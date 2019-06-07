Log in
ITAU UNIBANCO HOLDING SA

ITAU UNIBANCO HOLDING SA

(ITUB4)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo - 06/07
35.07 BRL   +1.07%
05:33pTRADING OF OWN SHARES FOR TREASURY MONTH : May 2019
PU
06/03ITAU UNIBANCO HOLDING SA : Ex-dividend day for monthly dividend
FA
05/30ITAU UNIBANCO : Stock Buyback Program Renewal
PU
News 
Trading of Own Shares for Treasury Month: May 2019

Trading of Own Shares for Treasury Month: May 2019

06/07/2019 | 05:33pm EDT

ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.

CNPJ. 60.872.504/0001-23

A Publicly Listed Company

NIRE 35300010230

Announcement to the Market

Trading of Own Shares for Treasury

May 2019

We inform the capital market agents that in May 2019:

  1. Itaú Unibanco did not purchase its own shares for treasury stock;
  2. The number of 302,812 preferred shares was reallocated in the market intended, mainly, to Long-term Incentive programs.

Historical information regarding purchase of own shares for treasury stock is available on the Company's Investor Relations website (www.itau.com.br/investor-relations).

São Paulo-SP, June 07, 2019.

ALEXSANDRO BROEDEL

Group Executive Finance Director and Head of Investor Relations

Disclaimer

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA published this content on 07 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2019 21:32:06 UTC
