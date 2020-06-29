Log in
ITC Limited

ITC LIMITED

(ITC)
  Report
News 


ITC : 4Q Net Profit Rose 9.1% on Lower Tax Expenses

06/29/2020 | 12:25am EDT

By Kosaku Narioka

ITC Ltd. said its fourth-quarter net profit rose 9.1% from a year earlier thanks to lower tax expenses despite weaker earnings from various businesses, including cigarettes.

Net profit for the quarter ended March 31 rose to 38.57 billion Indian rupees ($510.0 million) from INR35.35 billion a year earlier, the Indian tobacco conglomerate said late Friday.

Profit fell 11% for its cigarettes business, which accounts for the lion's share of earnings. Hotels, agriculture and paper businesses also posted a decline in profit as the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted operations.

Fourth-quarter revenue dropped 4.9% from a year earlier to INR125.61 billion while tax expenses fell 47% to INR8.17 billion.

ITC said it didn't expect any significant impact on its carrying value of assets from the pandemic.

Write to Kosaku Narioka at kosaku.narioka@wsj.com

Financials
Sales 2020 475 B 6 288 M 6 288 M
Net income 2020 149 B 1 977 M 1 977 M
Net cash 2020 173 B 2 288 M 2 288 M
P/E ratio 2020 16,0x
Yield 2020 4,18%
Capitalization 2 400 B 31 728 M 31 738 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 4,68x
Nbr of Employees 33 305
Free-Float 70,2%
Chart ITC LIMITED
Duration : Period :
ITC Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ITC LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 195,20 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sanjiv Puri Chairman & Managing Director
V. Kulkarni Chief Operating Officer-PSPD
Rajiv Tandon Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Jagdish Singh Vice President-Finance, IT & Procurement
Sunil Behari Mathur Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ITC LIMITED-17.88%31 728
ALTRIA GROUP, INC.-23.48%70 971
JAPAN TOBACCO INC.-13.65%34 760
PT HANJAYA MANDALA SAMPOERNA TBK-20.95%13 437
KT&G CORPORATION-16.74%8 210
PT GUDANG GARAM TBK-11.56%6 276
