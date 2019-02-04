Itau Unibanco : Summarized Minutes of the Meeting of the Fiscal Council of February 04, 2019

ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.

CNPJ 60.872.504/0001-23

A Publicly Listed Company

NIRE 35300010230

SUMMARIZED MINUTES OF THE MEETING OF THE FISCAL COUNCIL

OF FEBRUARY 4, 2019

DATE, TIME AND PLACE: On February 4, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Av. Brigadeiro Faria Lima, 3500, 1º andar, sala 139, in the city and state of São Paulo.

CHAIRMAN: José Caruso Cruz Henriques.

QUORUM: The totality of the elected members.

RESOLUTION UNANIMOUSLY MADE:

Following examination of the Company's financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2018, the Councilors resolved to draft the following opinion:

"After examining the Company's financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2018 and verifying the accuracy of all the elements examined, considering the unqualified report of PricewaterhouseCoopers Auditores Independentes, the opinion of the effective members of the Fiscal Council of ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. is that these documents appropriately reflect the capital structure, the financial position and the activities conducted by the Company in the period and meet the conditions necessary for the submission for the examination and approval of the

Stockholders."

CLOSING: Once the work was completed, these minutes were signed after being drafted, read and approved by all. São Paulo (SP), February 4, 2019. (undersigned) José Caruso Cruz Henriques - Chairman; Alkimar Ribeiro de Moura and Carlos Roberto de Albuquerque Sá - Councilors.

ALEXSANDRO BROEDEL

Group Executive Finance Director and Head of Investor Relations