|
Iteris : Q1 2021 Key Financial Metrics
08/04/2020 | 04:57pm EDT
Iteris Supplemental Financial Metrics (in thousands - unaudited)
|
Transportation Systems
|
Q1-FY21
|
Q4-FY20
|
Q3-FY20
|
Q2-FY20
|
Q1-FY20
|
|
|
|
|
|
Backlog - non-GAAP
|
$59,563
|
$53,352
|
$56,050
|
$58,320
|
$49,490
|
Revenue
|
$14,764
|
$16,329
|
$15,314
|
$14,031
|
$12,359
|
Gross margin %
|
34.0%
|
44.6%
|
36.0%
|
35.4%
|
33.7%
|
Segment operating income
|
$2,264
|
$4,379
|
$2,669
|
$1,942
|
$1,566
|
% revenue
|
15.3%
|
26.8%
|
17.4%
|
13.8%
|
12.7%
|
Roadway Sensors
|
|
|
|
|
|
Backlog - non-GAAP
|
$8,293
|
$8,695
|
$6,690
|
$7,681
|
$6,710
|
Revenue
|
$13,236
|
$12,584
|
$11,423
|
$12,555
|
$12,808
|
Gross margin %
|
44.2%
|
43.2%
|
44.8%
|
45.5%
|
42.3%
|
Segment operating income
|
$3,111
|
$1,744
|
$1,487
|
$2,224
|
$2,332
|
% revenue
|
23.5%
|
13.9%
|
13.0%
|
17.7%
|
18.2%
|
Total Iteris
|
|
|
|
|
|
Backlog - non-GAAP
|
$67,856
|
$62,047
|
$62,740
|
$66,001
|
$56,200
|
Revenue
|
$28,000
|
$28,913
|
$26,737
|
$26,586
|
$25,167
|
Gross margin %
|
38.8%
|
40.6%
|
39.8%
|
40.2%
|
38.1%
|
Segment operating income
|
$5,375
|
$6,123
|
$4,156
|
$4,166
|
$3,898
|
Corporate expenses
|
($4,993)
|
($4,945)
|
($5,391)
|
($4,615)
|
($4,280)
|
Interest & other income
|
$70
|
$227
|
$110
|
$163
|
$25
|
Acquisition costs
|
$0
|
($198)
|
($118)
|
($766)
|
($156)
|
Income tax expense
|
($34)
|
($125)
|
($9)
|
($1)
|
($24)
|
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
|
$418
|
$1,082
|
($1,252)
|
($1,053)
|
($537)
|
% revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.5%
|
3.7%
|
-4.7%
|
-4.0%
|
-2.1%
|
Non-GAAP Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income tax expense
|
$34
|
$125
|
$9
|
$1
|
$24
|
Stock-based compensation
|
$664
|
$731
|
$685
|
$566
|
$514
|
Amortization
|
$361
|
$382
|
$373
|
$337
|
$163
|
Depreciation
|
$185
|
$193
|
$197
|
$204
|
$177
|
Acquisition costs
|
$0
|
$197
|
$118
|
$766
|
$156
|
Restructuring
|
$619
|
$0
|
$553
|
$0
|
$0
|
Total non-GAAP adjustments
|
$1,863
|
$1,628
|
$1,935
|
$1,874
|
$1,034
|
Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations
|
|
|
|
|
|
$2,281
|
$2,710
|
$683
|
$821
|
$497
|
% revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
8.1%
|
9.4%
|
2.6%
|
3.1%
|
2.0%
|
Balance Sheet - key metrics
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and short-term investments
|
$34,660
|
$25,919
|
$27,352
|
$29,468
|
$35,423
|
Working capital
|
$43,983
|
$32,514
|
$30,227
|
$31,683
|
$38,149
|
Deferred revenue
|
$5,732
|
$5,963
|
$5,392
|
$5,387
|
$4,491
|
Debt
|
$0
|
$0
|
$0
|
$0
|
$0
Iteris Supplemental Financial Metrics (in thousands - unaudited)
|
|
Q1-FY21Q4-FY20Q3-FY20
|
Q2-FY20Q1-FY20
|
Weighted avg shares outstanding-basic
|
40,732
|
40,662
|
40,593
|
40,493
|
34,268
|
Weighted avg shares outstanding-diluted
|
41,507
|
41,659
|
40,593
|
40,493
|
34,268
|
Cash Flow
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating activities - provided (used)
|
($302)
|
($1,406)
|
($2,198)
|
$25
|
($188)
|
Investing activities - provided (used)
|
$8,982
|
($188)
|
($115)
|
($6,047)
|
($332)
|
Financing activities - provided (used)
|
$61
|
$161
|
$197
|
$67
|
$26,937
|
Increase/(decrease) in
|
|
|
|
|
|
cash & short-term investments
|
$8,741
|
($1,433)
|
($2,116)
|
($5,955)
|
$26,417
Disclaimer
Iteris Inc. published this content on 03 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2021
|
118 M
-
-
|Net income 2021
|
-0,04 M
-
-
|Net Debt 2021
|
-
-
-
|P/E ratio 2021
|1 188x
|Yield 2021
|-
|
|Capitalization
|
194 M
194 M
-
|Capi. / Sales 2021
|1,65x
|Capi. / Sales 2022
|1,50x
|Nbr of Employees
|427
|Free-Float
|98,2%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends ITERIS, INC.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Neutral
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|5
|Average target price
|
8,20 $
|Last Close Price
|
4,75 $
|Spread / Highest target
|
89,5%
|Spread / Average Target
|
72,6%
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
47,4%