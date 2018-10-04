ITE : Completion of disposal

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY IN, INTO OR FROM THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

4 October 2018

ITE Group plc

('ITE' or the 'Group')

Completion of disposal

ITE Group plc announces that, following shareholder approval at the general meeting held on 24 September 2018, the disposal of ITE Expo LLC has now completed.

ITE +44 (0) 20 7596 5000 Melissa McVeigh, Director of Communications Numis Securities Limited +44 (0) 20 7260 1000 Nick Westlake / Toby Adcock / Hugo Rubinstein FTI Consulting +44 (0) 20 3727 1000 Charles Palmer / Harry Staight

About ITE Group plc

ITE Group plc was founded in 1991 and is now one of the world's leading organisers of international exhibitions and conferences.

ITE Group's strategic vision is to create the world's leading portfolio of content-driven, must-attend events delivering an outstanding experience and ROI for our customers. In May 2017 the Group launched its Transformation & Growth (TAG) programme, which is designed to transform the Company from a geographic-led business to a product-led business that focuses on market-leading events, wherever they are in the world. ITE strives to run the best shows and offer the best service to its customers throughout the world regardless of location. By putting exhibitors and visitors at the heart of everything we do, we plan to drive sustainable growth for our shareholders.

ITE Group plc is a public limited company and has been listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange since 1998.

