ITE : Director Declaration

25 January 2019

ITE Group plc

('ITE' or the 'Company')

Director Declaration

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14,the company announces that Stephen Puckett will retire from the Board of Directors of Redcentric plc with effect from 1 February 2019.

ENDS

Enquiries:

ITE Group plc

Melissa McVeigh, Director of Communications +44 (0)20 7596 5000

FTI Consulting

Charles Palmer/Harry Staight +44 (0)20 3727 1000

Website: www.ite-exhibitions.com

About ITE Group plc

ITE Group plc was founded in 1991 and is now one of the world's leading organisers of international exhibitions and conferences.

ITE Group's strategic vision is to create the world's leading portfolio of content-driven, must-attend events delivering an outstanding experience and ROI for our customers. In May 2017 the Group launched its Transformation & Growth (TAG) programme, which is designed to transform the Company from a geographic-led business to a product-led business that focuses on market-leading events, wherever they are in the world. ITE strives to run the best shows and offer the best service to its customers throughout the world regardless of location. By putting exhibitors and visitors at the heart of everything we do, we plan to drive sustainable growth for our shareholders.

ITE Group is a public limited company and has been listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange since 1998.