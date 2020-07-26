Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NSE India Stock Exchange  >  ITC Limited    ITC   INE154A01025

ITC LIMITED

(ITC)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote NSE India Stock Exchange - 07/24
199.6 INR   -0.55%
07/26ITC : First-Quarter Net Profit Fell 25% on Weak Cigarette Earnings
DJ
07/21ITC LIMITED : quaterly earnings release
07/06ITC LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

ITC : First-Quarter Net Profit Fell 25% on Weak Cigarette Earnings

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/26/2020 | 11:43pm EDT

By Kosaku Narioka

ITC Ltd.'s first-quarter net profit fell 25% due to weaker cigarettes earnings and a loss from hotel operations, it said late Friday.

Net profit for the quarter ended June fell to 25.11 billion rupees ($335.9 million) from INR33.55 billion a year earlier, the Indian tobacco conglomerate said. On a standalone basis, net profit was INR23.43 billion, beating the estimate of INR22.76 billion from a FactSet poll of analysts.

Segment profit fell 39% for the group's cigarettes business to INR25.35 billion due partly to weaker sales, while its hotel business swung to a loss.

The group's first-quarter revenue declined 17% to INR104.78 billion.

ITC said it doesn't expect the Covid-19 pandemic to have any significant impact on the value of its assets.

Write to Kosaku Narioka at kosaku.narioka@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on ITC LIMITED
07/26ITC : First-Quarter Net Profit Fell 25% on Weak Cigarette Earnings
DJ
07/21ITC LIMITED : quaterly earnings release
07/06ITC LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/29ITC : 4Q Net Profit Rose 9.1% on Lower Tax Expenses
DJ
06/23ITC LIMITED : annual earnings release
05/26ITC : enters into a Share Purchase Agreement to acquire 100% equity share capita..
AQ
05/19ITC LIMITED : annual earnings release
05/06U.S. launches national security probe of mobile crane imports
RE
05/04U.S. should drop tariffs on pandemic-related goods for 90 days - key lawmaker
RE
04/30U.S. trade body votes to lock in high duties on Chinese tile imports
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 475 B 6 360 M 6 360 M
Net income 2020 149 B 1 999 M 1 999 M
Net cash 2020 173 B 2 314 M 2 314 M
P/E ratio 2020 16,4x
Yield 2020 4,09%
Capitalization 2 454 B 32 835 M 32 830 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 4,80x
Nbr of Employees 33 305
Free-Float 70,3%
Chart ITC LIMITED
Duration : Period :
ITC Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ITC LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 199,60 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sanjiv Puri Chairman & Managing Director
V. Kulkarni Chief Operating Officer-PSPD
Rajiv Tandon Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Jagdish Singh Vice President-Finance, IT & Procurement
Sunil Behari Mathur Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ITC LIMITED-16.03%32 835
ALTRIA GROUP, INC.-16.15%77 773
JAPAN TOBACCO INC.-21.50%32 003
PT HANJAYA MANDALA SAMPOERNA TBK-19.76%13 415
KT&G CORPORATION-14.29%8 460
PT GUDANG GARAM TBK-10.00%6 282
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group