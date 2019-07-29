Material Fact: Payment of Complementary Dividends

ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.
CNPJ 60.872.504/0001-23
A Publicly-Held Company
NIRE 35300010230
MATERIAL FACT
ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. announces to its stockholders that the Board of Directors, which met on July 29, 2019, approved the payment, on August 23, 2019, of dividends to stockholders in the amount of R$0.7869 per share, complementary to the dividends monthly paid over the first half, based on the final stockholding position recorded on August 15, 2019.
São Paulo (SP), July 29, 2019.
ALEXSANDRO BROEDEL
Group Executive Finance Director and Head of Investor Relations
