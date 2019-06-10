ITE : Director/PDMR Shareholding

10 June 2019

ITE Group plc

('ITE' or 'the Company')

Notification of transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility

ITE Group plc, one of the world's leading organisers of exhibitions and conferences, announces that it was notified on 7 June 2019, that its Non-Executive Director - Nicholas Backhouse and his Closely Associated Person (Mrs Audrey Margaret Backhouse), had purchased 50,000 ordinary shares in the capital of the Company, as set out below:

1. Details of PDMR / PCA a) Name Nicholas Backhouse/Audrey Margaret Backhouse b) Position / status Non-Executive Director/ Closely Associated Person c) Initial notification / amendment Initial 2. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 77p 50,000 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume - Price 50,000 77p e) Date of the transaction 7 June 2019 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

About ITE Group plc

ITE Group plc was founded in 1991 and is now one of the world's leading organisers of international exhibitions and conferences.

ITE Group's strategic vision is to create the world's leading portfolio of content-driven, must-attend events delivering an outstanding experience and ROI for our customers. In May 2017 the Group launched its Transformation & Growth (TAG) programme, which is designed to transform the Company from a geographic market-share led business to a product-led business that focuses on market-leading events through a centralised operating model, wherever they are in the world. ITE strives to run the best shows and offer the best service to its customers regardless of location. By putting exhibitors and visitors at the heart of everything we do, we plan to drive sustainable growth for our shareholders.

ITE Group is a public limited companyand has been listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange since 1998.

