Iteris : Q4 2020 Key Financial Metrics
06/09/2020 | 04:33pm EDT
Iteris Supplemental Financial Metrics (in thousands - unaudited)
Transportation Systems
Q4-FY20
Q3-FY20
Q2-FY20
Q1-FY20
Q4-FY19
Backlog - non-GAAP
$53,352
$56,050
$58,320
$49,490
$44,525
Revenue
$16,329
$15,314
$14,031
$12,359
$12,939
Gross margin %
44.6%
36.0%
35.4%
33.7%
32.9%
Segment operating income
$4,379
$2,669
$1,942
$1,566
$1,631
% revenue
26.8%
17.4%
13.8%
12.7%
12.6%
Roadway Sensors
Backlog - non-GAAP
$8,695
$6,690
$7,681
$6,710
$6,244
Revenue
$12,584
$11,423
$12,555
$12,808
$11,421
Gross margin %
43.2%
44.8%
45.5%
42.3%
41.2%
Segment operating income
$1,744
$1,487
$2,224
$2,332
$1,548
% revenue
13.9%
13.0%
17.7%
18.2%
13.6%
Agriculture & Weather Analytics
Backlog - non-GAAP
$5,167
$6,630
$4,612
$3,648
$4,675
Revenue
$1,982
$1,996
$1,296
$1,440
$1,731
Gross margin %
66.3%
65.4%
54.5%
57.2%
60.8%
Segment operating loss
($865)
($816)
($1,136)
($1,035)
($1,155)
% revenue
-43.6%
-40.9%
-87.7%
-71.9%
-66.7%
Total Iteris
Backlog - non-GAAP
$67,214
$69,370
$70,613
$59,848
$55,444
Revenue
$30,895
$28,733
$27,882
$26,607
$26,091
Gross margin %
45.4%
41.5%
40.8%
39.1%
38.6%
Segment operating income
$5,258
$3,340
$3,030
$2,863
$2,024
Corporate & other income (expense)*
($4,945)
($5,391)
($4,615)
($4,278)
($4,489)
Acquisition costs*
($198)
($118)
($766)
($156)
$0
Operating income (loss) - GAAP
$115
($2,169)
($2,351)
($1,571)
($2,465)
% revenue
0.4%
-7.5%
-8.4%
-5.9%
-9.4%
Non-GAAP Adjustments:
Stock-based compensation*
$736
$654
$793
$602
$601
Amortization
$435
$424
$387
$247
$302
Depreciation
$214
$214
$222
$198
$190
Acquisition costs*
$198
$118
$766
$156
$0
Management restructuring
$0
$553
$0
$0
$0
Total non-GAAP adjustments
$1,583
$1,963
$2,168
$1,203
$1,093
Adjusted EBITDA*
$1,698
($206)
($183)
($368)
($1,372)
% revenue
5.5%
-0.7%
-0.7%
-1.4%
-5.3%
Balance Sheet - key metrics
Iteris Supplemental Financial Metrics (in thousands - unaudited)
Q4-FY20
Q3-FY20
Q2-FY20
Q1-FY20
Q4-FY19
Cash and short-term investments
$25,919
$27,352
$29,468
$35,423
$9,006
Working capital
$32,514
$30,227
$31,683
$38,149
$13,475
Deferred revenue
$5,963
$5,392
$5,387
$4,491
$4,883
Debt
$0
$0
$0
$0
$0
Weighted avg shares outstanding-basic
40,662
40,593
40,493
34,268
33,358
Weighted avg shares outstanding-diluted
41,659
40,593
40,493
34,268
33,358
Cash Flow
Operating activities - provided (used)
($1,406)
($2,198)
$25
($188)
$1,676
Investing activities - provided (used)
($188)
($115)
($6,047)
($332)
($194)
Financing activities - provided (used)
$161
$197
$67
$26,937
$5
Increase/(decrease) in
cash & short-term investments
($1,433)
($2,116)
($5,955)
$26,417
$1,487
-
quarters restated due to reclassifications
Disclaimer
Iteris Inc. published this content on 08 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2020 20:32:04 UTC
|
