ITAU UNIBANCO HOLDING SA

(ITUB4)
Trading of Own Shares for Treasury Month: June 2019

07/08/2019 | 05:38pm EDT

ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.

CNPJ. 60.872.504/0001-23

A Publicly Listed Company

NIRE 35300010230

Announcement to the Market

Trading of Own Shares for Treasury

June 2019

We inform the capital market agents that in June 2019:

  1. Itaú Unibanco did not purchase its own shares for treasury stock;
  2. The number of 10,200 preferred shares was reallocated in the market intended, mainly, to Long-term Incentive programs.

Historical information regarding purchase of own shares for treasury stock is available on the Company's Investor Relations website (www.itau.com.br/investor-relations).

São Paulo-SP, July 08, 2019.

ALEXSANDRO BROEDEL

Group Executive Finance Director and Head of Investor Relations

Disclaimer

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA published this content on 08 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2019 21:37:06 UTC
