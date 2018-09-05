Iteris : Enhances iPeMS Platform With ClearPath Weather Data Integration

Iteris,
Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the global leader in applied informatics for
transportation and agriculture, today announced the integration of two
of its most widely used solutions, with Iteris ClearPath
Weather® smart content now being made available on Iteris’
iPeMS® performance measurement and data visualization platform.
The enhancement, which is available as an upgrade, harnesses the
expertise of the company’s Agriculture and Weather Analytics solutions
to add hyperlocal current and forecast weather information and
land-surface data to the iPeMS platform. The integration will bring an
additional level of context that will improve safety and efficiency for
110 million people across 1 million lane miles in the United States.
The iPeMS software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform provides advanced
traffic analytics to more than 20 public transportation agencies. With
its integration of current and forecast weather and land-surface data
from ClearPath Weather, agencies will now be able to determine the
real-time impact of weather on travel times, bottlenecks, collisions and
pavement conditions, with the goal of predicting future conditions. The
first customer deployment of this expanded iPeMS platform will be the
statewide implementation for the Utah
Department of Transportation.
“Iteris is proud to announce the addition of ClearPath Weather data to
the iPeMS SaaS platform,” said Ramin Massoumi, senior vice president and
general manager, Transportation Systems at Iteris. “IPeMS has already
been proven to enable transportation organizations to make smarter
operational decisions for multiple modes of mobility, but the addition
of hyperlocal weather data now offers customers even more insights to
help improve safety and efficiency for 110 million people spanning 1
million U.S. lane miles.”
ClearPath Weather integration is now available as an additional module
in the iPeMS platform, with current and forecast weather information
displayed on real-time interactive maps. More advanced analytics
features, as well as the collection of weather data for traffic
insights, will be unveiled in the coming months.
About Iteris, Inc.
Iteris is the global leader in applied informatics for transportation
and agriculture, turning big data into big breakthrough solutions. We
collect, aggregate and analyze data on traffic, roads, weather, water,
soil and crops to generate precise informatics that lead to safer
transportation and smarter farming. Municipalities, government agencies,
crop science companies, farmers and agronomists around the world use our
solutions to make roads safer and travel more efficient, as well as
farmlands more sustainable, healthy and productive. Visit www.iteris.com
for more information and join the conversation on Twitter,
LinkedIn
and Facebook.
Iteris Forward-Looking Statements
This release may contain forward-looking statements, which speak only as
of the date hereof and are based upon our current expectations and the
information available to us at this time. Words such as "believes,"
"anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "seeks," "estimates,"
"may," “should,” "will," "can," and variations of these words or similar
expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These
statements include, but are not limited to, statements about our
integration of our technologies and statements about the impacts and
value of such integrated solution offering. Such statements are not
guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks,
uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and actual
results could differ materially and adversely from those expressed in
any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors.
Important factors that may cause such a difference include, but are not
limited to, our ability to successfully integrate our technologies cost
effectively; agency budgetary constraints; utilization needs of
transportation organizations for the integrated solution offering;
future adoption of the integrated solution in the transportation
markets; our ability to achieve market acceptance of our products and
services; and the potential impact of product and service offerings from
competitors. Further information on Iteris, Inc., including additional
risk factors that may affect our forward-looking statements, is
contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, our Quarterly Reports on
Form 10-Q, our Current Reports on Form 8-K, and our other SEC filings
that are available through the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov).
