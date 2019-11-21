Item 9 Labs Corp. Appoints New CEO Andrew Bowden After Highest Revenue Month to Date

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Item 9 Labs Corp. (OTC: INLB) (Item 9 Labs or the Company), a leader in comfortable cannabis solutions for the modern consumer, today announced the appointment of Andrew Bowden as CEO. Bowden will continue to serve on the Company’s Board of Directors and will steer Item 9 Labs into its next phase of expansion for 2020.



After the highest revenue month to date, Bowden was a natural selection to take the helm at Item 9 Labs. The Company accepted the resignation of former CEO Sara Gullickson in November.

Bowden co-founded Bowden Investment Group, a family-owned company specializing in commercial real estate, green construction, and software. In October 2018, the group entered into a partnership with Item 9 Labs, supporting the Company’s geographic expansion in the Southwest.

“For the past year, I have been actively involved in the Company as a board member and chair of the compensation committee. With a passion for wellness and shared values in sustainability, I look forward to driving aggressive growth and advancement at Item 9 Labs as CEO,” stated Bowden.

Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the Company has medical cannabis operations in multiple U.S. markets. For information visit Item9LabsCorp.com .

About Item 9 Labs Corp.:

Item 9 Labs Corp. (OTC: INLB) creates comfortable cannabis health solutions for the modern consumer. The Company is bringing best of industry practices to markets from coast to coast through cultivation and production, distinctive retail environments, licensing services, and diverse product suites catering to different medical cannabis demographics. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Item 9 Labs Corp. shares corporate offices with Bowden Investment Group and has medical cannabis operations in multiple U.S. markets.

Item 9 Labs Corp.’s asset portfolio includes Dispensary Permits, Dispensary Templates, and a turnkey dispensary model. These assets provide services specific to different stakeholder groups. Dispensary Permits is the Company’s consulting firm specializing in strategic license application and compliance. Dispensary Templates, a subdivision of the firm, is a technology platform with an extensive digital library of licensing and business planning resources. The turnkey dispensary model for the retail sector elevates the patient experience with consistent and superior service, high-end design, and precision-tested products. It is currently being implemented in Arizona.

In addition, Item 9 Labs Corp. is advancing the industry with dynamic product suite Item 9 Labs. Propriety delivery platforms include the Apollo Vape and Pod system, as well as a pioneering intra-nasal device. The Company has received multiple accolades for its medical-grade flower and concentrates.

Item 9 Labs Corp. intends to manage cultivation, processing, distribution, and dispensary operations in up to ten U.S. markets by the end of 2020.

For more information, visit Item 9 Labs Corp. at www.Item9labscorp.com .

Forward-Looking Statement:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, risks and effects of legal and administrative proceedings and governmental regulation, especially in a foreign country, future financial and operational results, competition, general economic conditions, proposed transactions that are not legally binding obligations of the company and the ability to manage and continue growth. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from those indicated. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements we make in this news release include the introduction of new technology, market conditions and those set forth in reports or documents we file from time to time with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to revise or update such statements to reflect current events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

