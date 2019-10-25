Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  ITE (Holdings) Limited    8092   KYG6333F1046

ITE (HOLDINGS) LIMITED

(8092)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 10/24
0.06 HKD   0.00%
ITE : Notice of Board Meeting

10/25/2019 | 05:46am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement, for which the directors of ITE (Holdings) Limited (the "Company") collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on GEM of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that to the best of their knowledge and belief the information contained in this announcement is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this announcement misleading.

ITE (HOLDINGS) LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 8092)

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of ITE (Holdings) Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held at Units C-D, 1/F., Por Yen Building, 478 Castle Peak Road, Kowloon, Hong Kong on Thursday, 7 November 2019 for the following purposes:

  1. To consider and approve the unaudited consolidated results of the group comprising the Company and its subsidiaries, for the six months ended 30 September 2019 ("interim results") and approve the draft announcement of the interim results to be published on the GEM website and the website of the Company;
  2. To consider the payment of a interim dividend, if any;
  3. To consider the closure of the Register of Members, if necessary;
  4. To transact any other business.

By order of the Board

ITE (Holdings) Limited

Yeung Yuen Chun Mona

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 25 October 2019

The Board as of the date of this announcement comprises Mr. Lau Hon Kwong, Vincent, Mr. Cheng Kwok Hung and Mr. Liu Hoi Wah as executive directors; Dr. Lee Peng Fei, Allen, Mr. Kam Hau Choi, Anthony and Mr. Wong Wang Fat, Andrew as independent non-executive directors.

This announcement will remain on the "Latest Company Announcements" page of the GEM website at www.hkgem.com for at least 7 days from its date of publication and on the website of the Company at www.hkite.com.

- 1 -

Disclaimer

ITE (Holdings) Limited published this content on 25 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2019 09:45:12 UTC
