ITE : Notice of Board Meeting

ITE (HOLDINGS) LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 8092)

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of ITE (Holdings) Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held at Units C-D, 1/F., Por Yen Building, 478 Castle Peak Road, Kowloon, Hong Kong on Thursday, 7 November 2019 for the following purposes:

To consider and approve the unaudited consolidated results of the group comprising the Company and its subsidiaries, for the six months ended 30 September 2019 ("interim results") and approve the draft announcement of the interim results to be published on the GEM website and the website of the Company; To consider the payment of a interim dividend, if any; To consider the closure of the Register of Members, if necessary; To transact any other business.

By order of the Board

ITE (Holdings) Limited

Yeung Yuen Chun Mona

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 25 October 2019

The Board as of the date of this announcement comprises Mr. Lau Hon Kwong, Vincent, Mr. Cheng Kwok Hung and Mr. Liu Hoi Wah as executive directors; Dr. Lee Peng Fei, Allen, Mr. Kam Hau Choi, Anthony and Mr. Wong Wang Fat, Andrew as independent non-executive directors.

