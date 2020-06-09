Log in
ITERIS, INC.

ITERIS, INC.

(ITI)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Iteris : Q4 2020 Key Financial Metrics

06/09/2020 | 04:33pm EDT

Iteris Supplemental Financial Metrics (in thousands - unaudited)

Transportation Systems

Q4-FY20

Q3-FY20

Q2-FY20

Q1-FY20

Q4-FY19

Backlog - non-GAAP

$53,352

$56,050

$58,320

$49,490

$44,525

Revenue

$16,329

$15,314

$14,031

$12,359

$12,939

Gross margin %

44.6%

36.0%

35.4%

33.7%

32.9%

Segment operating income

$4,379

$2,669

$1,942

$1,566

$1,631

% revenue

26.8%

17.4%

13.8%

12.7%

12.6%

Roadway Sensors

Backlog - non-GAAP

$8,695

$6,690

$7,681

$6,710

$6,244

Revenue

$12,584

$11,423

$12,555

$12,808

$11,421

Gross margin %

43.2%

44.8%

45.5%

42.3%

41.2%

Segment operating income

$1,744

$1,487

$2,224

$2,332

$1,548

% revenue

13.9%

13.0%

17.7%

18.2%

13.6%

Agriculture & Weather Analytics

Backlog - non-GAAP

$5,167

$6,630

$4,612

$3,648

$4,675

Revenue

$1,982

$1,996

$1,296

$1,440

$1,731

Gross margin %

66.3%

65.4%

54.5%

57.2%

60.8%

Segment operating loss

($865)

($816)

($1,136)

($1,035)

($1,155)

% revenue

-43.6%

-40.9%

-87.7%

-71.9%

-66.7%

Total Iteris

Backlog - non-GAAP

$67,214

$69,370

$70,613

$59,848

$55,444

Revenue

$30,895

$28,733

$27,882

$26,607

$26,091

Gross margin %

45.4%

41.5%

40.8%

39.1%

38.6%

Segment operating income

$5,258

$3,340

$3,030

$2,863

$2,024

Corporate & other income (expense)*

($4,945)

($5,391)

($4,615)

($4,278)

($4,489)

Acquisition costs*

($198)

($118)

($766)

($156)

$0

Operating income (loss) - GAAP

$115

($2,169)

($2,351)

($1,571)

($2,465)

% revenue

0.4%

-7.5%

-8.4%

-5.9%

-9.4%

Non-GAAP Adjustments:

Stock-based compensation*

$736

$654

$793

$602

$601

Amortization

$435

$424

$387

$247

$302

Depreciation

$214

$214

$222

$198

$190

Acquisition costs*

$198

$118

$766

$156

$0

Management restructuring

$0

$553

$0

$0

$0

Total non-GAAP adjustments

$1,583

$1,963

$2,168

$1,203

$1,093

Adjusted EBITDA*

$1,698

($206)

($183)

($368)

($1,372)

% revenue

5.5%

-0.7%

-0.7%

-1.4%

-5.3%

Balance Sheet - key metrics

Iteris Supplemental Financial Metrics (in thousands - unaudited)

Q4-FY20

Q3-FY20

Q2-FY20

Q1-FY20

Q4-FY19

Cash and short-term investments

$25,919

$27,352

$29,468

$35,423

$9,006

Working capital

$32,514

$30,227

$31,683

$38,149

$13,475

Deferred revenue

$5,963

$5,392

$5,387

$4,491

$4,883

Debt

$0

$0

$0

$0

$0

Weighted avg shares outstanding-basic

40,662

40,593

40,493

34,268

33,358

Weighted avg shares outstanding-diluted

41,659

40,593

40,493

34,268

33,358

Cash Flow

Operating activities - provided (used)

($1,406)

($2,198)

$25

($188)

$1,676

Investing activities - provided (used)

($188)

($115)

($6,047)

($332)

($194)

Financing activities - provided (used)

$161

$197

$67

$26,937

$5

Increase/(decrease) in

cash & short-term investments

($1,433)

($2,116)

($5,955)

$26,417

$1,487

  • quarters restated due to reclassifications

Disclaimer

Iteris Inc. published this content on 08 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2020 20:32:04 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 114 M - -
Net income 2020 -5,59 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -35,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 204 M 204 M -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,79x
Nbr of Employees 378
Free-Float 98,1%
