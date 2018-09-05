Log in
ITE GROUP PLC
ITE : Publication of Circular & Notice of GM
PU
09:27aITE : Proposed disposal of ITE Expo LLC
PU
07/25CROWDREVIEWS PA : Breakbulk China Expands to Become Breakbulk Asia
AQ
ITE : Publication of Circular & Notice of GM

09/05/2018

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN, INTO, OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF THAT JURISDICTION

ITE Group plc

('ITE' or the 'Group')

Publication of Circular and Notice of General Meeting

Further to the announcement earlier today by ITE Group plc ('ITE' or the 'Group') regarding the proposed disposal of ITE Expo LLC, the operating company of the Group's Non-Core Events in Russia (the 'Transaction'), ITE announces the publication of a circular (the 'Circular') containing a notice of general meeting of the Group's shareholders to be convened at 9:30am on 24 September 2018 at the offices of Macfarlanes LLP at 20 Cursitor Street, London EC4A 1LT (the 'General Meeting').

At the General Meeting, the Group's independent shareholders will be asked to approve an ordinary resolution to authorise the Transaction as a 'related party transaction' under the Listing Rules. The procedures and timings for shareholders to vote on the ordinary resolution are set out in the notice of the General Meeting in the Circular.

The Circular and a Form of Proxy in relation to the General Meeting are being posted today, and the Circular will shortly be available for viewing, subject to regulatory requirements, on the Company's website at http://www.ite-exhibitions.com/investor-relations. A copy of the Circular will also be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

For further information please contact:

ITE

+44 (0) 20 7596 5017

Melissa McVeigh, Director of Communications

Numis Securities Limited

+44 (0) 20 7260 1000

Nick Westlake / Toby Adcock / Hugo Rubinstein

FTI Consulting

+44 (0) 20 3727 1000

Charles Palmer / Harry Staight

About ITE Group plc

ITE Group plc was founded in 1991 and is now one of the world's leading organisers of international exhibitions and conferences.

ITE Group's strategic vision is to create the world's leading portfolio of content-driven, must-attend events delivering an outstanding experience and ROI for our customers. In May 2017 the Group launched its Transformation & Growth (TAG) programme, which is designed to transform the Company from a geographic-led business to a product-led business that focuses on market-leading events, wherever they are in the world. ITE strives to run the best shows and offer the best service to its customers throughout the world regardless of location. By putting exhibitors and visitors at the heart of everything we do, we plan to drive sustainable growth for our shareholders.

ITE Group plc is a public limited company and has been listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange since 1998.

Disclaimer:

This announcement contains forward-looking statements relating to the business, financial performance and results of ITE and the industry in which ITE operates. These statements may be identified by words such as 'expect', 'believe', 'estimate', 'plan', 'target', or 'forecast' and similar expressions, or by their context. These statements are made on the basis of current knowledge and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties. Various factors could cause actual future results, performance or events to differ materially from those described in these statements and neither ITE nor any other person accepts any responsibility for the accuracy of the opinions expressed in this presentation or the underlying assumptions. No obligation is assumed to update any forward-looking statements.

Numis Securities Limited ('Numis'), which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom, is acting solely for ITE in relation to the Transaction and nobody else as a client in relation to the Transaction and will not be responsible to anyone other than ITE for providing the protections afforded to the clients of Numis or for providing advice in relation to the Transaction.

Disclaimer

ITE Group plc published this content on 05 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2018 15:16:03 UTC
