAN: José Caruso Cruz Henriques.

QUORUM: The totality of the elected members.

RESOLUTION UNANIMOUSLY MADE:

Following examination of the Company's financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2018, the Councilors resolved to draft the following opinion:

"After examining the Company's financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2018 and verifying the accuracy of all the elements examined, considering the unqualified report of PricewaterhouseCoopers Auditores Independentes, the opinion of the effective members of the Fiscal Council of ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. is that these documents appropriately reflect the capital structure, the financial position and the activities conducted by the Company in the period and meet the conditions necessary for the submission for the examination and approval of the

Stockholders."

CLOSING: Once the work was completed, these minutes were signed after being drafted, read and approved by all. São Paulo (SP), February 4, 2019. (undersigned) José Caruso Cruz Henriques - Chairman; Alkimar Ribeiro de Moura and Carlos Roberto de Albuquerque Sá - Councilors.

ALEXSANDRO BROEDEL

Group Executive Finance Director and Head of Investor Relations

Disclaimer

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA published this content on 04 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2019 01:53:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ITAU UNIBANCO HOLDING SA
08:54pITAU UNIBANCO : Summarized Minutes of the Meeting of the Fiscal Council of Febru..
PU
08:54pITAU UNIBANCO : Announcement to the Market – IFRS – Results for the ..
PU
08:44pITAU UNIBANCO : Information on the 2018 4th quarter result
PU
08:39pITAU UNIBANCO : Projections 2019
PU
08:34pITAU UNIBANCO : Summarized Minutes of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of F..
PU
08:29pITAU UNIBANCO : Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3
PU
08:29pITAU UNIBANCO : Payment of Interest on Capital
PU
02/01ITAU UNIBANCO HOLDING SA : Ex-dividend day for monthly dividend
FA
01/30ITAU UNIBANCO HOLDING SA : annual earnings release
01/15NOTICE TO STOCKHOLDERS : Annual General Stockholder´s Meeting
PU
More news
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2018 112 B
EBIT 2018 44 623 M
Net income 2018 26 050 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 4,39%
P/E ratio 2018 14,65
P/E ratio 2019 12,87
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,13x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,00x
Capitalization 350 B
Chart ITAU UNIBANCO HOLDING SA
Duration : Period :
Itau Unibanco Holding SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ITAU UNIBANCO HOLDING SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 37,6  BRL
Spread / Average Target -3,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Candido Botelho Bracher President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roberto Egydio Setúbal Co-Chairman
Pedro Moreira Salles Co-Chairman
Alexsandro Broedel Lopes Group Executive Finance Director & IRO
Milton Maluhy Filho Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ITAU UNIBANCO HOLDING SA8.96%95 831
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY6.41%345 444
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA6.81%292 076
BANK OF AMERICA15.18%274 414
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION10.83%238 139
WELLS FARGO6.14%230 231
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.