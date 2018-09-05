Log in
ITERIS INC (ITI)
Iteris : Enhances iPeMS Platform With ClearPath Weather Data Integration

09/05/2018 | 02:31pm CEST

SaaS Platform Update Brings Iteris’ Weather Data Engine into Transportation Analytics Platform

  • Addition of hyperlocal weather and land-surface data to iPeMS will improve safety and efficiency for 110 million people across 1 million lane miles in the United States
  • More than 20 public transportation agencies can now access ClearPath Weather smart content with an iPeMS upgrade

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the global leader in applied informatics for transportation and agriculture, today announced the integration of two of its most widely used solutions, with Iteris ClearPath Weather® smart content now being made available on Iteris’ iPeMS® performance measurement and data visualization platform.

Iteris Enhances iPeMS Platform With ClearPath Weather Data Integration (Photo: Business Wire)

Iteris Enhances iPeMS Platform With ClearPath Weather Data Integration (Photo: Business Wire)

The enhancement, which is available as an upgrade, harnesses the expertise of the company’s Agriculture and Weather Analytics solutions to add hyperlocal current and forecast weather information and land-surface data to the iPeMS platform. The integration will bring an additional level of context that will improve safety and efficiency for 110 million people across 1 million lane miles in the United States.

The iPeMS software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform provides advanced traffic analytics to more than 20 public transportation agencies. With its integration of current and forecast weather and land-surface data from ClearPath Weather, agencies will now be able to determine the real-time impact of weather on travel times, bottlenecks, collisions and pavement conditions, with the goal of predicting future conditions. The first customer deployment of this expanded iPeMS platform will be the statewide implementation for the Utah Department of Transportation.

“Iteris is proud to announce the addition of ClearPath Weather data to the iPeMS SaaS platform,” said Ramin Massoumi, senior vice president and general manager, Transportation Systems at Iteris. “IPeMS has already been proven to enable transportation organizations to make smarter operational decisions for multiple modes of mobility, but the addition of hyperlocal weather data now offers customers even more insights to help improve safety and efficiency for 110 million people spanning 1 million U.S. lane miles.”

ClearPath Weather integration is now available as an additional module in the iPeMS platform, with current and forecast weather information displayed on real-time interactive maps. More advanced analytics features, as well as the collection of weather data for traffic insights, will be unveiled in the coming months.

About Iteris, Inc.

Iteris is the global leader in applied informatics for transportation and agriculture, turning big data into big breakthrough solutions. We collect, aggregate and analyze data on traffic, roads, weather, water, soil and crops to generate precise informatics that lead to safer transportation and smarter farming. Municipalities, government agencies, crop science companies, farmers and agronomists around the world use our solutions to make roads safer and travel more efficient, as well as farmlands more sustainable, healthy and productive. Visit www.iteris.com for more information and join the conversation on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Iteris Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof and are based upon our current expectations and the information available to us at this time. Words such as "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "seeks," "estimates," "may," “should,” "will," "can," and variations of these words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about our integration of our technologies and statements about the impacts and value of such integrated solution offering. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors.

Important factors that may cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, our ability to successfully integrate our technologies cost effectively; agency budgetary constraints; utilization needs of transportation organizations for the integrated solution offering; future adoption of the integrated solution in the transportation markets; our ability to achieve market acceptance of our products and services; and the potential impact of product and service offerings from competitors. Further information on Iteris, Inc., including additional risk factors that may affect our forward-looking statements, is contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, our Current Reports on Form 8-K, and our other SEC filings that are available through the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov).


© Business Wire 2018
