Iteris, Inc.    ITI

ITERIS, INC.

(ITI)
Iteris : Becomes a Cisco Solution Technology Integrator Partner for Cisco Transportation IoT Solutions Segment

10/31/2019 | 08:31am EDT

Agreement Supports Iteris’ Plans to Accelerate Cloud Readiness of Nation’s Intelligent Transportation Systems Infrastructure

  • Iteris can now integrate Cisco hardware and software into its smart transportation solutions for public agencies across the U.S. with a focus on improving smart and safe mobility
  • Agreement facilitates Iteris’ ability to “design in” Cisco products, software and services to its smart transportation solutions in order to make the nation’s roadways safer and more efficient

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the global leader in applied informatics for transportation and agriculture, today announced that it has entered into a Solution Technology Integrator (STI) agreement with Cisco Systems as part of the Cisco Transportation IoT Solutions segment.

View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191031005198/en/

Iteris Becomes a Cisco Solution Technology Integrator Partner for Cisco Transportation IoT Solutions Segment (Photo: Business Wire)

Iteris Becomes a Cisco Solution Technology Integrator Partner for Cisco Transportation IoT Solutions Segment (Photo: Business Wire)

The STI agreement supports Iteris’ incorporation of Cisco technology into its smart transportation solutions, and highlights the integration of Cisco communication systems into current and future projects to ensure its mutual customers have the most secure and reliable communication infrastructure for their end-to-end transportation systems.

In addition, by integrating Cisco hardware and software at the edge, the Iteris intersection-as-a-service™ offering will be able to support advanced capabilities for edge processing, as well as larger data sets and connected vehicles applications that feed into Iteris’ mobility intelligence platform and wider transportation analytics solutions.

The STI agreement also allows Iteris to be a direct reseller of Cisco hardware and software to public agencies, focusing on the smart transportation market.

“As a member of the Cisco Solution Technology Integrator program, we are thrilled to provide city and state transportation agencies with Cisco’s industry-leading networking capabilities,” said Ramin Massoumi, senior vice president and general manager, Transportation Systems at Iteris. “Iteris has been a key proponent of driving change through ITS solutions for many years and this agreement with Cisco is further testament to our dedication to ultimately enhance safety and mobility across city, state and national transportation networks.”

Iteris announced in June this year that its detection solutions are part of the Cisco Connected Communities Infrastructure solution.

About Iteris, Inc.

Iteris is the global leader in applied informatics for transportation and agriculture, turning big data into big breakthrough solutions. We collect, aggregate and analyze data on traffic, roads, weather, water, soil and crops to generate precise informatics that lead to safer transportation and smarter farming. Municipalities, government agencies, crop science companies, farmers and agronomists around the world use our solutions to make roads safer and travel more efficient, as well as farmlands more sustainable, healthy and productive. Visit www.iteris.com for more information and join the conversation on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Iteris Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof and are based upon our current expectations and the information available to us at this time. Words such as "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "seeks," "estimates," "may," “should,” “will,” "can," and variations of these words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the anticipated results and benefits in integrating with, and reselling, another company’s solution, and capabilities of our smart transportation solutions. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors.

Important factors that may cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, our ability to successfully integrate and deliver our solutions on a timely and cost-efficient basis; external factors, such as connectivity and system setup, that may adversely impact the ability of the integrated technologies improve traffic flows and reduce congestions; the future adoption of technology based analytics solutions in the transportation market; and the potential impact of product and service offerings from competitors and such competitors’ patent coverage and claims. Further information on Iteris, Inc., including additional risk factors that may affect our forward looking statements, is contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, our Current Reports on Form 8-K, and our other SEC filings that are available through the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov).


© Business Wire 2019
