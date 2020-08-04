Log in
ITERIS, INC.

(ITI)
Iteris : Q1 2021 Key Financial Metrics

08/04/2020 | 04:57pm EDT

Iteris Supplemental Financial Metrics (in thousands - unaudited)

Transportation Systems

Q1-FY21

Q4-FY20

Q3-FY20

Q2-FY20

Q1-FY20

Backlog - non-GAAP

$59,563

$53,352

$56,050

$58,320

$49,490

Revenue

$14,764

$16,329

$15,314

$14,031

$12,359

Gross margin %

34.0%

44.6%

36.0%

35.4%

33.7%

Segment operating income

$2,264

$4,379

$2,669

$1,942

$1,566

% revenue

15.3%

26.8%

17.4%

13.8%

12.7%

Roadway Sensors

Backlog - non-GAAP

$8,293

$8,695

$6,690

$7,681

$6,710

Revenue

$13,236

$12,584

$11,423

$12,555

$12,808

Gross margin %

44.2%

43.2%

44.8%

45.5%

42.3%

Segment operating income

$3,111

$1,744

$1,487

$2,224

$2,332

% revenue

23.5%

13.9%

13.0%

17.7%

18.2%

Total Iteris

Backlog - non-GAAP

$67,856

$62,047

$62,740

$66,001

$56,200

Revenue

$28,000

$28,913

$26,737

$26,586

$25,167

Gross margin %

38.8%

40.6%

39.8%

40.2%

38.1%

Segment operating income

$5,375

$6,123

$4,156

$4,166

$3,898

Corporate expenses

($4,993)

($4,945)

($5,391)

($4,615)

($4,280)

Interest & other income

$70

$227

$110

$163

$25

Acquisition costs

$0

($198)

($118)

($766)

($156)

Income tax expense

($34)

($125)

($9)

($1)

($24)

Net income (loss) from continuing operations

$418

$1,082

($1,252)

($1,053)

($537)

% revenue

1.5%

3.7%

-4.7%

-4.0%

-2.1%

Non-GAAP Adjustments:

Income tax expense

$34

$125

$9

$1

$24

Stock-based compensation

$664

$731

$685

$566

$514

Amortization

$361

$382

$373

$337

$163

Depreciation

$185

$193

$197

$204

$177

Acquisition costs

$0

$197

$118

$766

$156

Restructuring

$619

$0

$553

$0

$0

Total non-GAAP adjustments

$1,863

$1,628

$1,935

$1,874

$1,034

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations

$2,281

$2,710

$683

$821

$497

% revenue

8.1%

9.4%

2.6%

3.1%

2.0%

Balance Sheet - key metrics

Cash and short-term investments

$34,660

$25,919

$27,352

$29,468

$35,423

Working capital

$43,983

$32,514

$30,227

$31,683

$38,149

Deferred revenue

$5,732

$5,963

$5,392

$5,387

$4,491

Debt

$0

$0

$0

$0

$0

Page 1 of 2

Iteris Supplemental Financial Metrics (in thousands - unaudited)

Q1-FY21Q4-FY20Q3-FY20

Q2-FY20Q1-FY20

Weighted avg shares outstanding-basic

40,732

40,662

40,593

40,493

34,268

Weighted avg shares outstanding-diluted

41,507

41,659

40,593

40,493

34,268

Cash Flow

Operating activities - provided (used)

($302)

($1,406)

($2,198)

$25

($188)

Investing activities - provided (used)

$8,982

($188)

($115)

($6,047)

($332)

Financing activities - provided (used)

$61

$161

$197

$67

$26,937

Increase/(decrease) in

cash & short-term investments

$8,741

($1,433)

($2,116)

($5,955)

$26,417

Page 2 of 2

Disclaimer

Iteris Inc. published this content on 03 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2020 20:56:07 UTC
