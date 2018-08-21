Log in
Iteris : Awarded $3.3 Million to Provide 511 Traveler Information System for Virginia Department of Transportation

08/21/2018 | 02:31pm CEST

Two-year Contract Extension Enables Seamless Delivery of Transportation Video and Data Distribution Services

  • Virginia’s 511 service is built on Iteris’ ATIS platform, which powers 11 traveler information systems nationwide
  • Project expands Iteris’ managed services business in a core strategic region
  • Extended project will “reduce congestion and improve efficiency” across the state

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the global leader in applied informatics for transportation and agriculture, today announced that it has been awarded four new task orders with a total value of $3.3 million as part of the Virginia Department of Transportation’s (VDOT) transportation video and data distribution (TV&D) project, continuing its support of the state’s 511 traveler information system.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180821005225/en/

Iteris Awarded $3.3 Million to Provide 511 Traveler Information System for Virginia Department of Tr ...

Iteris Awarded $3.3 Million to Provide 511 Traveler Information System for Virginia Department of Transportation (Photo: Business Wire)

The two-year contract renewal, which is the second extension of an initial five-year contract agreed in 2011, will continue Iteris’ work to provide the core services of Virginia’s 511 Interactive Voice Response (IVR) system, as well as the aggregation of transportation video and the management of web-based traveler information and other data. Iteris is also responsible for distributing related information to VDOT, the traveling public and other public partners.

Virginia’s 511 service is built on Iteris’ advanced traveler information system (ATIS) platform, which powers 11 traveler information systems nationwide.

“We are pleased to continue our statewide video and data distribution services in the Commonwealth of Virginia as we expand our managed services nationwide,” said Moe Zarean, vice president and assistant general manager, Transportation Systems at Iteris. “Virginia’s 511 service is one of the nation’s most advanced traveler information systems, and Iteris is proud to help road users access real-time travel advice to reduce congestion and improve efficiency across the state.”

Work under the new task orders will commence immediately in order to continue seamless operations and maintenance of Virginia’s 511 system. Under the task orders, Iteris will continue to provide the 511 Virginia IVR phone service, 511 Virginia website, two 511 Virginia mobile apps, push notification services for traffic alerts, access to over 1,300 VDOT and Virginia municipal cameras, travel time data, and consulting services.

This TV&D contract is in addition to the company’s role as part of a team selected to provide operations and engineering services for VDOT’s five traffic operations centers.

About Iteris, Inc.

Iteris is the global leader in applied informatics for transportation and agriculture, turning big data into big breakthrough solutions. We collect, aggregate and analyze data on traffic, roads, weather, water, soil and crops to generate precise informatics that lead to safer transportation and smarter farming. Municipalities, government agencies, crop science companies, farmers and agronomists around the world use our solutions to make roads safer and travel more efficient, as well as farmlands more sustainable, healthy and productive. Visit www.iteris.com for more information and join the conversation on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Iteris Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof and are based upon our current expectations and the information available to us at this time. Words such as "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," “outlooks,” “target,” "plans," "seeks," "estimates," "may," “should,” "will," "can," and variations of these words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the success and benefits of our services and statements about awarded task orders related to the project. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors.

Important factors that may cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, our ability to successfully carryout and complete the project on a cost-effective basis; government funding and budgetary issues, and potential related funding delays; the impact of general economic, political, and other conditions in the markets we address; and the potential impact of product and service offerings from competitors and such competitors’ patent coverage and claims. Further information on Iteris, Inc., including additional risk factors that may affect our forward-looking statements, is contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, our Current Reports on Form 8-K, and our other SEC filings that are available through the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov).


© Business Wire 2018
