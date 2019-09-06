Log in
ITAU UNIBANCO HOLDING SA

(ITUB4)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo - 09/06
35.17 BRL   +3.35%
05:32pTRADING OF OWN SHARES FOR TREASURY MONTH : August 2019
PU
09/03ITAU UNIBANCO : Apimec SP 2019 Public Meeting
PU
09/02ITAU UNIBANCO : Financial Settlement - PAT
PU
Trading of Own Shares for Treasury Month: August 2019

09/06/2019 | 05:32pm EDT

ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.

CNPJ. 60.872.504/0001-23

A Publicly Listed Company

NIRE 35300010230

Announcement to the Market

Trading of Own Shares by Treasury

August 2019

We inform the capital market agents that in August 2019:

  1. Itaú Unibanco did not purchase its own shares for treasury stock;
  2. The number of 218,272 preferred shares was reallocated in the market intended, mainly, to Long-term Incentive programs.

Historical information regarding purchase of own shares for treasury stock is available on the Company's Investor Relations website (www.itau.com.br/investor-relations).

São Paulo-SP, September 06, 2019.

ALEXSANDRO BROEDEL

Group Executive Finance Director and Head of Investor Relations

Disclaimer

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA published this content on 06 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2019 21:31:01 UTC
